Tim Lelito: 2013 season in review

Signed as a free agent out of Grand Valley State, Tim Lelito secured a roster spot with his performance in training camp and appeared in all 16 regular season games as a rookie with two starts at right guard.

Best Game: Started at right guard in the New Orleans Saints primetime 17-13 win at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 when the Saints only gave up one sack. Two days prior to the Falcons contest, Lelito attended his grandmother's funeral, the woman who adopted him and raised him, in Fowlerville, Mich.