The Saints Are Coming: An Oral History

While the Saints were putting their team together, the state of Louisiana, SMG and a small army of contractors were working nearly round-the-clock to rebuild the Superdome. The state and SMG had re-financed the Dome's debt and used that extra money, along with FEMA and insurance payments, to make sure the re-built Superdome wasn't going to be the same-old building.

At the same time the NFL was working on plans to make the pregame entertainment before the re-opening game Super Bowl-worthy.

Charles Coplin: There was a guy that was working for me named David Saltz, he was a consultant, and he kept saying to me, "I can get U2 to do this." And I was like, "If you can get U2 to do this, I'll put myself on a line and basically, and say to everybody we're getting in the way, we're going to interfere because we think we can do a much bigger show."

Ezrin, a legendary music producer, became involved because he and a group of his friends in the music industry had formed a charity, Music Rising, to help all of the New Orleans musicians and bands who had lost their instruments to the flood waters of Katrina. The group's immediate goal was to raise $1.2 million to help replace instruments for 1,200 musicians.

Bob Ezrin: A few weeks after the flood, U2 are coming through Toronto they were actually playing and I was there. So we were there and I was sitting next to the Edge and being the brazen guy that I am, I said to him, "Hey, look we're going to be replacing a lot of instruments that were lost in the Gulf South, do you have any guitars you don't need?" I figured, rock star. He's going to say, "Sure" and then I'll never hear from again but he said, "I can do better than that." I said, "Here's my home number. If you come up with anything, give me a call." Sure enough, that weekend, just a few days later, I got a call from Edge, he said, "Okay, I've spoken to Yamaha. I've spoken to this one. I've spoken to that one. I've spoken to Live Nation. I've gotten these people to agree to put this money in, this company to agree to sell us instruments." He kept saying, "We, us, we." And I thought, "Okay, partner, here we go."

Edge: We started Music Rising and we're very proud to say within six months we'd started to get a lot of equipment replaced and lot of musicians back to work which was our original phase one, the music had to continue. Not just because, where music is, hope abounds. If the music is silenced it just feeds into people's sense of desperation. So bringing back music had an important role to play we felt in the regeneration of the city, but it was also the continuity. We just wanted to make sure that this wonderful tradition and music culture of New Orleans was maintained, supported, that it survived and we didn't look back in 20 years and say, "Well, the great music culture of New Orleans pre-Katrina and then afterwards had been dissipated."

Bob Ezrin: So both Edge and I made separate trips in the fall and winter of 2005 to see what was going on and it was astounding. Honestly like visiting the dark side of the moon when you went down to the 9th Ward and beyond moving. It strengthened my resolve that this was something that we had to fix. And what our thought was, was, "If they play it, others will come." If the music is playing, people will come back. Without the music, there is no heart to the Gulf. So that became our mission, put the music back.

And then Ezrin and Edge were approached by the league about playing the re-opening game.

Edge:So the initial idea was that they'd like us to put together an event that was inspired obviously by New Orleans and the music of New Orleans but might include some international artists. I thought on this for a while and said, "Well, definitely we should do something." I'm not sure what it should be at first and then Bob says, "You know maybe we could bring in a guest or two and you could perform with maybe another singer. Maybe Billie Joe from Green Day might do it." I know Billie Joe so I reached out and said, "Would you be interested?" It's a kind of pretty amazing opportunity to perform at such an event. So Billie Joe reaches out and says, "I'm in. Great. What are we going to do?"

Bob Ezrin: So Edge came up with this song called "The Saints Are Coming" by a little known band called the Skids, a little known punk band. I vaguely knew the song but the minute I played it again, I went "Oh, my God this is perfect."

Edge: I thought for a couple of days and then it just came to me. This song. My favorite song when I was like 17 years old, written and performed by a band called the Skids from Ayrshire in Scotland was this song called "The Saints Are Coming." I thought, wow that's obvious because Billie Joe was so inspired by music of punk rock and we started out as a band kind of post that musical movement so a lot of our roots are punk rock roots. It's the perfect combination for us to sing that song.

So I called Billie Joe and said, "What about the 'The Saints Are Coming?'" I'd sent him the song and he loved it. So that was our first idea and we're very happy about that. Then I was playing the tune and I shared this idea with Bono and Adam and Larry and the idea, "Well you know, maybe we could get the whole band to come along. That would be really cool." So I asked them what they thought. … They said, "Okay, it sounds like it could work." With one of these things it's kind of once you get one little piece of the puzzle in place, you can start to get the other things. I talked to Billie Joe, I said, "Billie Joe, I think maybe U2 might come on board. What about Green Day? What about the whole band?" He said, "I think that would be really cool. Let me go and check."

So bit by bit, we got everyone on side for this idea. Then we happened to be recording in London at Abbey Road with Rick Rubin so we looked at diaries and it turned out that Green Day were free. So they flew over and spent like three days in Abbey Road in the same room that the Beatles recorded all their most important studio recordings and we had two days of amazing time playing together and recording. Of those sessions, that song was the strongest thing that we came out with. It seemed like at that point a no-brainer to lead with that track and of course we made it a benefit for Music Rising, so it earned a lot of money for our charity. Then that came out to a lot of attention and we knew then that was absolutely had to be part of our performance at the Superdome.

Quint Davis was brought on board to help stage the production and legendary Grammy's producer Ken Ehrlich was hired to run the TV production of the performances.

Quint Davis:We had two or three days of run-throughs to stage because we had this giant thing that we built that had to roll in and out. We didn't just have U2, we had U2 and Green Day. And then we had like Trombone Shorty and Kermit Ruffins. We had two whole brass bands. We had two whole Social Aid and Pleasure Clubs.

Charles Coplin: This was one of those shows where everybody was pushing in the right direction. Everybody's hearts were in the right place. And seeing these musicians on stage and the way things were being planned and the music that Bob Ezrin, the producer, put together, the rehearsals were really, really special. When Bono started to improvise "Beautiful Day" and after the flag and the colors come out, you really started to get goose bumps.

Edge:You know, it's funny, we showed up at the Superdome and I think we were all kind of a little nervous because there was so much that had to be done in that rehearsal you know, integrating Trombone Shorty and the other musicians and two bands that hadn't really played together that much so the sound check and all was quite a high, an intense moment.

Trombone Shorty: I don't think I ever captured that emotion again, years later, it was just a monumental thing – that moment let us know that if we had any doubt of coming back to New Orleans, we are here now and from this moment we can build and make sure this city is OK."