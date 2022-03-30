New Orleans Saints agree to terms with wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith 

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith on a two-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Smith, 6-2, 210, was originally selected by New Orleans in the third round (91st overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Central Florida. For his career, Smith has appeared in 51 career regular season games with 29 starts, recording 112 receptions for 1,486 yards (12.3 avg.) with 17 touchdowns in his first four NFL seasons along with five grabs for 110 yards (22.0 avg.) with two touchdowns in four postseason contests with two starts. The Delray Beach, Fla. native's 17 scoring grabs and 13.3 yards per catch average in the regular season since 2018 rank second on the club over that period.
In 2021, Smith played in 11 games with six starts, recording 32 receptions for 377 yards and three touchdowns. After being slowed by a hamstring injury early in the season that caused him to miss the first five contests, Smith finished strong in the season finale at Atlanta with five receptions for a season-high 76 yards with one touchdown.
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Check out Tre'Quan in action with the Saints during his four NFL seasons.