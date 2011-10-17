Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Statement on Coach Payton's Surgery

Oct 17, 2011 at 03:11 AM
Saints Head Coach Sean Payton underwent successful surgery this morning at Ochsner Medical Center to repair his left tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscal tear. Dr. Deryk Jones performed the surgery, assisted by Dr. Misty Suri. The surgery lasted three hours. Coach Payton will remain overnight in the hospital for observations.

"The surgery went very well," said Saints Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Deryk Jones. "We plan to keep him overnight tonight for observations and have him home tomorrow. I anticipate Coach Payton returning to the office sometime Wednesday or Thursday. The recovery period for this type of surgery is three to six months. I would anticipate him being able to put partial weight on it in about eight weeks."

