New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Tight end Taysom Hill

Hill's Week 5 performance earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for the first time in his career

Jan 24, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Erin Summers
Matt Rourke/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill (7) carries in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

Taysom Hill 2022 season analysis:

New Orleans tight end Taysom Hill started in eight of 16 regular games he played in missing one due to injury. Hill rushed for 575 yards on 96 attempts and seven touchdowns. The versatile six-year-pro went 13 of 19 on pass attempts for 240 yards and two touchdowns. Hill caught nine passes for 77 yards, scoring twice. His nine touchdowns led the Saints in scoring. In week 5 against the Seahawks, Hill returned three kickoffs for 69 yards.

Following the Saints 21-18 win over Atlanta, Hill became the only player in NFL history to total 10 touchdown passes, 10 receiving touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns in combined regular season and playoff games. Hill has 10 passing touchdowns, 21 rushing touchdowns and 11 receiving scores in his six-year career.

Best game of Taysom Hill's 2022 season:

The 6-foot-2, 221-pound tight end had his best game of the season in the Saints 39-32 win over Seattle. Hill carried nine times for a career-high 112 yards (team record 12.4 avg) with a career-high three touchdowns, including a career-long 60-yard rush that ended in the end zone in the fourth quarter to give the Saints the lead for good. Hill completed his only pass attempt in the game for a 22-yard touchdown, recovered a fumble and returned three kickoffs for 69 yards. The Week 5 performance earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for the first time in his career.

Best quote from Taysom Hill's 2022 season:

"I think any time you see statistics like that, I think for me, personally, I feel a lot of gratitude. We've talked about the uniqueness of what I've been able to do. But I wouldn't be able to do it without the people around me, I wouldn't have been able to do it without coaches that were willing to take a chance or create opportunities for me because nobody else had done that in the past.

"I think as I think about these statistics, that's really what hits me. And then I think the other side of that is, I take a lot or pride in being able to find ways to help this organization win football games."

Photos: Taysom Hill | 2022 Saints Season Recap

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action throughout the 2022 season.

New Orleans Saints
