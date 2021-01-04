Transcript - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints players postgame quotes | Saints-Panthers 2020 Week 17

QUARTERBACK DREW BREES
On a where he feels the teams rhythm is going into the playoffs:
"I think it was really good. I mean, really, for us as a team, I mean, especially down the stretch here, you're playing for so much each and every week. And, obviously, we've endured a lot throughout this season with injuries and having various guys down at key positions throughout. Obviously, we were dealt kind of a crazy hand with the running backs situation going into this game. But, man, says so much about our team, the way that we've been able to respond. And also I think we've been able to see a lot out of young players that now are playing more pivotal roles for us. And so as we kind of go into the playoffs here, I think, obviously, we wanted to end the season continuing to ascend. And I think for me, just continuing to feel healthier and more comfortable each and every week coming off my injury. I know we get Mike Thomas back, I think the last three weeks being down have been great for him. And we'll just take it one step at a time here. But bottom line is we know that in order to play our best, in order to achieve the goals that we want to achieve, we've got to have the same approach each and every week with our preparation, with our work habits and everything we do. We don't just show up and play. We put that time, effort and sense of urgency in throughout the week, so that we can get the result we want on Sunday's."
On Ty Montgomery's impact with the running back room being out due to COVID-19:
"Yeah. "Listen, a testament to him because honestly, it wasn't until Saturday morning that we realized that we were going to be out all the running backs and Ty had a significant role as a receiver in this game just like he did last week against the Vikings at receiver. And so all of a sudden, it's like hey, switch gears, Ty is now running back, Tony Jones you're coming up from practice squad running back. And, alright, here's the receivers that now are going to be up to kind of fill this role that Ty had as a receiver and you can just imagine all the kind of moving and shaking and chess pieces that kind of need to be flipped around. And then you kind of go into the gameplan and just making sure that everybody's comfortable with what we're doing, but can't say enough about our coaching staff to be able to do that and also Ty and the job that he did."
On what he saw on the touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders:
"Yeah, honestly, I'm trying to try to remember that one (laughter). Help me out. Yeah, I'm seriously having a blank here on Emmanuel's touchdown. I remember Jared (Cook's), I remember Austin (Carr's). I just know we were trying to get Emmanuel at least eight catches in this game (laughter). So down the stretch, you're just trying to feed him. Obviously, he's always a great matchup and a guy that you're trying to feed the ball to. But for the life of me, I am not visualizing his touchdown right now. I'll think of it as we keep talking here."
On how cognizant he was of the other scores with two other teams competing for the number one seed in the NFC:
"Just shut it off. Just shut it off, play ball. Know if we take care of our business, maybe those pieces fall into place maybe not, but regardless, just control what we can control. And yes, I do remember the Emmanuel touchdown now. Yeah, it was a nice little check play action. He kind of found a little soft spot in the middle of a defense and we were able to fit it in there. But that was good scheme, good play call and good execution."
On what he remembers from Saturday's walkthrough and having to rearrange so many pieces:
"Yeah, like I said, man, there was some stress on Saturday just from the moment that we got in the building and realize that we're down all our running backs and fullback and let me just think of, all of a sudden those, just making sure that, alright we're shifting the roster around a little bit and then now these are the roles that these guys. I mean, a lot of times when you gameplan throughout the week you're game planning for the guys that are going to be in there so all of a sudden, guys are out, we had game planned some stuff for Ty at receiver, all of a sudden he is now in the backfield. So had ramifications in a couple different areas, fullback, running back, slot receiver. But then again, I mean, listen, this is why you practice so much right? From training camp to preseason, which we didn't have this year, to the regular season and additional reps after practice and all the stuff that you do in the event that something like this happens, you try to be prepared for it."
On Sean Payton's job this year to get to 12-4 despite multiple injuries:
"Listen, phenomenal job. He's always been such a great leader with this team, with the staff, I mean, really, in the whole building. Obviously, we were in this COVID season where there were just so many unknowns. It felt like rules and protocols were changing weekly, then combine that with the number of injuries and various situations that we kind of found ourselves in this year. And the roster having to shift and I was down for a few games. Jameis comes in and plays great, Taysom comes in plays great, you build the game plan around those guys. Defensively, having starting corners down at times and other guys coming up, I felt like DA did a great job on the defensive side of the ball and all the guys there and the entire staff. I think Sean will be the first one to tell you that, man, it's about the culture that we've created here. And it's about the staff. It's about the way the guys care about one another. But he's certainly done a tremendous job."
SAFETY MALCOLM JENKINS
How good was it having Trey (Hendrickson) back this week, 13 and a half sacks in total for the regular season and having the defensive front healthy?
"I mean, anytime we got Trey (Hendrickson) on the field, we're a better defense. He's been super, super productive this year. I don't know if he's leading or if he's in the second spot for sacks. But you know, that means a lot to our defense as far as production. So, happy to have him back out there, happy he's still making plays. I'm going to brag on him, because he should have been in the Pro Bowl, should have got all the accolades that come with, the amount of production he's had this year. But, a lot of guys contributed today."
Five interceptions as a team, is there a point when it sort of feeds off itself when sort of everybody wants to get one?
"Oh, one-hundred percent and it's a team thing, our offense, put up enough points to really make it one dimensional. And then, when the offense is one dimensional, you got opportunities to make plays on the football and we had multiple guys come in and contribute. And to see that production from some of the young guys was really encouraging, shows, speaks to the depth that we have, speaks to our coaching staff, and how they have young guys prepared, in a game that we needed. And so, it was exciting."
Starting your NFL career with this franchise over a decade ago, now making your way back, just your feelings about trying to make a run at another Super Bowl with this group entering the playoffs?
"Yeah, you know, with all the context that surrounds the playoffs and the game, you got to really just stay focused, one week at a time. And do what you gotta do to prepare to win one game. It's going to be a lot about, playoffs past, and the history and all that stuff. But really, all that matters is what's right in front of us. And that's this first playoff game, when we figure out when that is."
You answered about all of the picks collectively, but how cool was it to see Grant Haley get his first pick today? In the end zone?
"It was huge, we said it going into the game, we wanted to see these young players come out and play with confidence and play and make plays. Because they prepare hard. All year, they're on the scout teams, they're giving us a look. And now there's an opportunity for them to play in a game that counts and that matters, that we need as a team. And to see Grant (Haley) go out there and make a play with his little amount of experience as he's had out there, with this group, was fun. And to see so many other guys contribute on special teams, on defense, on offense. It's a fun win for us as a team."
With a lot of COVID outbreaks around the league, and in light of what happened yesterday. Do the captains have to talk to their teammates, maybe just about reminding everyone to be careful going into the playoffs, like is that something y'all have thought about?
"I mean, it's something that we've talked about all year. And we know some things are out of our control, but we want to do as much as we can to possibly give ourselves the best chance in the postseason. And, to do that you've got to have guys available. So, that's going to come with some sacrifices, being smart, pretty much isolating yourself. But, we also understand that in a pandemic, some things happen. But we're trying our best to make sure that we limit the amount of exposure we have, because we have what we want right in front of us, and we can't miss guys as we move forward in the playoffs."
Just to kind of follow up on the leadership thing, when you won the Super Bowl here, you were kind of the rookie, following the leaders in some regard. Do you remember those days? And I mean, obviously, you won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia as well. But, now kind of being the locker room leader and letting everybody know that this is kind of a different experience being in the playoffs with a legitimate chance to win at all?
"Yeah, I've obviously got playoff experience and experience in going all the way. And for me, what's been one of the lessons I learned, especially early on, is to just be yourself the whole time. Nothing changes about the rules of the game, the size of the field is the same, the size of the football is the same. Everything's the same, whether it's the preseason, or it's the postseason. The only thing that changes are the circumstances around the game. And so for us, we need to focus just on our job, having fun, executing like we do any other game and not make it bigger than it is."
What was it like for you to see Ty Montgomery just step in and just kind of casually rip up a 100-yard game after I mean, like one carry all season?
"Yeah, I wouldn't call it casually. He's somebody who's prepared and has been a back in this league that has had success, just happens to be behind a few really good ones in this offense. So, I think everybody felt really good about Ty (Montgomery) coming in the game, knowing that he's going to be able to carry the rock and really carry that load. And yeah, rip off 100 yards like it's any other Sunday was fun to watch. Happy for him. He's somebody who grinds all year and he's able to play the role when we call upon him, he's ready. Not a selfish guy, moves around, plays different positions and for him to get his opportunity tonight was fun to watch."