Tyrann Mathieu hosts 2022 Heart of a Badger youth football camp

A New Orleans native, the 5-foot-9-inch safety said it felt good to be hosting the camp back in his stomping grounds.

"It really just feels like I'm at home," Mathieu said. "I'm just really glad to be back."

Mathieu spent the camp walking between the six stations, talking to and encouraging the campers.

"It's not about the size of the dog, it's about the size of the fight in the dog," Mathieu told a group of campers.

Mathieu also took a group of older campers outside and played all-time quarterback in a game of six-on-six football. The athletic defensive back threw multiple deep touchdowns to campers who got behind the defense.

The former Chief, Texan and Cardinal said it's important to him to be a mentor and role model for kids.

"Obviously I'm not perfect, but I feel like I'm somebody that kids can relate to," Mathieu said. "I'm just hoping mostly that I can really inspire them."