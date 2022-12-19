Taysom Hill concentrates on result more than the history-making in New Orleans Saints victory over Falcons

"It was the favorable look, to try to get Rashid one-on-one, and it was clear that he was going to be one-on-one with no safety help," Hill said. "That's really what I saw pre-snap, and, man, that's what you're looking for when you're finding opportunities to get the ball down the field to somebody like Rashid. He ran a good route, made a good move. Any time you can get the ball in his hands, that's a good thing."

For Hill, it again displayed his ability to navigate the fine line between being required to showcase brute force on one play, then perfectly throw a deep touchdown pass over the defense a few plays later.

"That's been the hardest transition for me," he said. "I think we've talked about this in the past, where you run a QB power, you're blocking a defensive end or you're going back to cut or whatever the situation is or whatever the play is. The most challenging transition is to go from doing those things to putting the ball down the field.

"It's something that I've had to work on throughout my career, and it's something that I feel like I'm comfortable with managing that. But it is one of those things that I spend a lot of time on through the week. I try to replicate, go from not throwing many balls or doing other things, to pushing something downfield. It's something that I continue to work on, something that I want to continue to get better at, too."

On Sunday, it was the perfect call for the right defensive look, and Hill delivered in historical fashion.

"We have different packages and to be honest, you never quite know how a defense is going to defend me," he said. "When we enter a game we have different possibilities and different scenarios: 'Hey, we're getting this and so we like this play against that.'