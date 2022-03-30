New Orleans Saints agree to terms with wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith 

Smith, 6-2, 210, was originally selected by New Orleans in the third round (91st overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Central Florida. For his career, Smith has appeared in 51 career regular season games with 29 starts, recording 112 receptions for 1,486 yards (12.3 avg.) with 17 touchdowns in his first four NFL seasons along with five grabs for 110 yards (22.0 avg.) with two touchdowns in four postseason contests with two starts. The Delray Beach, Fla. native's 17 scoring grabs and 13.3 yards per catch average in the regular season since 2018 rank second on the club over that period.