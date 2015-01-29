Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Super Bowl XLIV: We want your favorite memories

The five-year anniversary of Super Bowl XLIV is coming up

Jan 29, 2015 at 04:03 AM

Saints Photo Flashback: Super Bowl XLIV

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

For New Orleans Saints fans, Feb. 7 is a date that always will hold a special place in their hearts. Five years ago, on Feb. 7, 2010 at Sun Life Stadium outside Miami, the Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts 31-17 to win Super Bowl XLIV.

It was a game filled with clutch performances, momentum swings and game-changing calls from Saints Coach Sean Payton. We want to know about your favorite moment, play, memory from that incredible game, the postgame celebration and the amazing parade in New Orleans.

Email us your thoughts and photos to SB44memories@saints.nfl.com and we'll publish the best ones next week on NewOrleansSaints.com as we celebrate the five-year anniversary of the team's Super Bowl triumph. In the email please include your name, where you live and a phone number where we can contact you.

You can also share your favorite photos and videos on social media using the hashtag #SaintsXLIV and we'll post the best ones on our website.

John DeShazier, senior writer for NewOrleansSaints.com, will have a story every day next week about the Saints' Super Bowl victory. The Black and Blue Report, our daily podcast, will feature interviews with members of the championship team and we've produced a special video on Ambush, the onside kick to start the second half that changed the course of the game and Saints history. We'll have a few other special treats for Saints fans, the best in the NFL.

Flashback: Super Bowl XLIV Parade

Photos from the New Orleans Saints Super Bowl XLIV parade. Photos taken by Michael C. Hebert (New Orleans Saints photos)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Advertising