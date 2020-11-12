Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Taysom Hill at his all-around best for New Orleans Saints in last two games

'Teams still have to stop it'

Nov 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Taysom Hill long ago lost the benefit of deception.

No matter, because when the New Orleans Saints quarterback gets on a roll, knowing he's on the way and preventing his arrival are two wholly different items. And lately, Hill has been arriving on schedule for the Saints, 6-2 entering Sunday's game against San Francisco (4-5) in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

In the Saints' 38-3 victory over Tampa Bay, New Orleans' fifth straight win and one that lifted the team into first place in the NFC South Division, the 6-foot-2, 221-pounder had one of his best days in his four-year career: Single-game career highs in rushing attempts (seven), rushing yards (54), completions (two), and passing yards (48), and added a 21-yard reception.

The possibility of predictability isn't an issue when Hill – and the Saints' offense – is in a groove.

"It's definitely valuable because at the end of the day, people talk about, 'Why are we doing that, why are we doing this?' But, teams still have to stop it," running back Alvin Kamara said.

"They know when Drew (Brees) lines up at quarterback, it's a possibility he's going to throw the ball. When Taysom lines up, he can throw the ball, they think he's going to run it – they've got to stop both, they've got to figure out what to do with him. It's something I think is an asset to our gameplan week in and week out."

Statistically, Hill started slowly this season. In back-to-back games, against Green Bay and Detroit, he fumbled.

But the last two games – against Chicago, he had five carries for 35 yards and caught two passes for 30 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown – Hill's effectiveness has been on display against two of the league's stingiest defenses.

"This team was different," Coach Sean Payton said of Tampa Bay. "We got him a handful of throws, especially early on – he hit the seam (pass) to Jared (Cook). And then, if we can get his body moving forward the right way, he's a tough out.

"I thought we blocked them well up front. His numbers had a lot to do with how we ended up with (138) yards rushing, against a team that's hard to do (that against)."

Hill's impact is reason enough for Brees, a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, to defer in the times when he's asked to line up as a receiver, or come off the field, so that Hill can get an at-bat.

"I think if you just look at the productivity," Brees said Wednesday. "And look, I think what people don't realize, too, is the stress that that puts on a defense.

