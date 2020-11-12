Taysom Hill at his all-around best for New Orleans Saints in last two games

"The defense has to have a plan for when Taysom is in the game at the quarterback position, and the myriad of things that we can do. You know, we can run read-option stuff, we can do (run/pass options). Sometimes he's handing off, sometimes he's running it. Sometimes it's designed quarterback runs. Sometimes we're throwing it, sometimes it's short, sometimes it's deep.

"We have the opportunity to do so many things when he's in the game and when he's at the quarterback position. So, it's just that much more stress on the defense and there's big play opportunities and big play ability there. So that just becomes a great element for the offense."

It wouldn't work if Hill wasn't a willing, and able, participant. From the moment he agreed to step on the field in any capacity – initially, on special teams as a kickoff returner and member of the cover teams – teammates have gravitated toward him and marveled at the blunt force he provides.