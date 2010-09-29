Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Superdome Entertainment Info for Saints-Panthers Game

"The Golden Band from Tigerland" will perform at the game

Sep 29, 2010 at 09:13 AM

ENTERTAINMENT INFO:  Game #5 – Carolina Panthers (10/03/10)

Game  Presentation

BREAST CANCER AWARENESS

SPECIAL EVENTS

-Saints' Mascots

-Copeland's Tee Retrievers

-Peoples Heath Champion

-Saints Strolling Jazz Band

-The 2010 Saintsations

PRE-GAME CEREMONIES

  • Whitney Bank Junior Captain
  • Ochsner Heroes Presentation
  • Chevron Teachers of the Week

STAR-SPANGLED BANNER: CHAUNCEY Packer

Mr. Packer is also one of the most in-demand artists for his captivating portrayal of Sportin' Life in Porgy and Bess. *Following his debut of this role with the Atlanta Opera, a reviewer proclaimed, "Here Chauncey Packer was the complete entertainer." (The Atlanta Journal).  Mr. Packer will be performing in the New Orleans Opera production of *Porgy and Bess on October 15 & 17.* *

COLOR GUARD: NEW ORLEANS FIRE DEPARTMENT

Featured Entertainment

LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY "TIGER" MARCHING BAND

The LSU Tiger Marching Band is the largest and most visible single organization on campus with a closed membership of 325 students. Whether it's a humid, scorching day or a cold, rainy night in Tiger Stadium, pride in a rich past and dedication to a legacy of excellence and musical preeminence are hallmarks of the marching band experience at LSU. The ritualistic pregame ceremony of band, team and crowd is legendary.

The recently expanded stadium now seats over 92,000 fans and is one of the largest on-campus college stadiums in America. This coliseum would not feel so colossal, the atmosphere would not be as impressive and the treasured memories of 116-plus football seasons would not be as memorable were it not for the famed Golden Band from Tigerland.

HALFTIME PROMOTIONS

  • Coca Cola Cash Catch
  • Super Chevy Dealers Cruz to the Super Bowl Promotion
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints rookie running back Abram Smith relishes physical style

"I feel more comfortable when I'm running somebody over"

news

New Orleans Saints rookie tackle Trevor Penning taking small steps toward eventual goal

'You've got to earn the spot'

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

There's no place like home for New Orleans Saints' Jarvis Landry, Tyrann Mathieu

'It's a little bit unique when you bring somebody back to their home state and their home territory'

news

Jarvis Landry now gets to see himself in New Orleans Saints uniform

'To be on this stage and have my family be able to come to these games, it's going to be awesome'

news

New Orleans Saints sign wide receiver Jarvis Landry to one-year contract

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry

Louisiana native attended Lutcher High School before attending LSU

news

Rookie receiver Chris Olave is exactly the player New Orleans Saints expected him to be

'A guy that was really fast, smooth in transition, good route runner'

news

New Orleans Saints sign four draft picks

Four players signed four-year contracts on May 13, 2022

news

Alvin Kamara continues to work on his balance with insane workouts

Saints running back has intense workout routine

news

Best quotes from Tyrann Mathieu's introductory press conference

Safety Tyrann Mathieu signed a three-year deal with New Orleans on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Advertising