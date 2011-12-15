Smith Hosts His Third Annual Gridiron Classic

DE Will Smith and the New Orleans Saints Youth Programs Department hosted the Third Annual Will Smith Gridiron Classic at the Saints Practice Facility on Wednesday night.

Youth football teams from around the area including Pontiff Park, Miley and Goretti playgrounds, along with the New Orleans Youth All Stars, participated in two games.

The event also featured a life skills presentation from Smith and dinner provided by Raising Canes, the official chicken of Saints.

"Our kids were smiling from ear to ear," said Goretti Coach Darrel Ferdinand. "They enjoyed asking questions and the opportunity to play where the Saints practice was a once in a lifetime opportunity we will never forget."