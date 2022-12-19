Taysom Hill concentrates on result more than the history-making in New Orleans Saints victory over Falcons

Taysom Hill said he doesn't really take note of the historical numbers as they're being compiled, because there isn't much time to soak it in during the actual compilation.
So, on Sunday, as he became the only player in NFL history to total 10 touchdown passes, 10 receiving touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns in combined regular season and playoff games during the New Orleans Saints' 21-18 victory over Atlanta, what mainly jumped to the forefront for Hill was that New Orleans (5-9) was able to win the game.
"I don't pay too close attention to statistics," said Hill, who has 10 passing touchdowns, 21 rushing touchdowns and 11 receiving scores in his six-year career. "Obviously, you care about wins and losses and everything else like that, but I was unaware.
"I don't really think about that too much. I think any time you see statistics like that, I think for me, personally, I feel a lot of gratitude. We've talked about the uniqueness of what I've been able to do. But I wouldn't be able to do it without the people around me, I wouldn't have been able to do it without coaches that were willing to take a chance or create opportunities for me because nobody else had done that in the past.
"I think as I think about these statistics, that's really what hits me. And then I think the other side of that is, I take a lot or pride in being able to find ways to help this organization win football games. Those are really the two things that hit me, or what I think about."
On Sunday, that included throwing a 68-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed in the first quarter, which gave New Orleans a 14-0 lead. It was the second touchdown pass of the season for Hill, who completed both pass attempts, for 80 yards, against the Falcons. He also ran for 30 yards on seven carries, and has 449 yards and five touchdowns on 68 carries this season.
"It was the favorable look, to try to get Rashid one-on-one, and it was clear that he was going to be one-on-one with no safety help," Hill said. "That's really what I saw pre-snap, and, man, that's what you're looking for when you're finding opportunities to get the ball down the field to somebody like Rashid. He ran a good route, made a good move. Any time you can get the ball in his hands, that's a good thing."
For Hill, it again displayed his ability to navigate the fine line between being required to showcase brute force on one play, then perfectly throw a deep touchdown pass over the defense a few plays later.
"That's been the hardest transition for me," he said. "I think we've talked about this in the past, where you run a QB power, you're blocking a defensive end or you're going back to cut or whatever the situation is or whatever the play is. The most challenging transition is to go from doing those things to putting the ball down the field.
"It's something that I've had to work on throughout my career, and it's something that I feel like I'm comfortable with managing that. But it is one of those things that I spend a lot of time on through the week. I try to replicate, go from not throwing many balls or doing other things, to pushing something downfield. It's something that I continue to work on, something that I want to continue to get better at, too."
On Sunday, it was the perfect call for the right defensive look, and Hill delivered in historical fashion.
"We have different packages and to be honest, you never quite know how a defense is going to defend me," he said. "When we enter a game we have different possibilities and different scenarios: 'Hey, we're getting this and so we like this play against that.'
"And so, that was one of those circumstances that we said, 'If we end up getting this (on defense), we really like this (on offense) and we think that this is obviously an advantageous matchup for us, with no free safety help.' And that's what it was."
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons.