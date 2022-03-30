Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith 

Smith has recorded 112 receptions for 1,486 yards with 17 touchdowns in his first four NFL seasons

Mar 30, 2022 at 04:31 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
trequan-smith-touchdown-11-14-21

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with wide receiver ﻿Tre'Quan Smith﻿ on a two-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Headshot-2021-Smith_TreQuan

Tre'Quan Smith

#10 WR

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 210 lbs
  • College: Central Florida

Smith, 6-2, 210, was originally selected by New Orleans in the third round (91st overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Central Florida. For his career, Smith has appeared in 51 career regular season games with 29 starts, recording 112 receptions for 1,486 yards (12.3 avg.) with 17 touchdowns in his first four NFL seasons along with five grabs for 110 yards (22.0 avg.) with two touchdowns in four postseason contests with two starts. The Delray Beach, Fla. native's 17 scoring grabs and 13.3 yards per catch average in the regular season since 2018 rank second on the club over that period.

In 2021, Smith played in 11 games with six starts, recording 32 receptions for 377 yards and three touchdowns. After being slowed by a hamstring injury early in the season that caused him to miss the first five contests, Smith finished strong in the season finale at Atlanta with five receptions for a season-high 76 yards with one touchdown.

Related Links

Meet the Team Photos: Tre'Quan Smith re-signs with the New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.
1 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.
2 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.
3 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.
4 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.
5 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.
6 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.
7 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.
8 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.
9 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.
10 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.
11 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.
12 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.
13 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.
14 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.
15 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.
16 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.
17 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.
18 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.
19 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.
20 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.
21 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.
22 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.
23 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.
24 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.
25 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.
26 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.
27 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.
28 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.
29 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.
30 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Malcolm Jenkins provided New Orleans Saints aura, presence, conscience

Jenkins was fantastic player, but that didn't scratch the surface of being the whole of him
news

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins announces his retirement from pro football

Jenkins had a 13-year NFL career with the Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with quarterback Andy Dalton

Dalton played in eight games with the Chicago Bears in 2021 and tallied 1,515 yards with eight touchdowns
news

New Orleans Saints addressing 'musts' as offseason progresses

'There's still a couple of things on the roster that I think we're going to be able to do'
news

Quarterback Jameis Winston provided the right numbers for New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen

Team agrees to terms with Andy Dalton to be Winston's backup
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints safety Daniel Sorensen

Played at BYU with Saints quarterback Taysom Hill
news

Saints agree to terms with safety Daniel Sorensen

Sorensen, entering his ninth NFL season, first entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs out of Brigham Young University
news

Saints agree to terms with quarterback Jameis Winston on two-year contract

Winston started the first seven games in 2021, helping guide New Orleans to a 5-2 record to start the season
news

Marcus Maye, Kentavius Street hope to add versatility, fulfilled potential to New Orleans Saints defense

Maye has 60 NFL starts, Street coming off best season
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Kentavius Street

Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen was his position coach in college
news

Saints agree to terms with defensive tackle Kentavius Street

Street, entering his fourth NFL season, was a 2018 fourth round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers out of North Carolina State
Advertising