See Where the 2010 NFL Draft Class Hails From

FORT LAUDERDALE'S ST. THOMAS AQUINAS LEADS ALL HIGH SCHOOLS WITH THREE PLAYERS SELECTED IN 2010 NFL DRAFT ;

248 SCHOOLS REPRESENTED

They range from Farrington High School in Honolulu, Hawaii to Queen's College High School in St. Michael, Barbados.

A total of 248 high schools contributed to the 255 players selected in the seven rounds of the 2010 NFL Draft on April 22-24, USA Football announced today.

St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida led all high schools with three players selected in the 2010 NFL Draft, tying them with De La Salle and Long Beach Polytechnic in California (2006) for the most players selected in a single NFL Draft in the past five years.

"We've never had this many players selected," says St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders head coach GEORGE SMITH. "We're very proud of all of them for what they've done to get themselves in this position. They had to do a lot, academically and physically."

Five schools had two players each selected. Two of those schools produced at least one first-round choice – Piscataway High in Piscataway, New Jersey (offensive tackle ANTHONY DAVIS by San Francisco and cornerback KYLE WILSON by the New York Jets) and Putnam City North in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (first overall pick quarterback SAM BRADFORD by St. Louis).

"It's rare to see this kind of thing," adds former St. Thomas Aquinas safety MAJOR WRIGHT, selected by Chicago in the third round. "This shows what type of program St. Thomas really is and how dedicated we are to what we do."

St. Thomas Aquinas has fostered camaraderie among its graduates such that many return to campus when in the Fort Lauderdale area. Wright and Dallas Cowboys sixth-round draftee tackle SAM YOUNG are among the alums that visited the campus prior to last month's NFL Draft.

"Every one of us appreciates what the school has done for us," says Young. "What makes St. Thomas special and unique is that it is home. It's not a place where you just spent a couple years."

"This is what we talked about," adds Cincinnati Bengals fourth-round defensive tackle GENO ATKINS of his St. Thomas brethren. "Going to a big-name college and then going into the league. Now it looks like our dream is coming true."

The breakdown of high schools that had multiple players drafted by NFL clubs :

MULTIPLE PLAYERS DRAFTED HIGH SCHOOL TOTAL PLAYERS (NFL TEAM/ROUND) St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL) 3 Geno Atkins (Cincinnati/4); Major Wright (Chicago/3); Sam Young (Dallas/6) Blanche Ely (Pompano Beach, FL) 2 Walter McFadden (Oakland/5); Joshua Moore (Chicago/5) Pine Forest (Pensacola, FL) 2 Mike Johnson (Atlanta/3); George Selvie (St. Louis/7) Piscataway (Piscataway, NJ) 2 Anthony Davis (San Francisco/1); Kyle Wilson (New York Jets/1) Putnam City North (Oklahoma City, OK) 2 Sam Bradford (St. Louis/1); Deji Karim (Jacksonville/6) Stephenson (DeKalb County, GA) 2 Jermaine Cunningham (New England/2); Perry Riley (Washington/4)

STATES WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT PLAYERS DRAFTED Florida 34 Texas 26 California 25 Georgia 15 New Jersey 12 Ohio 12 Virginia 12 Illinois 11 Louisiana 11 North Carolina 10

STATES WITH MOST NFL PLAYERS DRAFTED IN 2010 PER CAPITA State Population* NFL Players NFL Players Per Capita Hawaii 1,211,537 3 1 NFL player per 403,846 people Louisiana 4,468,976 11 1 NFL player per 406,271 people Florida 15,982,378 34 1 NFL player per 470,070 people Georgia 8,186,453 15 1 NFL player per 545,764 people Connecticut 3,405,565 6 1 NFL player per 567,594 people United States 281,421,906 255 1 NFL player per 1,103,615 people Based on most recent U.S. Census Data (2000).

Some interesting notes on high schools in the 2010 NFL Draft :

In an NFL Draft rarity, the Piscataway High Chiefs program had two players drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. San Francisco selected tackle Anthony Davis 11th overall and the New York Jets chose cornerback Kyle Wilson with the 29th pick. This last occurred in 1997 when BRYANT WESTBROOK (selected fifth overall by Detroit) and MICHAEL BOOKER (drafted with the 11th overall selection by Atlanta) from El Camino High in Oceanside, California were both selected in the first round of the same draft.

This is also the first instance since Helix High in La Mesa, California (ALEX SMITH in 2005 and REGGIE BUSH in 2006) that one school has had former players picked in the first round of the NFL Draft in consecutive seasons. Former Piscataway High defensive back MALCOLM JENKINS was picked 12th overall in 2009 by the New Orleans Saints. The trio of Davis, Jenkins and Wilson played together for Piscataway's varsity team in 2004.

"I'm not shocked by it, but I know it's unique," says Davis. "If you would've told me back then we'd all be first-rounders, I wouldn't have doubted it."

Thirty-six states and the District of Columbia, as well as Barbados, had at least one player drafted.

For the fourth time in the past five seasons, at least one player who attended high school outside of the United States was selected in the NFL Draft. Baltimore selected tackle RAMON HAREWOOD from St. Michael, Barbados in the sixth round of the 2010 Draft. In 2009,SEBASTIAN VOLLMER(New England/2) became the first European-trained (Germany) player to be drafted by an NFL club. Vollmer was joined by VAUGHN MARTIN (San Diego/4) from London, Ontario, Canada as foreign high schoolers selected. In 2006 and 2007, four combined players from high schools in American Samoa were selected by NFL clubs.

Florida and Texas led all states with five first-round selections in the 2010 NFL Draft. California, Georgia, New Jersey and Oklahoma followed with three players selected and Pennsylvania also had multiple players selected.

Florida (34) replaced Texas (26) for the most drafted players in 2010 by adding 15 players from their 2009 total (19).

Cleveland Browns third-round draftee guard SHAWN LAUVAO is one of the three players hailing from Hawaii (KALUKA MAIAVA/4 in 2009; DAVID VEIKUNE/2 in 2009) drafted by the Browns in the past two seasons. When he was only 16, Lauvao placed second in the Hawaii Strong Man Competition after winning the 2005 Hawaii's Strongest Teen Competition. The Browns hope he will also prove strong enough to brave the transition to the cold weather.

The 2010 NFL Draft broken down by state listing of high schools :





ALABAMA (2 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) LB Rolando McClain Oakland (1) Alabama Decatur WR Joe Webb Minnesota (6) Alabama-Birmingham Wenonah (Birmingham)

ARIZONA (6 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) LB Danny Batten Buffalo (6) South Dakota State Mesquite (Gilbert) LB Dexter Davis Seattle (7) Arizona State Thunderbird (Phoenix) DE Everson Griffen Minnesota (4) Southern California Agua Fria Union (Avondale) G Shelley Smith Houston (6) Colorado State Westview (Avondale) WR Tim Toone Detroit (7) Weber State Peoria WR Kyle Williams San Francisco (6) Arizona State Chaparral (Paradise Valley)

ARKANSAS (2 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) G Mitch Petrus New York Giants (5) Arkansas Carlisle WR Damian Williams Tennessee (3) Southern California Springdale

CALIFORNIA (25 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) WR Terrence Austin Washington (7) UCLA Polytechnic (Pasadena) RB Jahvid Best Detroit (1) California Salesian (Richmond) T Charles Brown New Orleans (2) Southern California Diamond Ranch (Pomona) LB Donald Butler San Diego (3) Washington Del Campo (Fair Oaks) QB Sean Canfield New Orleans (7) Oregon State Carlsbad QB Jimmy Clausen Carolina (2) Notre Dame Oaks Christian (Westlake Village) TE Ed Dickson Baltimore (3) Oregon Bellflower RB Toby Gerhart Minnesota (2) Stanford Norco WR David Gettis Carolina (6) Baylor Dorsey (Los Angeles) LB Travis Goethel Oakland (6) Arizona State Vista C Joe Hawley Atlanta (4) Nevada-Las Vegas Esperanza (Anaheim) G Mike Iupati San Francisco (1) Idaho Western (Anaheim) DB Robert Johnson Tennessee (5) Utah Fremont (Oakland) DE Erik Lorig Tampa Bay (7) Stanford Palos Verdes Peninsula High (Rolling Hills Estates) RB Ryan Mathews San Diego (1) Fresno State Bakersfield TE Anthony McCoy Seattle (6) Southern California Bullard (Fresno) LB Koa Misi Miami (2) Utah Montgomery (Santa Rosa) TE Dennis Pitta Baltimore (4) Brigham Young Moorpark DT Brian Price Tampa Bay (2) UCLA Crenshaw (Los Angeles) DB R.J. Stanford Carolina (7) Utah Chino DB Kevin Thomas Indianapolis (3) Southern California Rio Mesa (Oxnard) DB Syd'Quan Thompson Denver (7) California Grant (Sacramento) DB Walter Thurmond Seattle (4) Oregon West Covina DB Alterraun Verner Tennessee (4) UCLA Mayfair (Lakewood) DB T.J. Ward Cleveland (2) Oregon De La Salle Catholic (Concord)





COLORADO (2 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) DE Lamarr Houston Oakland (2) Texas Thomas B. Doherty (Colorado Springs) QB Zac Robinson New England (7) Oklahoma State Chatfield Senior (Littleton)

CONNECTICUT (6 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) T Bruce Campbell Oakland (4) Maryland Hyde Leadership (Hamden) T Vladimir Ducasse New York Jets (2) Massachusetts Stamford WR Marcus Easley Buffalo (4) Connecticut Frank Scott Bunnell (Stratford) TE Aaron Hernandez New England (4) Florida Bristol Central (Bristol) WR David Reed Baltimore (5) Utah New London DB Amari Spievey Detroit (3) Iowa Xavier (Middletown)

FLORIDA (34 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) DB Nate Allen Philadelphia (2) South Florida Cape Coral DB Javier Arenas Kansas City (2) Alabama Robinson (Tampa) DT Geno Atkins Cincinnati (4) Georgia Saint Thomas Aquinas School (Fort Lauderdale) WR Antonio Brown Pittsburgh (6) Central Michigan Miami Norland (Miami) DB Nolan Carroll Miami (5) Maryland Clay (Green Cove Springs) LB Jamar Chaney Philadelphia (7) Mississippi State Centennial (Port Saint Lucie) DT Terrence Cody Baltimore (2) Alabama Riverdale (Fort Myers) WR Riley Cooper Philadelphia (5) Florida Central Catholic (Melbourne) WR Jacoby Ford Oakland (4) Clemson Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach) WR Mardy Gilyard St. Louis (4) Cincinnati Flagler Palm Coast (Bunnell) G Mike Johnson Atlanta (3) Alabama Pine Forest (Pensacola) DB Marquis Johnson St. Louis (7) Alabama Booker (Sarasota) DT Linval Joseph New York Giants (2) East Carolina Santa Fe (Alachua) LB Jammie Kirlew Denver (7) Indiana Cypress Creek (Orlando) C Ted Larsen New England (6) North Carolina State University (Orlando) DB Myron Lewis Tampa Bay (3) Vanderbilt Pompano Beach DE Ricardo Mathews Indianapolis (7) Cincinnati Terry Parker (Jacksonville) RB Dexter McCluster Kansas City (2) Mississippi Largo DB Walter McFadden Oakland (5) Auburn Blanche Ely (Pompano Beach) WR Carlton Mitchell Cleveland (6) South Florida Gaither (Tampa) DB Joshua Moore Chicago (5) Kansas State Blanche Ely (Pompano Beach) DT Jeff Owens Philadelphia (7) Georgia Plantation DE Jason Pierre-Paul New York Giants (1) South Florida Deerfield Beach C Maurkice Pouncey Pittsburgh (1) Florida Lakeland DB Patrick Robinson New Orleans (1) Florida State Gulliver Prep School (Miami) DE George Selvie St. Louis (7) South Florida Pine Forest (Pensacola) LB Darryl Sharpton Houston (4) Miami Coral Gables QB Rusty Smith Tennessee (6) Florida Atlantic Sandalwood (Jacksonville) RB C.J. Spiller Buffalo (1) Clemson Union County (Lake Butler) QB Tim Tebow Denver (1) Florida Nease (Saint Augustine) DB Jeremy Ware Oakland (7) Michigan State Lehigh Senior (Lehigh Acres) DB Major Wright Chicago (3) Florida Saint Thomas Aquinas School (Fort Lauderdale) T Sam Young Dallas (6) Notre Dame Saint Thomas Aquinas School (Fort Lauderdale) DE Willie Young Detroit (7) North Carolina State Palm Beach Gardens

GEORGIA (15 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) DB Eric Berry Kansas City (1) Tennessee Creekside (Fairburn) DB Morgan Burnett Green Bay (3) Georgia Tech North Clayton (Atlanta) DE Jermaine Cunningham New England (2) Florida Stephenson (Dekalb County) LB Rennie Curran Tennessee (3) Georgia Brookwood (Snellville) RB Jonathan Dwyer Pittsburgh (6) Georgia Tech Marietta DB Kareem Jackson Houston (1) Alabama Westside (Augusta) DB Reshad Jones Miami (5) Georgia Booker T Washington (Atlanta) DB Trevard Lindley Philadelphia (4) Kentucky Hiram LB Chris McCoy Miami (7) Middle Tennessee Villa Rica DE Eric Norwood Carolina (4) South Carolina North Cobb Comp (Kennesaw) LB Perry Riley Washington (4) Louisiana State Stephenson (Dekalb County) T Chris Scott Pittsburgh (5) Tennessee Lovejoy (Riverdale) LB Cameron Sheffield Kansas City (5) Troy Portal WR Demaryius Thomas Denver (1) Georgia Tech West Laurens (Dublin) DT Torell Troup Buffalo (2) Central Florida Salem (Conyers)

HAWAII (3 ) PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) DT Tyson Alualu Jacksonville (1) California Saint Louis School (Honolulu) G Shawn Lauvao Cleveland (3) Arizona State Farrington (Honolulu) DE Daniel Te'o-Nesheim Philadelphia (3) Washington Hawaii Prep Academy (Kamuela)

ILLINOIS (11 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) G Jon Asamoah Kansas City (3) Illinois Rich East (Park Forest) T Bryan Bulaga Green Bay (1) Iowa Marian Central Catholic (Woodstock) G Kyle Calloway Buffalo (7) Iowa Belleville East (Belleville) TE Clay Harbor Philadelphia (4) Missouri State Dwight TE Michael Hoomanawanui St. Louis (5) Illinois Central Catholic (Bloomington) G Otis Hudson Cincinnati (5) Eastern Illinois Barrington QB Mike Kafka Philadelphia (4) Northwestern Saint Rita (Chicago) QB Dan LeFevour Chicago (6) Central Michigan Benet Academy (Lisle) DB Sherrick McManis Houston (5) Northwestern Richwoods (Peoria) TE Tony Moeaki Kansas City (3) Iowa Wheaton Warrenville South (Wheaton)

LB O'Brien Schofield Arizona (4) Wisconsin North Chicago Community (North Chicago)

INDIANA (3 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) DB Stevie Brown Oakland (7) Michigan Columbus East (Columbus) LB A.J. Edds Miami (4) Iowa Greenwood Community (Greenwood) DE Mike Neal Green Bay (2) Purdue Merrillville

IOWA (1 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) LB Pat Angerer Indianapolis (2) Iowa Bettendorf

KANSAS (3 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) TE Brody Eldridge Indianapolis (5) Oklahoma Prairie View (La Cygne) WR Kerry Meier Atlanta (5) Kansas Pittsburg DB Darrell Stuckey San Diego (4) Kansas Washington (Kansas City)

KENTUCKY (2 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) DE Brandon Deaderick New England (7) Alabama Elizabethtown DT Corey Peters Atlanta (3) Kentucky Central (Louisville)

LOUISIANA (11 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) DB Jorrick Calvin Arizona (6) Troy Scotlandville Magnet (Baton Rouge) T Selvish Capers Washington (7) West Virginia Saint Augustine-LA (New Orleans) DE Hall Davis St. Louis (5) Louisiana-Lafayette University Christian Prep (Shreveport) KR Trindon Holliday Houston (6) Louisiana State Northeast (Zachary) DB Chad Jones New York Giants (3) Louisiana State Southern University Lab School (Baton Rouge) DB Kendrick Lewis Kansas City (5) Mississippi O Perry Walker (New Orleans) RB Joe McKnight New York Jets (4) Southern California John Curtis Christian (New Orleans) TE Dennis Morris Washington (6) Louisiana Tech Woodlawn (Shreveport) RB Charles Scott Philadelphia (6) Louisiana State Jonesboro-Hodge (Jonesboro) DT D'Anthony Smith Jacksonville (3) Louisiana Tech Pickering (Leesville) DT Al Woods New Orleans (4) Louisiana State Elton

MARYLAND (5 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) LB Navorro Bowman San Francisco (3) Penn State Suitland (District Heights) DB Joe Haden Cleveland (1) Florida Friendly Senior (Fort Washington) DT David Howard Tennessee (7) Brown Oakland Mills (Columbia) DB Robert McClain Carolina (7) Connecticut Patuxent (Lusby) RB Ben Tate Houston (2) Auburn Snow Hill

MICHIGAN (2 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) DE Brandon Graham Philadelphia (1) Michigan Crockett Tech HS (Detroit) T Jared Veldheer Oakland (3) Hillsdale Forest Hills Northern High (Grand Rapids)

MINNESOTA (2 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) WR Eric Decker Denver (3) Minnesota Rocori (Cold Spring) LB Nate Triplett Minnesota (5) Minnesota Delano (Delano)

MISSISSIPPI (5 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) DE Alex Carrington Buffalo (3) Arkansas State Tupelo (Tupelo) RB Anthony Dixon San Francisco (6) Mississippi State Terry DE Larry Hart Jacksonville (5) Central Arkansas Madison Central (Madison) G John Jerry Miami (3) Mississippi South Panola (Batesville) DE Eugene Sims St. Louis (6) West Texas A&M Mize Attendance Center (Mize)

MONTANA (2 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) WR Marc Mariani Tennessee (7) Montana Havre DB Shann Schillinger Atlanta (6) Montana Baker

NEVADA (1 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) LB Stevenson Sylvester Pittsburgh (5) Utah Valley (Las Vegas)

NEW JERSEY (12 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) T Anthony Davis San Francisco (1) Rutgers Piscataway RB Ryan D'Imperio Minnesota (7) Rutgers Washington Township (Sewell) TE Jim Dray Arizona (7) Stanford Bergen Catholic (Oradell) TE Garrett Graham Houston (4) Wisconsin Brick Memorial (Brick) DT Sean Lissemore Dallas (7) William & Mary Dumont DB Devin McCourty New England (1) Rutgers St Joseph Regional (Montvale) DB Jerome Murphy St. Louis (3) South Florida Elizabeth DB Myron Rolle Tennessee (6) Florida State The Hun School (Princeton) DT Kade Weston New England (7) Georgia Red Bank Regional (Little Silver) DB Kyle Wilson New York Jets (1) Boise State Piscataway DE Corey Wootton Chicago (4) Northwestern Don Bosco (Ramsey) LB Jason Worilds Pittsburgh (2) Virginia Tech Carteret

NEW MEXICO (1 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) C Erik Cook Washington (7) New Mexico Cibola (Albuquerque)

NEW YORK (6 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) DT Arthur Jones Baltimore (5) Syracuse Union-Endicott (Endicott) G Eric Olsen Denver (6) Notre Dame Polytechnic Prep Co Day School (Brooklyn) TE Andrew Quarless Green Bay (5) Penn State Uniondale RB James Starks Green Bay (6) Buffalo Niagara Falls (Niagara Falls) WR Mike Williams Tampa Bay (4) Syracuse Riverside (Buffalo) DE Doug Worthington Pittsburgh (7) Ohio State Saint Francis High School (Athol Springs)

NORTH CAROLINA (10 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) DB Crezdon Butler Pittsburgh (5) Clemson Asheville QB Jonathan Crompton San Diego (5) Tennessee Tuscola (Waynesville) G Chris DeGeare Minnesota (5) Wake Forest Robert B Glenn (Kernersville) P Matt Dodge New York Giants (7) East Carolina West Carteret (Morehead City) DB Brandon Ghee Cincinnati (3) Wake Forest Jack Britt (Fayetteville) TE Jimmy Graham New Orleans (3) Miami Wilson Christian Academy (Wilson) RB Montario Hardesty Cleveland (2) Tennessee New Bern LB Brandon Spikes New England (2) Florida Crest (Shelby) DT Cam Thomas San Diego (5) North Carolina North Moore (Robbins) DE C.J. Wilson Green Bay (7) East Carolina Northside (Pinetown)

OHIO (12 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) DB Kurt Coleman Philadelphia (7) Ohio State Northmont Senior (Clayton) RB John Conner New York Jets (5) Kentucky Lakota West (West Chester) DB Ray Fisher Indianapolis (7) Indiana Glenville (Cleveland) LB Thaddeus Gibson Pittsburgh (4) Ohio State Euclid WR Jameson Konz Seattle (7) Kent State Lake (Uniontown) P Zoltan Mesko New England (5) Michigan Twinsburg DB Akwasi Owusu-Ansah Dallas (4) Indiana, Pa. Whetstone (Columbus) QB Tony Pike Carolina (6) Cincinnati Reading Senior (Cincinnati) WR Taylor Price New England (3) Ohio Hilliard Darby (Hilliard) T Rodger Saffold St. Louis (2) Indiana Bedford LB Austin Spitler Miami (7) Ohio State Bellbrook C Matt Tennant New Orleans (5) Boston College Moeller (Cincinnati)

OKLAHOMA (6 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) QB Sam Bradford St. Louis (1) Oklahoma Putnam City North (Oklahoma City) LB Phillip Dillard New York Giants (4) Nebraska Jenks DB Dominique Franks Atlanta (5) Oklahoma Tulsa Union (Tulsa) TE Jermaine Gresham Cincinnati (1) Oklahoma Ardmore RB Deji Karim Jacksonville (6) Southern Illinois Putnam City North (Oklahoma City) DT Gerald McCoy Tampa Bay (1) Oklahoma Southeast (Oklahoma City)

OREGON (1 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) DT Ndamukong Suh Detroit (1) Nebraska Grant (Portland)

PENNSYLVANIA (8 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) TE Nate Byham San Francisco (6) Pittsburgh Franklin WR Dorin Dickerson Houston (7) Pittsburgh West Allegheny (Imperial) TE Rob Gronkowski New England (2) Arizona Woodland Hills (Pittsburgh) LB Josh Hull St. Louis (7) Penn State Penns Valley (Spring Mills) LB Sean Lee Dallas (2) Penn State Upper Saint Clair High (Pittsburgh) DE Derrick Morgan Tennessee (1) Georgia Tech Coatesville Area DT Jared Odrick Miami (1) Penn State Lebanon TE Mickey Shuler Minnesota (7) Penn State East Pennsboro Area High (Enola)

SOUTH CAROLINA (7 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) DB Phillip Adams San Francisco (7) South Carolina State Rock Hill DE Carlos Dunlap Cincinnati (2) Florida Fort Dorchester (North Charleston) WR Armanti Edwards Carolina (3) Appalachian State Greenwood DE Clifton Geathers Cleveland (6) South Carolina Carvers Bay (Hemingway) WR Andre Roberts Arizona (3) Citadel Spring Valley (Columbia) DE Ricky Sapp Philadelphia (5) Clemson Bamberg-Ehrhardt (Bamberg) LB Dekoda Watson Tampa Bay (7) Florida State South Aiken (Aiken)

TENNESSEE (6 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) QB Levi Brown Buffalo (7) Troy Mount Juliet Senior (Mount Juliet) DE Greg Hardy Carolina (6) Mississippi Briarcrest (Memphis) G Jacques McClendon Indianapolis (4) Tennessee Baylor School (Chattanooga) WR Golden Tate Seattle (2) Notre Dame Pope John Paul (Nashville) T Thomas Welch New England (7) Vanderbilt Brentwood DT Dan Williams Arizona (1) Tennessee East (Memphis)

TEXAS (26 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) WR Dezmon Briscoe Cincinnati (6) Kansas Cedar Hill WR Dez Bryant Dallas (1) Oklahoma State Lufkin LB Keenan Clayton Philadelphia (4) Oklahoma Sulphur Springs DB Perrish Cox Denver (5) Oklahoma State University (Waco) T Jason Fox Detroit (4) Miami North Crowley (Fort Worth) DE Jerry Hughes Indianapolis (1) Texas Christian Austin (El Paso) LB Sergio Kindle Baltimore (2) Texas Woodrow Wilson (Dallas) WR Brandon LaFell Carolina (3) Louisiana State Lamar (Houston) QB Colt McCoy Cleveland (3) Texas Jim Ned (Tuscola) DT Earl Mitchell Houston (3) Arizona North Shore Senior (Houston) LB Roddrick Muckelroy Cincinnati (4) Texas Hallsville T Marshall Newhouse Green Bay (5) Texas Christian Lake Highlands (Dallas) T Russell Okung Seattle (1) Oklahoma State George Bush (Richmond) TE Fendi Onobun St. Louis (6) Houston Taylor (Houston) DB Jordan Pugh Carolina (6) Texas A&M Plano Senior (Plano) WR Emmanuel Sanders Pittsburgh (3) Southern Methodist Bellville WR Jordan Shipley Cincinnati (3) Texas Burnet QB John Skelton Arizona (5) Fordham Burges (El Paso) C Reggie Stephens Cincinnati (7) Iowa State Jesuit College Prep School (Dallas) DB Earl Thomas Seattle (1) Texas West Orange-Stark (Orange) DB Jamar Wall Dallas (6) Texas Tech Plainview C J.D. Walton Denver (3) Baylor Allen LB Daryl Washington Arizona (2) Texas Christian Irving LB Sean Weatherspoon Atlanta (1) Missouri Jasper T J'Marcus Webb Chicago (7) West Texas A&M North Mesquite (Mesquite) T Trent Williams Washington (1) Oklahoma Longview

UTAH (1 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) T Zane Beadles Denver (2) Utah Hillcrest (Midvale)

VIRGINIA (12 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) DB Larry Asante Cleveland (5) Nebraska Hayfield (Alexandria) P Brent Bowden Tampa Bay (6) Virginia Tech Westfield (Chantilly) DB Kam Chancellor Seattle (5) Virginia Tech Maury (Norfolk) LB Kavell Conner Indianapolis (7) Clemson Manchester (Midlothian) DB Chris Cook Minnesota (2) Virginia Heritage (Lynchburg) TE Dedrick Epps San Diego (7) Miami Huguenot (Richmond) DB Cody Grimm Tampa Bay (7) Virginia Tech Oakton (Vienna) KR Scotty McGee Jacksonville (6) James Madison Ocean Lakes (Virginia Beach) LB Arthur Moats Buffalo (6) James Madison Churchland (Portsmouth) LB Adrian Tracy New York Giants (6) William & Mary Potomac Falls (Sterling) T Ed Wang Buffalo (5) Virginia Tech Stone Bridge (Ashburn) DE E.J. Wilson Seattle (4) North Carolina Brunswick Senior (Lawrenceville)

WASHINGTON (1 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) DB Taylor Mays San Francisco (2) Southern California O' Dea (Seattle)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (1 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) WR Arrelious Benn Tampa Bay (2) Illinois Dunbar (Washington)

WISCONSIN (1 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY) DE Austen Lane Jacksonville (5) Murray State Iola-Scandinavia (Iola)

INTERNATIONAL (1 )

PLAYER NFL TEAM (ROUND) COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL (CITY, COUNTRY) T Ramon Harewood Baltimore (6) Morehouse Queen's College HS (St. Michael, Barbados)

STATE BREAKDOWN

STATE PLAYERS DRAFTED STATE PLAYERS DRAFTED FLORIDA 34 KANSAS 3 TEXAS 26 ALABAMA 2 CALIFORNIA 25 ARKANSAS 2 GEORGIA 15 COLORADO 2 NEW JERSEY 12 KENTUCKY 2 OHIO 12 MICHIGAN 2 VIRGINIA 12 MINNESOTA 2 ILLINOIS 11 MONTANA 2 LOUISIANA 11 IOWA 1 NORTH CAROLINA 10 NEVADA 1 PENNSYLVANIA 8 NEW MEXICO 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 7 OREGON 1 ARIZONA 6 UTAH 1 CONNECTICUT 6 WASHINGTON 1 NEW YORK 6 WASHINGTON, D.C. 1 OKLAHOMA 6 WISCONSIN 1 TENNESSEE 6 MARYLAND 5 INTERNATIONAL 1 MISSISSIPPI 5 HAWAII 3 TOTAL 255 INDIANA 3

