Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Friday, May 15, 2020 02:58 PM

Three Saints named to Pro Football Focus' All-Decade Top 101 players list

Brees, Jordan, and Armstead among best NFL players from the 2010s

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Brees-NOSMIN-2560-010219
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Pro Football Focus released its NFL All-Decade Top 101 players for the 2010s this week. Quarterback Drew Brees, defensive end Cameron Jordan, and left tackle Terron Armstead represent the New Orleans Saints on the list.

Brees came in at No. 3. The Saints quarterback has been the most accurate passer in league history and is closing in on being the most prolific in essentially every passing category.

Jordan came in at No. 65. One of the most underrated players in the league, Jordan has had an incredible career as an edge rusher. He has played at least 950 snaps every year since 2011 while playing over 1,000 five times including the playoffs.

Armstead came in at No. 82. Only Joe Thomas and Andrew Whitworth have surrendered pressure at a lower rate than Armstead's 4.1 percent clip over the course of his career.

PFF based its rankings on player production, efficiency and performance over the entire decade.

Related Content

Rookie Roots: Story of Saints draft pick Cesar Ruiz
news

Rookie Roots: Story of Saints draft pick Cesar Ruiz

'I've been coaching for more than 20 years, he's one of those guys that you see once in a lifetime'
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

James Hurst was originally signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of the University of North Carolina
Anthony Chickillo looking to add value to New Orleans Saints at linebacker, on special teams
news

Anthony Chickillo looking to add value to New Orleans Saints at linebacker, on special teams

'It's a winning organization. I wanted to be a part of a winning organization'
New Orleans Saints agree to terms with linebacker Anthony Chickillo
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with linebacker Anthony Chickillo

Miami product has played in 65 games 
Saints 34 - Bucs 17 (W) 8-2 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
news

Transcript: Michael Thomas conference call - Tuesday, May 19

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas spoke to media about his donation with Cane's
Michael Thomas #13
news

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas working out, helping out

Thomas and Todd Graves of Raising Cane's donate food to heath-care workers
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, veteran running back [Ty Montgomery](https://saints.pocket.nfl.com/#/wcm/custom/player/4903081b-9469-4494-a713-4fb2299acfaa).
news

Transcript: Ty Montgomery video conference call - Monday, May 18

Veteran running back Ty Montgomery speaks to media after signing with New Orleans.
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, veteran running back [Ty Montgomery](https://saints.pocket.nfl.com/#/wcm/custom/player/4903081b-9469-4494-a713-4fb2299acfaa).
news

Ty Montgomery is latest versatile addition to New Orleans Saints

'This is just a perfect opportunity for someone in my position'
Transcript: Patrick Omameh video conference call - Friday, May 15
news

Transcript: Patrick Omameh video conference call - Friday, May 15

Saints offensive lineman speaks to media after returning to New Orleans
Saints announce roster moves
news

Saints announce roster moves

New Orleans Saints defensive back Justin Hardee warms up before the start of a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo )
news

New Orleans Saints defensive back Justin Hardee sets sights on entrepreneurship 

'I just told myself I wanted to be an off-the-field millionaire, just without ball'

Advertising