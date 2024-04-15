New Orleans Saints re-sign defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles to one-year contract

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles to a one-year contract.
Jean-Charles (pronounced John Charles), 5-10, 184, was originally selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round (178th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Appalachian State and has played in 28 regular season games for the Packers (2021-22), San Francisco 49ers (2023) and Saints (2023), making three solo tackles and 12 special teams stops. In 2023, the Miramar, Fla. native played in five games for the 49ers and three for the Saints and was credited with one solo tackle and three special teams stops for San Francisco.
Jean-Charles played in 50 games with 25 starts at Appalachian State and registered 97 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. He started 12 games as a senior in 2020 and registered 37 tackles, one forced fumble and one interception, earning first-team All-Sun Belt honors and Sun Belt Player of the Year honors from Pro Football Focus.
