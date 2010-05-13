Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

See Where the 2010 NFL Draft Class Hails From

Ft. Lauderdale's St. Thomas Aquinas Leads All High Schools with 3 Players Selected

May 13, 2010 at 02:21 AM

FORT LAUDERDALE'S ST. THOMAS AQUINAS LEADS ALL HIGH SCHOOLS WITH THREE PLAYERS SELECTED IN 2010 NFL DRAFT;

248 SCHOOLS REPRESENTED

They range from Farrington High School in Honolulu, Hawaii to Queen's College High School in St. Michael, Barbados.

A total of 248 high schools contributed to the 255 players selected in the seven rounds of the 2010 NFL Draft on April 22-24, USA Football announced today.

St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida led all high schools with three players selected in the 2010 NFL Draft, tying them with De La Salle and Long Beach Polytechnic in California (2006) for the most players selected in a single NFL Draft in the past five years.

"We've never had this many players selected," says St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders head coach GEORGE SMITH. "We're very proud of all of them for what they've done to get themselves in this position. They had to do a lot, academically and physically."

Five schools had two players each selected. Two of those schools produced at least one first-round choice – Piscataway High in Piscataway, New Jersey (offensive tackle ANTHONY DAVIS by San Francisco and cornerback KYLE WILSON by the New York Jets) and Putnam City North in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (first overall pick quarterback SAM BRADFORD by St. Louis).

"It's rare to see this kind of thing," adds former St. Thomas Aquinas safety MAJOR WRIGHT, selected by Chicago in the third round. "This shows what type of program St. Thomas really is and how dedicated we are to what we do."

St. Thomas Aquinas has fostered camaraderie among its graduates such that many return to campus when in the Fort Lauderdale area. Wright and Dallas Cowboys sixth-round draftee tackle SAM YOUNG are among the alums that visited the campus prior to last month's NFL Draft.

"Every one of us appreciates what the school has done for us," says Young. "What makes St. Thomas special and unique is that it is home. It's not a place where you just spent a couple years."

"This is what we talked about," adds Cincinnati Bengals fourth-round defensive tackle GENO ATKINS of his St. Thomas brethren. "Going to a big-name college and then going into the league. Now it looks like our dream is coming true."

The breakdown of high schools that had multiple players drafted by NFL clubs:

MULTIPLE PLAYERS DRAFTED

HIGH SCHOOL

TOTAL

PLAYERS (NFL TEAM/ROUND)

St. Thomas Aquinas

(Fort Lauderdale, FL)

3

Geno Atkins (Cincinnati/4); Major Wright (Chicago/3); Sam Young (Dallas/6)

Blanche Ely (Pompano Beach, FL)

2

Walter McFadden (Oakland/5); Joshua Moore (Chicago/5)

Pine Forest (Pensacola, FL)

2

Mike Johnson (Atlanta/3); George Selvie (St. Louis/7)

Piscataway (Piscataway, NJ)

2

Anthony Davis (San Francisco/1); Kyle Wilson (New York Jets/1)

Putnam City North (Oklahoma City, OK)

2

Sam Bradford (St. Louis/1); Deji Karim (Jacksonville/6)

Stephenson (DeKalb County, GA)

2

Jermaine Cunningham (New England/2); Perry Riley (Washington/4)

STATES WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT PLAYERS DRAFTED

Florida

34

Texas

26

California

25

Georgia

15

New Jersey

12

Ohio

12

Virginia

12

Illinois

11

Louisiana

11

North Carolina

10

STATES WITH MOST NFL PLAYERS DRAFTED IN 2010 PER CAPITA

State

Population*

NFL Players

NFL Players Per Capita

Hawaii

1,211,537

3

1 NFL player per 403,846 people

Louisiana

4,468,976

11

1 NFL player per 406,271 people

Florida

15,982,378

34

1 NFL player per 470,070 people

Georgia

8,186,453

15

1 NFL player per 545,764 people

Connecticut

3,405,565

6

1 NFL player per 567,594 people

United States

281,421,906

255

1 NFL player per 1,103,615 people

  • Based on most recent U.S. Census Data (2000).

Some interesting notes on high schools in the 2010 NFL Draft:

  • In an NFL Draft rarity, the Piscataway High Chiefs program had two players drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. San Francisco selected tackle Anthony Davis 11th overall and the New York Jets chose cornerback Kyle Wilson with the 29th pick. This last occurred in 1997 when BRYANT WESTBROOK (selected fifth overall by Detroit) and MICHAEL BOOKER (drafted with the 11th overall selection by Atlanta) from El Camino High in Oceanside, California were both selected in the first round of the same draft.

This is also the first instance since Helix High in La Mesa, California (ALEX SMITH in 2005 and REGGIE BUSH in 2006) that one school has had former players picked in the first round of the NFL Draft in consecutive seasons. Former Piscataway High defensive back MALCOLM JENKINS was picked 12th overall in 2009 by the New Orleans Saints. The trio of Davis, Jenkins and Wilson played together for Piscataway's varsity team in 2004.

"I'm not shocked by it, but I know it's unique," says Davis. "If you would've told me back then we'd all be first-rounders, I wouldn't have doubted it."

  • Thirty-six states and the District of Columbia, as well as Barbados, had at least one player drafted.
  • For the fourth time in the past five seasons, at least one player who attended high school outside of the United States was selected in the NFL Draft. Baltimore selected tackle RAMON HAREWOOD from St. Michael, Barbados in the sixth round of the 2010 Draft. In 2009,SEBASTIAN VOLLMER(New England/2) became the first European-trained (Germany) player to be drafted by an NFL club. Vollmer was joined by VAUGHN MARTIN (San Diego/4) from London, Ontario, Canada as foreign high schoolers selected. In 2006 and 2007, four combined players from high schools in American Samoa were selected by NFL clubs.
  • Florida and Texas led all states with five first-round selections in the 2010 NFL Draft. California, Georgia, New Jersey and Oklahoma followed with three players selected and Pennsylvania also had multiple players selected.
  • Florida (34) replaced Texas (26) for the most drafted players in 2010 by adding 15 players from their 2009 total (19).
  • Cleveland Browns third-round draftee guard SHAWN LAUVAO is one of the three players hailing from Hawaii (KALUKA MAIAVA/4 in 2009; DAVID VEIKUNE/2 in 2009) drafted by the Browns in the past two seasons. When he was only 16, Lauvao placed second in the Hawaii Strong Man Competition after winning the 2005 Hawaii's Strongest Teen Competition. The Browns hope he will also prove strong enough to brave the transition to the cold weather.

The 2010 NFL Draft broken down by state listing of high schools:

ALABAMA (2)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

LB Rolando McClain

Oakland (1)

Alabama

Decatur

WR Joe Webb

Minnesota (6)

Alabama-Birmingham

Wenonah (Birmingham)

ARIZONA (6)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

LB Danny Batten

Buffalo (6)

South Dakota State

Mesquite (Gilbert)

LB Dexter Davis

Seattle (7)

Arizona State

Thunderbird (Phoenix)

DE Everson Griffen

Minnesota (4)

Southern California

Agua Fria Union (Avondale)

G Shelley Smith

Houston (6)

Colorado State

Westview (Avondale)

WR Tim Toone

Detroit (7)

Weber State

Peoria

WR Kyle Williams

San Francisco (6)

Arizona State

Chaparral (Paradise Valley)

ARKANSAS (2)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

G Mitch Petrus

New York Giants (5)

Arkansas

Carlisle

WR Damian Williams

Tennessee (3)

Southern California

Springdale

CALIFORNIA (25)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

WR Terrence Austin

Washington (7)

UCLA

Polytechnic (Pasadena)

RB Jahvid Best

Detroit (1)

California

Salesian (Richmond)

T Charles Brown

New Orleans (2)

Southern California

Diamond Ranch (Pomona)

LB Donald Butler

San Diego (3)

Washington

Del Campo (Fair Oaks)

QB Sean Canfield

New Orleans (7)

Oregon State

Carlsbad

QB Jimmy Clausen

Carolina (2)

Notre Dame

Oaks Christian (Westlake Village)

TE Ed Dickson

Baltimore (3)

Oregon

Bellflower

RB Toby Gerhart

Minnesota (2)

Stanford

Norco

WR David Gettis

Carolina (6)

Baylor

Dorsey (Los Angeles)

LB Travis Goethel

Oakland (6)

Arizona State

Vista

C Joe Hawley

Atlanta (4)

Nevada-Las Vegas

Esperanza (Anaheim)

G Mike Iupati

San Francisco (1)

Idaho

Western (Anaheim)

DB Robert Johnson

Tennessee (5)

Utah

Fremont (Oakland)

DE Erik Lorig

Tampa Bay (7)

Stanford

Palos Verdes Peninsula High (Rolling Hills Estates)

RB Ryan Mathews

San Diego (1)

Fresno State

Bakersfield

TE Anthony McCoy

Seattle (6)

Southern California

Bullard (Fresno)

LB Koa Misi

Miami (2)

Utah

Montgomery (Santa Rosa)

TE Dennis Pitta

Baltimore (4)

Brigham Young

Moorpark

DT Brian Price

Tampa Bay (2)

UCLA

Crenshaw (Los Angeles)

DB R.J. Stanford

Carolina (7)

Utah

Chino

DB Kevin Thomas

Indianapolis (3)

Southern California

Rio Mesa (Oxnard)

DB Syd'Quan Thompson

Denver (7)

California

Grant (Sacramento)

DB Walter Thurmond

Seattle (4)

Oregon

West Covina

DB Alterraun Verner

Tennessee (4)

UCLA

Mayfair (Lakewood)

DB T.J. Ward

Cleveland (2)

Oregon

De La Salle Catholic (Concord)


COLORADO (2)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

DE Lamarr Houston

Oakland (2)

Texas

Thomas B. Doherty (Colorado Springs)

QB Zac Robinson

New England (7)

Oklahoma State

Chatfield Senior (Littleton)

CONNECTICUT (6)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

T Bruce Campbell

Oakland (4)

Maryland

Hyde Leadership (Hamden)

T Vladimir Ducasse

New York Jets (2)

Massachusetts

Stamford

WR Marcus Easley

Buffalo (4)

Connecticut

Frank Scott Bunnell (Stratford)

TE Aaron Hernandez

New England (4)

Florida

Bristol Central (Bristol)

WR David Reed

Baltimore (5)

Utah

New London

DB Amari Spievey

Detroit (3)

Iowa

Xavier (Middletown)

FLORIDA (34)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

DB Nate Allen

Philadelphia (2)

South Florida

Cape Coral

DB Javier Arenas

Kansas City (2)

Alabama

Robinson (Tampa)

DT Geno Atkins

Cincinnati (4)

Georgia

Saint Thomas Aquinas School (Fort Lauderdale)

WR Antonio Brown

Pittsburgh (6)

Central Michigan

Miami Norland (Miami)

DB Nolan Carroll

Miami (5)

Maryland

Clay (Green Cove Springs)

LB Jamar Chaney

Philadelphia (7)

Mississippi State

Centennial (Port Saint Lucie)

DT Terrence Cody

Baltimore (2)

Alabama

Riverdale (Fort Myers)

WR Riley Cooper

Philadelphia (5)

Florida

Central Catholic (Melbourne)

WR Jacoby Ford

Oakland (4)

Clemson

Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach)

WR Mardy Gilyard

St. Louis (4)

Cincinnati

Flagler Palm Coast (Bunnell)

G Mike Johnson

Atlanta (3)

Alabama

Pine Forest (Pensacola)

DB Marquis Johnson

St. Louis (7)

Alabama

Booker (Sarasota)

DT Linval Joseph

New York Giants (2)

East Carolina

Santa Fe (Alachua)

LB Jammie Kirlew

Denver (7)

Indiana

Cypress Creek (Orlando)

C Ted Larsen

New England (6)

North Carolina State

University (Orlando)

DB Myron Lewis

Tampa Bay (3)

Vanderbilt

Pompano Beach

DE Ricardo Mathews

Indianapolis (7)

Cincinnati

Terry Parker (Jacksonville)

RB Dexter McCluster

Kansas City (2)

Mississippi

Largo

DB Walter McFadden

Oakland (5)

Auburn

Blanche Ely (Pompano Beach)

WR Carlton Mitchell

Cleveland (6)

South Florida

Gaither (Tampa)

DB Joshua Moore

Chicago (5)

Kansas State

Blanche Ely (Pompano Beach)

DT Jeff Owens

Philadelphia (7)

Georgia

Plantation

DE Jason Pierre-Paul

New York Giants (1)

South Florida

Deerfield Beach

C Maurkice Pouncey

Pittsburgh (1)

Florida

Lakeland

DB Patrick Robinson

New Orleans (1)

Florida State

Gulliver Prep School (Miami)

DE George Selvie

St. Louis (7)

South Florida

Pine Forest (Pensacola)

LB Darryl Sharpton

Houston (4)

Miami

Coral Gables

QB Rusty Smith

Tennessee (6)

Florida Atlantic

Sandalwood (Jacksonville)

RB C.J. Spiller

Buffalo (1)

Clemson

Union County (Lake Butler)

QB Tim Tebow

Denver (1)

Florida

Nease (Saint Augustine)

DB Jeremy Ware

Oakland (7)

Michigan State

Lehigh Senior (Lehigh Acres)

DB Major Wright

Chicago (3)

Florida

Saint Thomas Aquinas School (Fort Lauderdale)

T Sam Young

Dallas (6)

Notre Dame

Saint Thomas Aquinas School (Fort Lauderdale)

DE Willie Young

Detroit (7)

North Carolina State

Palm Beach Gardens

GEORGIA (15)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

DB Eric Berry

Kansas City (1)

Tennessee

Creekside (Fairburn)

DB Morgan Burnett

Green Bay (3)

Georgia Tech

North Clayton (Atlanta)

DE Jermaine Cunningham

New England (2)

Florida

Stephenson (Dekalb County)

LB Rennie Curran

Tennessee (3)

Georgia

Brookwood (Snellville)

RB Jonathan Dwyer

Pittsburgh (6)

Georgia Tech

Marietta

DB Kareem Jackson

Houston (1)

Alabama

Westside (Augusta)

DB Reshad Jones

Miami (5)

Georgia

Booker T Washington (Atlanta)

DB Trevard Lindley

Philadelphia (4)

Kentucky

Hiram

LB Chris McCoy

Miami (7)

Middle Tennessee

Villa Rica

DE Eric Norwood

Carolina (4)

South Carolina

North Cobb Comp (Kennesaw)

LB Perry Riley

Washington (4)

Louisiana State

Stephenson (Dekalb County)

T Chris Scott

Pittsburgh (5)

Tennessee

Lovejoy (Riverdale)

LB Cameron Sheffield

Kansas City (5)

Troy

Portal

WR Demaryius Thomas

Denver (1)

Georgia Tech

West Laurens (Dublin)

DT Torell Troup

Buffalo (2)

Central Florida

Salem (Conyers)

HAWAII (3)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

DT Tyson Alualu

Jacksonville (1)

California

Saint Louis School (Honolulu)

G Shawn Lauvao

Cleveland (3)

Arizona State

Farrington (Honolulu)

DE Daniel Te'o-Nesheim

Philadelphia (3)

Washington

Hawaii Prep Academy (Kamuela)

ILLINOIS (11)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

G Jon Asamoah

Kansas City (3)

Illinois

Rich East (Park Forest)

T Bryan Bulaga

Green Bay (1)

Iowa

Marian Central Catholic (Woodstock)

G Kyle Calloway

Buffalo (7)

Iowa

Belleville East (Belleville)

TE Clay Harbor

Philadelphia (4)

Missouri State

Dwight

TE Michael Hoomanawanui

St. Louis (5)

Illinois

Central Catholic (Bloomington)

G Otis Hudson

Cincinnati (5)

Eastern Illinois

Barrington

QB Mike Kafka

Philadelphia (4)

Northwestern

Saint Rita (Chicago)

QB Dan LeFevour

Chicago (6)

Central Michigan

Benet Academy (Lisle)

DB Sherrick McManis

Houston (5)

Northwestern

Richwoods (Peoria)

TE Tony Moeaki

Kansas City (3)

Iowa

Wheaton Warrenville South (Wheaton)

LB O'Brien Schofield

Arizona (4)

Wisconsin

North Chicago Community (North Chicago)

INDIANA (3)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

DB Stevie Brown

Oakland (7)

Michigan

Columbus East (Columbus)

LB A.J. Edds

Miami (4)

Iowa

Greenwood Community (Greenwood)

DE Mike Neal

Green Bay (2)

Purdue

Merrillville

IOWA (1)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

LB Pat Angerer

Indianapolis (2)

Iowa

Bettendorf

KANSAS (3)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

TE Brody Eldridge

Indianapolis (5)

Oklahoma

Prairie View (La Cygne)

WR Kerry Meier

Atlanta (5)

Kansas

Pittsburg

DB Darrell Stuckey

San Diego (4)

Kansas

Washington (Kansas City)

KENTUCKY (2)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

DE Brandon Deaderick

New England (7)

Alabama

Elizabethtown

DT Corey Peters

Atlanta (3)

Kentucky

Central (Louisville)

LOUISIANA (11)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

DB Jorrick Calvin

Arizona (6)

Troy

Scotlandville Magnet (Baton Rouge)

T Selvish Capers

Washington (7)

West Virginia

Saint Augustine-LA (New Orleans)

DE Hall Davis

St. Louis (5)

Louisiana-Lafayette

University Christian Prep (Shreveport)

KR Trindon Holliday

Houston (6)

Louisiana State

Northeast (Zachary)

DB Chad Jones

New York Giants (3)

Louisiana State

Southern University Lab School (Baton Rouge)

DB Kendrick Lewis

Kansas City (5)

Mississippi

O Perry Walker (New Orleans)

RB Joe McKnight

New York Jets (4)

Southern California

John Curtis Christian (New Orleans)

TE Dennis Morris

Washington (6)

Louisiana Tech

Woodlawn (Shreveport)

RB Charles Scott

Philadelphia (6)

Louisiana State

Jonesboro-Hodge (Jonesboro)

DT D'Anthony Smith

Jacksonville (3)

Louisiana Tech

Pickering (Leesville)

DT Al Woods

New Orleans (4)

Louisiana State

Elton

MARYLAND (5)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

LB Navorro Bowman

San Francisco (3)

Penn State

Suitland (District Heights)

DB Joe Haden

Cleveland (1)

Florida

Friendly Senior (Fort Washington)

DT David Howard

Tennessee (7)

Brown

Oakland Mills (Columbia)

DB Robert McClain

Carolina (7)

Connecticut

Patuxent (Lusby)

RB Ben Tate

Houston (2)

Auburn

Snow Hill

MICHIGAN (2)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

DE Brandon Graham

Philadelphia (1)

Michigan

Crockett Tech HS (Detroit)

T Jared Veldheer

Oakland (3)

Hillsdale

Forest Hills Northern High (Grand Rapids)

MINNESOTA (2)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

WR Eric Decker

Denver (3)

Minnesota

Rocori (Cold Spring)

LB Nate Triplett

Minnesota (5)

Minnesota

Delano (Delano)

MISSISSIPPI (5)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

DE Alex Carrington

Buffalo (3)

Arkansas State

Tupelo (Tupelo)

RB Anthony Dixon

San Francisco (6)

Mississippi State

Terry

DE Larry Hart

Jacksonville (5)

Central Arkansas

Madison Central (Madison)

G John Jerry

Miami (3)

Mississippi

South Panola (Batesville)

DE Eugene Sims

St. Louis (6)

West Texas A&M

Mize Attendance Center (Mize)

MONTANA (2)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

WR Marc Mariani

Tennessee (7)

Montana

Havre

DB Shann Schillinger

Atlanta (6)

Montana

Baker

NEVADA (1)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

LB Stevenson Sylvester

Pittsburgh (5)

Utah

Valley (Las Vegas)

NEW JERSEY (12)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

T Anthony Davis

San Francisco (1)

Rutgers

Piscataway

RB Ryan D'Imperio

Minnesota (7)

Rutgers

Washington Township (Sewell)

TE Jim Dray

Arizona (7)

Stanford

Bergen Catholic (Oradell)

TE Garrett Graham

Houston (4)

Wisconsin

Brick Memorial (Brick)

DT Sean Lissemore

Dallas (7)

William & Mary

Dumont

DB Devin McCourty

New England (1)

Rutgers

St Joseph Regional (Montvale)

DB Jerome Murphy

St. Louis (3)

South Florida

Elizabeth

DB Myron Rolle

Tennessee (6)

Florida State

The Hun School (Princeton)

DT Kade Weston

New England (7)

Georgia

Red Bank Regional (Little Silver)

DB Kyle Wilson

New York Jets (1)

Boise State

Piscataway

DE Corey Wootton

Chicago (4)

Northwestern

Don Bosco (Ramsey)

LB Jason Worilds

Pittsburgh (2)

Virginia Tech

Carteret

NEW MEXICO (1)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

C Erik Cook

Washington (7)

New Mexico

Cibola (Albuquerque)

NEW YORK (6)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

DT Arthur Jones

Baltimore (5)

Syracuse

Union-Endicott (Endicott)

G Eric Olsen

Denver (6)

Notre Dame

Polytechnic Prep Co Day School (Brooklyn)

TE Andrew Quarless

Green Bay (5)

Penn State

Uniondale

RB James Starks

Green Bay (6)

Buffalo

Niagara Falls (Niagara Falls)

WR Mike Williams

Tampa Bay (4)

Syracuse

Riverside (Buffalo)

DE Doug Worthington

Pittsburgh (7)

Ohio State

Saint Francis High School (Athol Springs)

NORTH CAROLINA (10)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

DB Crezdon Butler

Pittsburgh (5)

Clemson

Asheville

QB Jonathan Crompton

San Diego (5)

Tennessee

Tuscola (Waynesville)

G Chris DeGeare

Minnesota (5)

Wake Forest

Robert B Glenn (Kernersville)

P Matt Dodge

New York Giants (7)

East Carolina

West Carteret (Morehead City)

DB Brandon Ghee

Cincinnati (3)

Wake Forest

Jack Britt (Fayetteville)

TE Jimmy Graham

New Orleans (3)

Miami

Wilson Christian Academy (Wilson)

RB Montario Hardesty

Cleveland (2)

Tennessee

New Bern

LB Brandon Spikes

New England (2)

Florida

Crest (Shelby)

DT Cam Thomas

San Diego (5)

North Carolina

North Moore (Robbins)

DE C.J. Wilson

Green Bay (7)

East Carolina

Northside (Pinetown)

OHIO (12)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

DB Kurt Coleman

Philadelphia (7)

Ohio State

Northmont Senior (Clayton)

RB John Conner

New York Jets (5)

Kentucky

Lakota West (West Chester)

DB Ray Fisher

Indianapolis (7)

Indiana

Glenville (Cleveland)

LB Thaddeus Gibson

Pittsburgh (4)

Ohio State

Euclid

WR Jameson Konz

Seattle (7)

Kent State

Lake (Uniontown)

P Zoltan Mesko

New England (5)

Michigan

Twinsburg

DB Akwasi Owusu-Ansah

Dallas (4)

Indiana, Pa.

Whetstone (Columbus)

QB Tony Pike

Carolina (6)

Cincinnati

Reading Senior (Cincinnati)

WR Taylor Price

New England (3)

Ohio

Hilliard Darby (Hilliard)

T Rodger Saffold

St. Louis (2)

Indiana

Bedford

LB Austin Spitler

Miami (7)

Ohio State

Bellbrook

C Matt Tennant

New Orleans (5)

Boston College

Moeller (Cincinnati)

OKLAHOMA (6)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

QB Sam Bradford

St. Louis (1)

Oklahoma

Putnam City North (Oklahoma City)

LB Phillip Dillard

New York Giants (4)

Nebraska

Jenks

DB Dominique Franks

Atlanta (5)

Oklahoma

Tulsa Union (Tulsa)

TE Jermaine Gresham

Cincinnati (1)

Oklahoma

Ardmore

RB Deji Karim

Jacksonville (6)

Southern Illinois

Putnam City North (Oklahoma City)

DT Gerald McCoy

Tampa Bay (1)

Oklahoma

Southeast (Oklahoma City)

OREGON (1)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

DT Ndamukong Suh

Detroit (1)

Nebraska

Grant (Portland)

PENNSYLVANIA (8)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

TE Nate Byham

San Francisco (6)

Pittsburgh

Franklin

WR Dorin Dickerson

Houston (7)

Pittsburgh

West Allegheny (Imperial)

TE Rob Gronkowski

New England (2)

Arizona

Woodland Hills (Pittsburgh)

LB Josh Hull

St. Louis (7)

Penn State

Penns Valley (Spring Mills)

LB Sean Lee

Dallas (2)

Penn State

Upper Saint Clair High (Pittsburgh)

DE Derrick Morgan

Tennessee (1)

Georgia Tech

Coatesville Area

DT Jared Odrick

Miami (1)

Penn State

Lebanon

TE Mickey Shuler

Minnesota (7)

Penn State

East Pennsboro Area High (Enola)

SOUTH CAROLINA (7)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

DB Phillip Adams

San Francisco (7)

South Carolina State

Rock Hill

DE Carlos Dunlap

Cincinnati (2)

Florida

Fort Dorchester (North Charleston)

WR Armanti Edwards

Carolina (3)

Appalachian State

Greenwood

DE Clifton Geathers

Cleveland (6)

South Carolina

Carvers Bay (Hemingway)

WR Andre Roberts

Arizona (3)

Citadel

Spring Valley (Columbia)

DE Ricky Sapp

Philadelphia (5)

Clemson

Bamberg-Ehrhardt (Bamberg)

LB Dekoda Watson

Tampa Bay (7)

Florida State

South Aiken (Aiken)

TENNESSEE (6)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

QB Levi Brown

Buffalo (7)

Troy

Mount Juliet Senior (Mount Juliet)

DE Greg Hardy

Carolina (6)

Mississippi

Briarcrest (Memphis)

G Jacques McClendon

Indianapolis (4)

Tennessee

Baylor School (Chattanooga)

WR Golden Tate

Seattle (2)

Notre Dame

Pope John Paul (Nashville)

T Thomas Welch

New England (7)

Vanderbilt

Brentwood

DT Dan Williams

Arizona (1)

Tennessee

East (Memphis)

TEXAS (26)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

WR Dezmon Briscoe

Cincinnati (6)

Kansas

Cedar Hill

WR Dez Bryant

Dallas (1)

Oklahoma State

Lufkin

LB Keenan Clayton

Philadelphia (4)

Oklahoma

Sulphur Springs

DB Perrish Cox

Denver (5)

Oklahoma State

University (Waco)

T Jason Fox

Detroit (4)

Miami

North Crowley (Fort Worth)

DE Jerry Hughes

Indianapolis (1)

Texas Christian

Austin (El Paso)

LB Sergio Kindle

Baltimore (2)

Texas

Woodrow Wilson (Dallas)

WR Brandon LaFell

Carolina (3)

Louisiana State

Lamar (Houston)

QB Colt McCoy

Cleveland (3)

Texas

Jim Ned (Tuscola)

DT Earl Mitchell

Houston (3)

Arizona

North Shore Senior (Houston)

LB Roddrick Muckelroy

Cincinnati (4)

Texas

Hallsville

T Marshall Newhouse

Green Bay (5)

Texas Christian

Lake Highlands (Dallas)

T Russell Okung

Seattle (1)

Oklahoma State

George Bush (Richmond)

TE Fendi Onobun

St. Louis (6)

Houston

Taylor (Houston)

DB Jordan Pugh

Carolina (6)

Texas A&M

Plano Senior (Plano)

WR Emmanuel Sanders

Pittsburgh (3)

Southern Methodist

Bellville

WR Jordan Shipley

Cincinnati (3)

Texas

Burnet

QB John Skelton

Arizona (5)

Fordham

Burges (El Paso)

C Reggie Stephens

Cincinnati (7)

Iowa State

Jesuit College Prep School (Dallas)

DB Earl Thomas

Seattle (1)

Texas

West Orange-Stark (Orange)

DB Jamar Wall

Dallas (6)

Texas Tech

Plainview

C J.D. Walton

Denver (3)

Baylor

Allen

LB Daryl Washington

Arizona (2)

Texas Christian

Irving

LB Sean Weatherspoon

Atlanta (1)

Missouri

Jasper

T J'Marcus Webb

Chicago (7)

West Texas A&M

North Mesquite (Mesquite)

T Trent Williams

Washington (1)

Oklahoma

Longview

UTAH (1)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

T Zane Beadles

Denver (2)

Utah

Hillcrest (Midvale)

VIRGINIA (12)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

DB Larry Asante

Cleveland (5)

Nebraska

Hayfield (Alexandria)

P Brent Bowden

Tampa Bay (6)

Virginia Tech

Westfield (Chantilly)

DB Kam Chancellor

Seattle (5)

Virginia Tech

Maury (Norfolk)

LB Kavell Conner

Indianapolis (7)

Clemson

Manchester (Midlothian)

DB Chris Cook

Minnesota (2)

Virginia

Heritage (Lynchburg)

TE Dedrick Epps

San Diego (7)

Miami

Huguenot (Richmond)

DB Cody Grimm

Tampa Bay (7)

Virginia Tech

Oakton (Vienna)

KR Scotty McGee

Jacksonville (6)

James Madison

Ocean Lakes (Virginia Beach)

LB Arthur Moats

Buffalo (6)

James Madison

Churchland (Portsmouth)

LB Adrian Tracy

New York Giants (6)

William & Mary

Potomac Falls (Sterling)

T Ed Wang

Buffalo (5)

Virginia Tech

Stone Bridge (Ashburn)

DE E.J. Wilson

Seattle (4)

North Carolina

Brunswick Senior (Lawrenceville)

WASHINGTON (1)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

DB Taylor Mays

San Francisco (2)

Southern California

O' Dea (Seattle)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (1)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

WR Arrelious Benn

Tampa Bay (2)

Illinois

Dunbar (Washington)

WISCONSIN (1)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)

DE Austen Lane

Jacksonville (5)

Murray State

Iola-Scandinavia (Iola)

INTERNATIONAL (1)

PLAYER

NFL TEAM (ROUND)

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL (CITY, COUNTRY)

T Ramon Harewood

Baltimore (6)

Morehouse

Queen's College HS (St. Michael, Barbados)

STATE BREAKDOWN

STATE

PLAYERS DRAFTED

STATE

PLAYERS DRAFTED

FLORIDA

34

KANSAS

3

TEXAS

26

ALABAMA

2

CALIFORNIA

25

ARKANSAS

2

GEORGIA

15

COLORADO

2

NEW JERSEY

12

KENTUCKY

2

OHIO

12

MICHIGAN

2

VIRGINIA

12

MINNESOTA

2

ILLINOIS

11

MONTANA

2

LOUISIANA

11

IOWA

1

NORTH CAROLINA

10

NEVADA

1

PENNSYLVANIA

8

NEW MEXICO

1

SOUTH CAROLINA

7

OREGON

1

ARIZONA

6

UTAH

1

CONNECTICUT

6

WASHINGTON

1

NEW YORK

6

WASHINGTON, D.C.

1

OKLAHOMA

6

WISCONSIN

1

TENNESSEE

6

MARYLAND

5

INTERNATIONAL

1

MISSISSIPPI

5

HAWAII

3

TOTAL

255

INDIANA

3

About USA Football

USA Football, the sport's national governing body on youth and amateur levels, hosts more than 80 football training events annually offering education for coaches and game officials, skill development for players and resources for youth football league commissioners. The independent non-profit is the official youth football development partner of the NFL, its 32 teams and the NFL Players Association. USA Football manages U.S. national teams within the sport for international competition and provides $1 million annually in equipment grants and youth league volunteer background check subsidies. Endowed by the NFL and NFLPA in 2002 through the NFL Youth Football Fund, USA Football (usafootball.com) is chaired by former NFL team executive Carl Peterson.

