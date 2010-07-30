Training Camp Practice Number 2 Notes

The Saints held a practice that lasted approximately an hour and 20 minutes Friday afternoon as they moved into their indoor facility due to the extreme heat conditions.

Friday afternoon's practice was the first time the Saints got to practice as a team on the indoor facility's new turf. The new turf is the same turf that installed at the Super Dome.

Play of the afternoon

The biggest highlight of the Saints second practice was a catch made by rookie TE Jimmy Graham.While running over the middle, Graham made a one-handed leaping catch with his left hand with Pro Bowler S Roman Harperplaying tight coverage.

New Banners

Friday's afternoon practice was the first time the media got to view the four new pictures placed inside the indoor facility.

Payton said they wanted a picture of the offense, defense and special teams and to recognize the Super Bowl victory.

The four banners were:

An illustration of a Saints team huddle with the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the center and the phrase "World Champions" at the top. A picture from last season's game at Washington when the Saints trailed 30-23 and the Redskins missed a field goal. The missed kick allowed the Saints to come back and tie the game and eventually win on an overtime field goal. * *A picture from a Saints defensive stop against the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV A picture of the offense from last season's game at Miami where the Saints tied their biggest comeback in team history. After trailing 24-3 in the middle of the second quarter, the Saints rallied back to win 46-34.

Praise for Allen

Payton commented on the work secondary coach Dennis Allenhas done in his five seasons with the Saints and on defensive coordinator Gregg Williamssaying earlier in the day that Allen has a lot of potential.

"He's a guy who when we first hired him in '06, we got him as an assistant defensive line coach from Atlanta. His background has been in the secondary. He's very detailed; he's very bright; he's a good teacher and I would agree. I think he's certainly a very talented coach and you could see the secondary playing with that confidence that they have. He's done a really good job of bringing some young players along, along with some veterans in a short period of time. Certainly we benefit from having somebody like that – a good teacher and a good communicator."

Pressley Sits

DT DeMario Pressley sat out of the afternoon practice due to back spasms.

Evans & Wilkerson Limited

FB Heath Evansand DL Jimmy Wilkersonsuffered an ACL injury last season and Payton said they would limit both on two-a-days. Evans sat out the second practice and Wilkerson was limited in his participation in the second session.

Backup Credentials

With one of the most intriguing battles this training camp being who will back up QB Drew Brees,Payton touched on what he is looking for in the No. 2 quarterback position.

"You look for someone who's steady, who's consistent. I think it's important you find a guy that has a high work ethic to go in that room because it's a room that in years past with Drew and the guys that have played that position behind him have been self-starters, guys that are highly motivated. Those are some things aside from the talent that I think are important when you look at that position. Guys that understand and embrace their role – I think that is important as well."

Free Saturday Morning Treat