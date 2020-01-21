Taysom Hill was 'Mr. Do It All' for New Orleans Saints in 2019

Analysis: Taysom Hill provided a spark for the New Orleans Saints offense in 2019. Hill is officially listed as a quarterback on the roster, but he was used in many capacities for the Saints, including tight end, receiver and special teamer. Entering the 2019 campaign, Hill was no longer Coach Sean Payton's surprise offensive threat. Opposing teams knew they had to account for No. 7 when he entered the playing field, but Hill was able to step up in big moments for the Saints offense. He saw action in all 16 games, hauling in 19 receptions for 234 yards and six touchdowns, while rushing 27 times for 156 yards and one touchdown. Hill also got to show off his arm when he connected with wideout Deonte Harris on a 50-yard dart in the NFC Wild Card round.