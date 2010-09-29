Superdome Entertainment Info for Saints-Panthers Game

ENTERTAINMENT INFO: Game #5 – Carolina Panthers (10/03/10)

Game Presentation

BREAST CANCER AWARENESS

SPECIAL EVENTS

-Saints' Mascots

-Copeland's Tee Retrievers

-Peoples Heath Champion

-Saints Strolling Jazz Band

-The 2010 Saintsations

PRE-GAME CEREMONIES

Whitney Bank Junior Captain

Ochsner Heroes Presentation

Chevron Teachers of the Week

STAR-SPANGLED BANNER: CHAUNCEY Packer

Mr. Packer is also one of the most in-demand artists for his captivating portrayal of Sportin' Life in Porgy and Bess. *Following his debut of this role with the Atlanta Opera, a reviewer proclaimed, "Here Chauncey Packer was the complete entertainer." (The Atlanta Journal). Mr. Packer will be performing in the New Orleans Opera production of *Porgy and Bess on October 15 & 17.* *

COLOR GUARD: NEW ORLEANS FIRE DEPARTMENT

Featured Entertainment

LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY "TIGER" MARCHING BAND

The LSU Tiger Marching Band is the largest and most visible single organization on campus with a closed membership of 325 students. Whether it's a humid, scorching day or a cold, rainy night in Tiger Stadium, pride in a rich past and dedication to a legacy of excellence and musical preeminence are hallmarks of the marching band experience at LSU. The ritualistic pregame ceremony of band, team and crowd is legendary.

The recently expanded stadium now seats over 92,000 fans and is one of the largest on-campus college stadiums in America. This coliseum would not feel so colossal, the atmosphere would not be as impressive and the treasured memories of 116-plus football seasons would not be as memorable were it not for the famed Golden Band from Tigerland.

HALFTIME PROMOTIONS

Coca Cola Cash Catch