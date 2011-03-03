Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Thomas Agrees to 4-Year Deal

RB joined the Saints in 2007

Mar 03, 2011 at 06:27 AM
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Thursday that the club has agreed to terms on a four-year contract with running back Pierre Thomas.

Thomas joined the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2007, signing with the team out of the University of Illinois and has led the club in rushing over that four-year period, gaining 1,939 yards with 18 rushing touchdowns in 47 regular season games, 15 of them starts. The 5-11, 215-pound runner has also caught 116 passes for 938 yards and six additional scores and averaged 24.4 yards on 75 kickoff returns. He scored his first career touchdown in 2007 by returning a fumble on special teams for a score.

Thomas, 26, was limited to just six games in 2010 due to an ankle injury and ran for 269 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

He featured prominently in the team's postseason run following the 2009 season, playing in all three games and running for 143 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, he caught 12 passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns, including a 16-yard score on a screen pass in the third quarter of the Saints' victory in Super Bowl XLIV.

