New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Tight end Taysom Hill

Best quote from Taysom Hill's 2022 season:

"I think any time you see statistics like that, I think for me, personally, I feel a lot of gratitude. We've talked about the uniqueness of what I've been able to do. But I wouldn't be able to do it without the people around me, I wouldn't have been able to do it without coaches that were willing to take a chance or create opportunities for me because nobody else had done that in the past.