Six players who could break out during New Orleans Saints training camp

1 Perhaps it's not fair to have a rookie headline this list. But second-round draft pick Hau Kikaha isn't just any rookie anymore, not after outside linebacker Junior Galettewas released by the Saints on Monday. Kikaha, a second-round pick, was an elite pass rusher at Washington who led the nation with 19 sacks last season. The New Orleans Saints, who have their first training camp practice Thursday, won't be expecting that kind of production, but they'll need someone to fill the void left by Galette, whose 22 sacks over the last two seasons led the team. Kikaha will have every chance to earn snaps as a pass rusher and what he shows during Saints training camp presented by Verizon will have a large say into how early, and often, he plays.