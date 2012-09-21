Tom Benson, Deuce McAllister Inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame

New Orleans Saints Owner/Chairman of the Board Tom Benson and former running back Deuce McAllister were inducted in the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame as the class of 2012 in the Bienville Room of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Friday afternoon.

Benson and McAllister were voted on by the Media Selection Committee of the hall.

Saints Radio Network's Play-by-Play Announcer Jim Henderson received the Joe Gemelli Fleur De Lis award for his contributions to the organization.

The award is presented annually to a person who has supported the New Orleans Saints organization and contributed to the betterment of the franchise over a significant period of time.

Benson was introduced by his wife Gayle, McAllister was presented by his friend Perry Fletcher and Henderson was introduced by WWL-TV anchor Dennis Woltering.

"It's good to have your wife introduce you at these things because you know she will say nice things about you," Benson said with a smile.

A native New Orleanian, Benson stepped up to help save the New Orleans Saints franchise in 1985, purchasing the team from John Mecom. Within two years, Benson fielded the first winning team and first playoff appearance by the Saints in franchise history (1987).

"It's an exciting day," Benson said after the event. "Sometimes you don't think you are worthy of things like this. It wasn't really made for me. I am very grateful for this day."

The Saints have have made the playoffs nine times during Benson's ownership. Under Benson, the Saints won Super Bowl XLIV on Feb. 7, 2010, defeating the Indianapolis Colts 31-17 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The 2006 squad reached the NFC championship game.

During Benson's tenure, New Orleans has hosted four Super Bowls and will host a fifth (Super Bowl XLVII) on February 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Benson has been one of the NFL's most important and influential owners, serving three stints as Chairman of the league Finance Committee.