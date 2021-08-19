Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

The anatomy of a Demario Davis pregame huddle speech

"Guys are already in their zone. You just don't want to mess them up"

Aug 19, 2021 at 04:33 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Demario-Davis-Saints-Ravens-8-14-21

The alpha simply is a thought that moves New Orleans Saints linebacker ﻿Demario Davis﻿.

The omega is a stirring, goosebumps-triggering, adrenaline-laced oratory.

That's how his speeches in the team pregame huddle begin and end, and it's a job that Davis has proven to be well-suited for. His first solo offering to the team happened on Sept. 22, 2019, against Seattle, the first of five consecutive games that quarterback Drew Brees would miss that season due to a thumb injury and surgery.

The speeches and mojo went so well – New Orleans went 5-0 – that the two jointly would lead the pregame huddle thereafter, until Brees was injured last season on Nov. 15 and missed the next four games, during which the Saints were 3-1 and Davis again was the solo pregame huddle voice.

So, naturally, Davis continued to carry out the responsibility when the Saints took the field against Baltimore in this year's preseason opener.

"It's very important, because that's a sacred space," he said. "Personally, it was an honor when Drew kind of passed that torch on to me. And I handle it as such, I treat it understanding that I'm not trying to go out there and I'm not trying to be Drew. I'm different. I'm Demario.

"My teammates have their own individual respect for me as they had for him, and so I think that respect, when you step into that space, knowing that you're kind of that last fuel to the fire for everybody, it's really a big thing about not messing it up. Guys are already in their zone. You just don't want to mess them up and knock them out of their zone by saying something weird or crazy. And so, it's a process.

"For me, I'm more so waiting for that one thing that's going to move me. I feel like I have a good feel or vibe of the locker room and kind of where guys are at and kind of what this game means or that moment. And so for me, it's really just trying to play into that. Once I feel that vibe and it kind of moves my spirit, I kind of build off of that.

"It's kind of like setting a scene. First you've got to get the stage and once I get the thing that moves my spirit, that's the stage and then it's just about putting a chair over here, putting a couch over here. Those little add-on points that kind of take it to another level. From there, it's game time."

JUMP AROUND: Saints practice deejay Freddie Mac – vice president of player engagement Fred McAfee – mixed in House of Pain classic "Jump Around" during Thursday's practice. Let's just say it was well-received. Aside from the head bobbing, receivers ﻿Marquez Callaway﻿ and Deonte Harris offered a well-done, impressive replication of a portion of the Kid 'n Play dance from the movie "House Party" (the foot tap part). But then, receivers and footwork are supposed to go hand in hand, right?

Related Content

news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara releases "Kamara's King Crunch" cereal 

New Orleans running back's cereal available online now
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign five players
news

Juwan Johnson makes most of his opportunities on offense in New Orleans Saints preseason opener

'Just being another presence, a person that can add an aspect of a deep threat'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Defensive back KeiVarae Russell placed on reserve/Covid-19
news

New Orleans Saints preseason opener spoiled by turnovers, penalties

Six turnovers, 10 penalties pivotal in 17-14 loss to Baltimore
news

New Orleans Saints ability to adjust tested yet again with Patrick Robinson retirement

'It was something that deep down inside he felt'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Team signs veteran kicker Brett Maher, cornerback Patrick Robinson retires
news

New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson retires

Robinson was team's first round pick in 2010
news

Wil Lutz out with core muscle surgery, New Orleans Saints will add kicker to training camp roster

'Rather than wait, we're going to go ahead and have that (surgery) done right away'
news

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams' quest to improve is constant

'I just continue to get better at watching film and coming out on the field and trying new things to see where I can get to'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign tight end Josh Pederson
Advertising