Tuesday Practice Notes

The Saints held one practice Tuesday beginning at 8:50 a.m. The team was treated to a dark overcast throughout practice with an 85-degree temperature, 98-degree heat index and 84 percent humidity.

The Saints will be back on the practice field on Wednesday with an 8:50 a.m. and 4:20 session. The morning practice is outside and open to the public with the afternoon session at the indoor facility and closed to the public.

Colston returns

After missing the first seven practices while on the active Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, WR Marques Colstonreturned to practice Tuesday. Colston said he was excited to get back on the field and that now it's just about "timing."

"Physically, I feel about 100 percent," said Colston. "It's just a matter of getting out here and getting timing with the quarterbacks. It felt really good today. I have been good for about the last week and a half."

Head coach Sean Paytoncommented on his receiver's return following practice.

"(Marques) felt good and we probably erred on the side of caution with him another day and got him going today," said Payton. "He's in good shape and it's good to see him back out there."RB Pierre Thomasinjured his left wrist at the start of live tackling drills and missed the rest of practice.

Pierre Hurts Wrist

Coach Sean Payton said he thought Thomas would be fine and thought it was just a bruise.

"Early on Pierre Thomas left and we're going to look at his left wrist," said Payton. "We think it's fine but we'll get an X-ray on it."

The Saints participated in live tackling drills for the first time of training camp. The Saints strictly focused on the running game during the live session. RBs Reggie Bush, P.J. Hilland Chris Ivoryshinned during the session.

Running Game Goes Live

Bush looked game ready on his first touch of the live portion as he burst to the outside and took on a number of defenders to earn extra yards.

Hill scored on a 15-yard run down the left sideline and dove for the pylon for the score.

Following Hill's TD, Ivory had a nice five-yard catch and 10-yard run.

WR Adrian Arrington took a reverse during the live drills but was stuffed by the defense.

took a reverse during the live drills but was stuffed by the defense. Assistant head coach/linebacker coach Joe Vittgot the defense and fans pumped with his famous intensity as he instructed the defenders during the live session.

Sharper Update

*SDarren Sharper *spoke to the media following practice. He said he hopes to see some preseason snaps before the regular season begins but says the main thing is getting back to "full health."

"It's coming along well," said Sharper. "(Knee) is getting stronger each and every day."

Shanle and Shockey Sit