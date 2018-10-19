Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Tre'Quan Smith, Cam Meredith ready for increased roles in New Orleans Saints offense

Duo produced eight catches, 182 yards, two touchdowns against Washington

Oct 19, 2018 at 03:59 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery_GameAction2_WK5_100818_98
Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert

Tre'Quan Smith and Cameron Meredith appear to be rounding into form in the New Orleans Saints offense, and not a moment too soon.

With Ted Ginn Jr., who entered the season as the Saints' second-most productive returning receiver from 2017, having been placed on injured reserve Thursday with a knee injury, Smith, the Saints' third-round draft pick, and Meredith, a key pickup as a restricted free agent signee from Chicago, figure to see their opportunities increase.

And they already have been prepped for the occasion.

Ginn was inactive for the last game, before being placed on IR. Coach Sean Payton said Friday that the arthroscopic procedure Ginn underwent shouldn't sideline him for the rest of the season.

Smith and Meredith responded to the heavier workloads against Washington with their most productive games of the season. Smith caught three passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns, including a 62-yard score that pushed Drew Brees to the top of the list for career passing yards in NFL history, and Meredith caught all five passes thrown his way for 71 yards.

The distribution is in line with what Coach Sean Payton said would happen even as Michael Thomas (46 catches for 519 yards and three touchdowns) was gobbling up receptions at an NFL record pace, and aligned with the beliefs that Smith and Meredith have in themselves.

"I feel very comfortable, knowing my role has been extended," said Smith, who has four catches for 129 yards this season. "I feel like I've been doing my job and taking full advantage of every opportunity, so I feel real good about my role in this offense.

"(The Washington game) is definitely a confidence-booster, but all along I believed in myself. I feel like it boosted more confidence in my teammates' trust in me. Now, I feel like my teammates believe in me much more."

"I think as a whole, we've got so many weapons on the outside, in the run game, our quarterback's a legend," said Meredith, who has nine catches for 114 yards and a touchdown. He was inactive the first two games.

"All those things play a part in each individual," Meredith said. "Just growing in the offense, picking up every little detail – all that stuff is going to help me develop into all that I can in this offense.

"I knew I was capable of doing those things. I'm always capable of doing those things. It's just a matter of going out there at the right time, being smart and just making the plays."

Ginn's absence now places a higher emphasis on Smith and Meredith.

"That's this game," Meredith said. "When somebody goes down, you have to be ready to step up. He played a big part in this offense, so it's up to this group, in this room, to go out there and put some plays together and be reliable just like if Ted was here. We're going to go out there, me and Tre have a little bit more on our hands. So having that extra responsibility is going to help us."

"It's always being ready at any time," Smith said. "When Ted went down, it wasn't expected but you've always got to be ready. In that game, the ball was being distributed to everybody, everybody got touches and it just so happened that me and Cam had a pretty productive game."

Smith best may be able to replicate the speed that Ginn added to the Saints' offense.

"I love to run, especially deep balls," he said. "Being in this game and in this offense, you've got to know what your role is and my coaches tell me I'm a speed guy. I've got to stretch the field all the time."

And Meredith is multifaceted, able to line up in a variety of receiver spots.

"That's my game," he said. "I feel like I play comfortable in any position. I love to move around, get mismatches, but whatever coaches need me to do and where they feel like I'm going to be successful, that's what we do. But anywhere on the field, I feel comfortable."

Gallery_Brees_WK5_100818_13

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints chase another 1-0 week against New York Giants on Sunday

'The margin for error is extremely small right now, and we need to make sure we're taking advantage of every opportunity'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, receiver Chris Olave questionable for Sunday's game against Carolina

Carr practiced full on Friday, Olave missed Thursday and Friday with flu
news

New Orleans Saints focused on Carolina, not Carolina's record

"We're looking at it like, we've got to get these guys this week"
news

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu fulfilling promise to himself as team's Man of the Year and Walter Payton Award nominee

'I realized I could be a good football player and still do great things in the community'
news

Alvin Kamara relentless consistency keeps New Orleans Saints franchise records within grasp

'I don't keep track. I'm just trying to keep going, man, and trying to keep playing'
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints linebacker Monty Rice

Linebacker was drafted in the third round draft pick in 2021
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive tackle PJ Mustipher

Defensive tackle went undrafted in the in 2023 NFL draft
news

New Orleans Saints Rashid Shaheed holds top Pro Bowl voting spot among NFC return specialist

Tyrann Mathieu, Paulson Adebo in Top 4 of their position groups
news

Tyrann Mathieu named 2023 Saints Man of the Year

Saints safety will be the club's nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr in concussion protocol, rib injury under evaluation

Jameis Winston would start if Carr is unable to play
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr exits Sunday's game against Detroit with several injuries

Concussion, arm and back injuries sideline Carr against Lions; he has been forced to leave three games with injuries
news

Familiar issues plague New Orleans Saints in loss to Detroit

Furious rally undermined by slow starts on offense, defense
Advertising