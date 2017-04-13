Statement from New Orleans Saints Owner Tom Benson

"Gayle and I were saddened to hear about the passing of Dan Rooney. In addition to being a close friend, Dan Rooney was one of the true visionaries in our sport and our game is what it is today due to the efforts of men like him. He was a true gentleman with impeccable character and integrity who was thoughtful, gracious, caring and a remarkable person, someone who truly embodied everything we should all aspire to be and an example of how we should all live our lives. We have lost a true treasure that will never be replaced and whose legacy will never be forgotten. Our hearts along with our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rooney family and the entire Steelers organization."