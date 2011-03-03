Thomas Agrees to 4-Year Deal

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Thursday that the club has agreed to terms on a four-year contract with running back Pierre Thomas.

Thomas joined the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2007, signing with the team out of the University of Illinois and has led the club in rushing over that four-year period, gaining 1,939 yards with 18 rushing touchdowns in 47 regular season games, 15 of them starts. The 5-11, 215-pound runner has also caught 116 passes for 938 yards and six additional scores and averaged 24.4 yards on 75 kickoff returns. He scored his first career touchdown in 2007 by returning a fumble on special teams for a score.

Thomas, 26, was limited to just six games in 2010 due to an ankle injury and ran for 269 yards with a pair of touchdowns.