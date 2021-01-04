Transcript - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints players postgame quotes | Saints-Panthers 2020 Week 17

QUARTERBACK DREW BREES

On a where he feels the teams rhythm is going into the playoffs:

"I think it was really good. I mean, really, for us as a team, I mean, especially down the stretch here, you're playing for so much each and every week. And, obviously, we've endured a lot throughout this season with injuries and having various guys down at key positions throughout. Obviously, we were dealt kind of a crazy hand with the running backs situation going into this game. But, man, says so much about our team, the way that we've been able to respond. And also I think we've been able to see a lot out of young players that now are playing more pivotal roles for us. And so as we kind of go into the playoffs here, I think, obviously, we wanted to end the season continuing to ascend. And I think for me, just continuing to feel healthier and more comfortable each and every week coming off my injury. I know we get Mike Thomas back, I think the last three weeks being down have been great for him. And we'll just take it one step at a time here. But bottom line is we know that in order to play our best, in order to achieve the goals that we want to achieve, we've got to have the same approach each and every week with our preparation, with our work habits and everything we do. We don't just show up and play. We put that time, effort and sense of urgency in throughout the week, so that we can get the result we want on Sunday's."

On Ty Montgomery's impact with the running back room being out due to COVID-19:

"Yeah. "Listen, a testament to him because honestly, it wasn't until Saturday morning that we realized that we were going to be out all the running backs and Ty had a significant role as a receiver in this game just like he did last week against the Vikings at receiver. And so all of a sudden, it's like hey, switch gears, Ty is now running back, Tony Jones you're coming up from practice squad running back. And, alright, here's the receivers that now are going to be up to kind of fill this role that Ty had as a receiver and you can just imagine all the kind of moving and shaking and chess pieces that kind of need to be flipped around. And then you kind of go into the gameplan and just making sure that everybody's comfortable with what we're doing, but can't say enough about our coaching staff to be able to do that and also Ty and the job that he did."

On what he saw on the touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders:

"Yeah, honestly, I'm trying to try to remember that one (laughter). Help me out. Yeah, I'm seriously having a blank here on Emmanuel's touchdown. I remember Jared (Cook's), I remember Austin (Carr's). I just know we were trying to get Emmanuel at least eight catches in this game (laughter). So down the stretch, you're just trying to feed him. Obviously, he's always a great matchup and a guy that you're trying to feed the ball to. But for the life of me, I am not visualizing his touchdown right now. I'll think of it as we keep talking here."

On how cognizant he was of the other scores with two other teams competing for the number one seed in the NFC:

"Just shut it off. Just shut it off, play ball. Know if we take care of our business, maybe those pieces fall into place maybe not, but regardless, just control what we can control. And yes, I do remember the Emmanuel touchdown now. Yeah, it was a nice little check play action. He kind of found a little soft spot in the middle of a defense and we were able to fit it in there. But that was good scheme, good play call and good execution."

On what he remembers from Saturday's walkthrough and having to rearrange so many pieces:

"Yeah, like I said, man, there was some stress on Saturday just from the moment that we got in the building and realize that we're down all our running backs and fullback and let me just think of, all of a sudden those, just making sure that, alright we're shifting the roster around a little bit and then now these are the roles that these guys. I mean, a lot of times when you gameplan throughout the week you're game planning for the guys that are going to be in there so all of a sudden, guys are out, we had game planned some stuff for Ty at receiver, all of a sudden he is now in the backfield. So had ramifications in a couple different areas, fullback, running back, slot receiver. But then again, I mean, listen, this is why you practice so much right? From training camp to preseason, which we didn't have this year, to the regular season and additional reps after practice and all the stuff that you do in the event that something like this happens, you try to be prepared for it."