New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive end Taco Charlton and defensive back Justin Evans

Evans, 6-0, 199, was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round (50th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. Evans has played in 24 career games with 21 starts from 2017-18 and posted 124 tackles (92 solo), four interceptions, eight passes defensed, one 34-yard fumble return for a touchdown and one special teams stop.

As a rookie in 2017, the Wiggins, Miss. native played in 14 games with 11 starts and tied for fourth among rookies with three interceptions, adding 65 tackles (49 solo) and six passes defensed. In his second season, Evans started all ten games he played in and made 59 tackles, one interception, two passes defensed, as well as the 34-yard fumble return for a score in the season opening win over New Orleans.