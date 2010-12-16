Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Sharper & Vilman Named to All-Fundamental Team

Honor given by USA Football/Players Association

Dec 16, 2010 at 04:59 AM

USA Football, the sport���s national governing body, and the NFL Players Association have selected New Orleans Saints S Darren Sharper and LB Jonathan Vilma to the 2010 USA Football/NFL Players Association All-Fundamentals Team.

Twenty-six (26) NFL players (11 offense, 11 defense, 4 special teams) are chosen for this annual distinction based on an ability to consistently execute the fundamentals of their positions and for making a positive impact in their communities. The USA Football/NFLPA All-Fundamentals Team gives youth football players examples of how to properly play the sport and show concern for others off the field. USA Football is the official youth football development partner of the NFL and NFLPA.

Employing core football fundamentals advances a youth player���s performance and safety, particularly in the areas of blocking and tackling. USA Football teaches the game's fundamentals and inherent values through more than 80 annual training events and innovative football training resources employed by its members who reside in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Sharper played his way onto the All-Fundamentals Team through exemplary technique in pass coverage, particularly in breaking up passes. The 14-year veteran out of William & Mary created the Sharper Kids Foundation to improve the quality of life for disadvantaged children. Sharper also helps fund educational programs in New Orleans, Seattle and his hometown of Richmond, Va.

Vilma earned his distinction of being among the league���s most fundamentally-sound players by consistently taking the proper angles to tackle ball carriers from his linebacker position. The son of Hatian immigrants, Vilma supports the building of charter schools in Haiti following the devastating earthquake of January 2010.

The 2010 USA Football/NFLPA All-Fundamentals Team was chosen by a seven-person selection committee:

���    Jason Belser, USA Football board member, NFLPA senior director of player services and former NFL player
��� Tom Carter, NFLPA regional director and former NFL player
��� Herm Edwards, ESPN NFL analyst, former NFL head coach and former NFL player
��� Scottie Graham, NFLPA regional director and former NFL player
��� Merril Hoge, USA Football board member, ESPN NFL analyst and former NFL player
��� Larry Kennan, NFL Coaches Association executive director and former NFL assistant coach
��� Carl Peterson, USA Football chairman, former NFL team executive and assistant coach

Game-action clips supplied by NFL Films and related video from USA Football���s drills library found at www.allfundamentalsteam.com spotlight All-Fundamentals Team players��� techniques. The video is accompanied by teaching points offering youth coaches and players instruction for every position.

As part of this honor, All-Fundamentals Team players will designate a youth or high school football program that will receive a $1,500 equipment grant from USA Football. Each player also receives an All-Fundamentals Team helmet trophy produced by Riddell, the official protective equipment partner of USA Football and the official helmet of the NFL.

