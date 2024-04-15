 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Saints News

New Orleans Saints re-sign defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles to one-year contract

Four-year veteran played in three games for the Saints in 2023

Apr 15, 2024 at 03:45 PM
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles to a one-year contract.

Shemar Jean-Charles

#27 CB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 184 lbs
  • College: Appalachian State

Jean-Charles (pronounced John Charles), 5-10, 184, was originally selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round (178th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Appalachian State and has played in 28 regular season games for the Packers (2021-22), San Francisco 49ers (2023) and Saints (2023), making three solo tackles and 12 special teams stops. In 2023, the Miramar, Fla. native played in five games for the 49ers and three for the Saints and was credited with one solo tackle and three special teams stops for San Francisco.

Jean-Charles played in 50 games with 25 starts at Appalachian State and registered 97 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. He started 12 games as a senior in 2020 and registered 37 tackles, one forced fumble and one interception, earning first-team All-Sun Belt honors and Sun Belt Player of the Year honors from Pro Football Focus.

Shemar Jean-Charles re-signs with the New Orleans Saints | Meet the Team Photos

New Orleans Saints announced that they have re-signed defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles on Monday, April 15, 2024. Check out Shemar in action with the New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, and Green Bay Packers during his NFL career.

New Orleans Saints
Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
Butch Dill/AP Images
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images
Alex Menendez/AP Images
Alex Menendez/AP Images
Gary McCullough/AP Images
Stacy Bengs/AP Images
Darryl Webb/AP Images
Jeff Lewis/AP Images
Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Images
Charlie Riedel/AP Images
Matt Ludtke/AP Images
Adrian Kraus/AP Images
Jeffrey Phelps/AP Images
Emilee Chinn/AP Images
Scot Tucker/AP Images
Emilee Chinn/AP Images
Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Images
Emilee Chinn/AP Images
Adrian Kraus/AP Images
Jed Jacobsohn/AP Images
Kamil Krzaczynski/AP Images
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Images
Zach Bolinger/AP Images
Joshua Bessex/AP Images
