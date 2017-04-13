Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Statement from New Orleans Saints Owner Tom Benson

Saints owner reacts to death of longtime Steelers owner

Apr 13, 2017 at 09:37 AM

New Orleans Saints Owner Tom Benson on the death of Dan Rooney:

"Gayle and I were saddened to hear about the passing of Dan Rooney. In addition to being a close friend, Dan Rooney was one of the true visionaries in our sport and our game is what it is today due to the efforts of men like him. He was a true gentleman with impeccable character and integrity who was thoughtful, gracious, caring and a remarkable person, someone who truly embodied everything we should all aspire to be and an example of how we should all live our lives. We have lost a true treasure that will never be replaced and whose legacy will never be forgotten. Our hearts along with our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rooney family and the entire Steelers organization."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints Terron Armstead continues to hold top Pro Bowl voting spot among NFC tackles

Armstead has tallied 82,555 fan votes
news

Cameron Jordan named New Orleans Saints nominee for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Jordan was nominated by the New Orleans Saints for exhibiting stellar sportsmanship
news

Cameron Jordan named New Orleans Saints Man of the Year for second time

Standout defensive end team nominee for 2021 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
news

New Orleans Saints veteran Terron Armstead remains atop Pro Bowl voting among tackles

Armstead has tallied 64,868 fan votes
news

New Orleans Saints veteran Terron Armstead leads Pro Bowl voting among tackles

Armstead has tallied 44,135 fan votes
news

Mark Ingram on cusp of becoming New Orleans Saints' all-time leader in rushing yards

'I think it would be a special moment no matter where it's at'
news

New Orleans Saints receivers band together to soften blow of losing Michael Thomas

'I believe we are all hurt by it, because we wanted to see him play'
news

Sean Payton says that New Orleans Saints adding Mark Ingram would be an important move for team

Payton: 'There's a leadership element, a toughness element, there's a respect element'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints knew Giants' formula but couldn't prevent critical big plays

'They were an offense that relied on some chunk plays, and then to capitalize on that. And they got that'
news

New Orleans Saints coaching update, roster moves

Run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar will attend Sunday's game vs. Patriots 
Advertising