Three Saints named to Pro Football Focus' All-Decade Top 101 players list

Pro Football Focus released its NFL All-Decade Top 101 players for the 2010s this week. Quarterback Drew Brees, defensive end Cameron Jordan, and left tackle Terron Armstead represent the New Orleans Saints on the list.

Brees came in at No. 3. The Saints quarterback has been the most accurate passer in league history and is closing in on being the most prolific in essentially every passing category.

Jordan came in at No. 65. One of the most underrated players in the league, Jordan has had an incredible career as an edge rusher. He has played at least 950 snaps every year since 2011 while playing over 1,000 five times including the playoffs.

Armstead came in at No. 82. Only Joe Thomas and Andrew Whitworth have surrendered pressure at a lower rate than Armstead's 4.1 percent clip over the course of his career.