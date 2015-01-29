Super Bowl XLIV: We want your favorite memories

For New Orleans Saints fans, Feb. 7 is a date that always will hold a special place in their hearts. Five years ago, on Feb. 7, 2010 at Sun Life Stadium outside Miami, the Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts 31-17 to win Super Bowl XLIV.

It was a game filled with clutch performances, momentum swings and game-changing calls from Saints Coach Sean Payton. We want to know about your favorite moment, play, memory from that incredible game, the postgame celebration and the amazing parade in New Orleans.

Email us your thoughts and photos to SB44memories@saints.nfl.com and we'll publish the best ones next week on NewOrleansSaints.com as we celebrate the five-year anniversary of the team's Super Bowl triumph. In the email please include your name, where you live and a phone number where we can contact you.

You can also share your favorite photos and videos on social media using the hashtag #SaintsXLIV and we'll post the best ones on our website.