New Orleans Saints re-sign defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles to one-year contract

Jean-Charles (pronounced John Charles), 5-10, 184, was originally selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round (178th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Appalachian State and has played in 28 regular season games for the Packers (2021-22), San Francisco 49ers (2023) and Saints (2023), making three solo tackles and 12 special teams stops. In 2023, the Miramar, Fla. native played in five games for the 49ers and three for the Saints and was credited with one solo tackle and three special teams stops for San Francisco.