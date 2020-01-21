Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Taysom Hill was 'Mr. Do It All' for New Orleans Saints in 2019

Hill provided a spark for the New Orleans offense

Jan 21, 2020 at 11:42 AM
New Orleans Saints

Analysis: Taysom Hill provided a spark for the New Orleans Saints offense in 2019. Hill is officially listed as a quarterback on the roster, but he was used in many capacities for the Saints, including tight end, receiver and special teamer. Entering the 2019 campaign, Hill was no longer Coach Sean Payton's surprise offensive threat. Opposing teams knew they had to account for No. 7 when he entered the playing field, but Hill was able to step up in big moments for the Saints offense. He saw action in all 16 games, hauling in 19 receptions for 234 yards and six touchdowns, while rushing 27 times for 156 yards and one touchdown. Hill also got to show off his arm when he connected with wideout Deonte Harris on a 50-yard dart in the NFC Wild Card round.

Best Game: Hill shined brightest on Thanksgiving night against the arch-rival Atlanta Falcons. He blocked a Falcons punt attempt on the opening possession, setting up the Saints offense inside the Atlanta 30-yard line. He then went on to score the opening touchdown on the ensuing possession on a shovel pass from quarterback Drew Brees. Hill finished the game with the blocked punt, two rushes for 33 yards and one touchdown, and two receptions for 12 yards and a touchdown.

Best Quote: "I grew up playing backyard football and it wasn't just playing quarterback. I've been doing this stuff since I was a really little kid where we're playing catch and one-on-one type of things, so it felt natural to me." - Taysom Hill

Photos: Best of Taysom Hill from 2019 season

The best photos of New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill during the 2019 season.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 of the 2019 NFL season.
Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 of the 2019 NFL season.

2nd gallery of game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
2nd gallery of game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

Check out the game action between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Check out the game action between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Check out the best action shots from the Saints in Week 4 as they host the Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Check out the best action shots from the Saints in Week 4 as they host the Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Advertising