See Where the 2010 NFL Draft Class Hails From

FORT LAUDERDALE'S ST. THOMAS AQUINAS LEADS ALL HIGH SCHOOLS WITH THREE PLAYERS SELECTED IN 2010 NFL DRAFT;
248 SCHOOLS REPRESENTED
They range from Farrington High School in Honolulu, Hawaii to Queen's College High School in St. Michael, Barbados.
A total of 248 high schools contributed to the 255 players selected in the seven rounds of the 2010 NFL Draft on April 22-24, USA Football announced today.
St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida led all high schools with three players selected in the 2010 NFL Draft, tying them with De La Salle and Long Beach Polytechnic in California (2006) for the most players selected in a single NFL Draft in the past five years.
"We've never had this many players selected," says St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders head coach GEORGE SMITH. "We're very proud of all of them for what they've done to get themselves in this position. They had to do a lot, academically and physically."
Five schools had two players each selected. Two of those schools produced at least one first-round choice – Piscataway High in Piscataway, New Jersey (offensive tackle ANTHONY DAVIS by San Francisco and cornerback KYLE WILSON by the New York Jets) and Putnam City North in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (first overall pick quarterback SAM BRADFORD by St. Louis).
"It's rare to see this kind of thing," adds former St. Thomas Aquinas safety MAJOR WRIGHT, selected by Chicago in the third round. "This shows what type of program St. Thomas really is and how dedicated we are to what we do."
St. Thomas Aquinas has fostered camaraderie among its graduates such that many return to campus when in the Fort Lauderdale area. Wright and Dallas Cowboys sixth-round draftee tackle SAM YOUNG are among the alums that visited the campus prior to last month's NFL Draft.
"Every one of us appreciates what the school has done for us," says Young. "What makes St. Thomas special and unique is that it is home. It's not a place where you just spent a couple years."
"This is what we talked about," adds Cincinnati Bengals fourth-round defensive tackle GENO ATKINS of his St. Thomas brethren. "Going to a big-name college and then going into the league. Now it looks like our dream is coming true."
The breakdown of high schools that had multiple players drafted by NFL clubs:
MULTIPLE PLAYERS DRAFTED
|
HIGH SCHOOL
|
TOTAL
|
PLAYERS (NFL TEAM/ROUND)
|
St. Thomas Aquinas
(Fort Lauderdale, FL)
|
3
|
Geno Atkins (Cincinnati/4); Major Wright (Chicago/3); Sam Young (Dallas/6)
|
Blanche Ely (Pompano Beach, FL)
|
2
|
Walter McFadden (Oakland/5); Joshua Moore (Chicago/5)
|
Pine Forest (Pensacola, FL)
|
2
|
Mike Johnson (Atlanta/3); George Selvie (St. Louis/7)
|
Piscataway (Piscataway, NJ)
|
2
|
Anthony Davis (San Francisco/1); Kyle Wilson (New York Jets/1)
|
Putnam City North (Oklahoma City, OK)
|
2
|
Sam Bradford (St. Louis/1); Deji Karim (Jacksonville/6)
|
Stephenson (DeKalb County, GA)
|
2
|
Jermaine Cunningham (New England/2); Perry Riley (Washington/4)
STATES WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT PLAYERS DRAFTED
|
Florida
|
34
|
Texas
|
26
|
California
|
25
|
Georgia
|
15
|
New Jersey
|
12
|
Ohio
|
12
|
Virginia
|
12
|
Illinois
|
11
|
Louisiana
|
11
|
North Carolina
|
10
STATES WITH MOST NFL PLAYERS DRAFTED IN 2010 PER CAPITA
|
State
|
Population*
|
NFL Players
|
NFL Players Per Capita
|
Hawaii
|
1,211,537
|
3
|
|
1 NFL player per 403,846 people
|
Louisiana
|
4,468,976
|
11
|
|
1 NFL player per 406,271 people
|
Florida
|
15,982,378
|
34
|
|
1 NFL player per 470,070 people
|
Georgia
|
8,186,453
|
15
|
|
1 NFL player per 545,764 people
|
Connecticut
|
3,405,565
|
6
|
|
1 NFL player per 567,594 people
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
281,421,906
|
255
|
|
1 NFL player per 1,103,615 people
|
Some interesting notes on high schools in the 2010 NFL Draft:
- In an NFL Draft rarity, the Piscataway High Chiefs program had two players drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. San Francisco selected tackle Anthony Davis 11th overall and the New York Jets chose cornerback Kyle Wilson with the 29th pick. This last occurred in 1997 when BRYANT WESTBROOK (selected fifth overall by Detroit) and MICHAEL BOOKER (drafted with the 11th overall selection by Atlanta) from El Camino High in Oceanside, California were both selected in the first round of the same draft.
This is also the first instance since Helix High in La Mesa, California (ALEX SMITH in 2005 and REGGIE BUSH in 2006) that one school has had former players picked in the first round of the NFL Draft in consecutive seasons. Former Piscataway High defensive back MALCOLM JENKINS was picked 12th overall in 2009 by the New Orleans Saints. The trio of Davis, Jenkins and Wilson played together for Piscataway's varsity team in 2004.
"I'm not shocked by it, but I know it's unique," says Davis. "If you would've told me back then we'd all be first-rounders, I wouldn't have doubted it."
- Thirty-six states and the District of Columbia, as well as Barbados, had at least one player drafted.
- For the fourth time in the past five seasons, at least one player who attended high school outside of the United States was selected in the NFL Draft. Baltimore selected tackle RAMON HAREWOOD from St. Michael, Barbados in the sixth round of the 2010 Draft. In 2009,SEBASTIAN VOLLMER(New England/2) became the first European-trained (Germany) player to be drafted by an NFL club. Vollmer was joined by VAUGHN MARTIN (San Diego/4) from London, Ontario, Canada as foreign high schoolers selected. In 2006 and 2007, four combined players from high schools in American Samoa were selected by NFL clubs.
- Florida and Texas led all states with five first-round selections in the 2010 NFL Draft. California, Georgia, New Jersey and Oklahoma followed with three players selected and Pennsylvania also had multiple players selected.
- Florida (34) replaced Texas (26) for the most drafted players in 2010 by adding 15 players from their 2009 total (19).
- Cleveland Browns third-round draftee guard SHAWN LAUVAO is one of the three players hailing from Hawaii (KALUKA MAIAVA/4 in 2009; DAVID VEIKUNE/2 in 2009) drafted by the Browns in the past two seasons. When he was only 16, Lauvao placed second in the Hawaii Strong Man Competition after winning the 2005 Hawaii's Strongest Teen Competition. The Browns hope he will also prove strong enough to brave the transition to the cold weather.
The 2010 NFL Draft broken down by state listing of high schools:
ALABAMA (2)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
LB Rolando McClain
|
Oakland (1)
|
Alabama
|
Decatur
|
WR Joe Webb
|
Minnesota (6)
|
Alabama-Birmingham
|
Wenonah (Birmingham)
ARIZONA (6)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
LB Danny Batten
|
Buffalo (6)
|
South Dakota State
|
Mesquite (Gilbert)
|
LB Dexter Davis
|
Seattle (7)
|
Arizona State
|
Thunderbird (Phoenix)
|
DE Everson Griffen
|
Minnesota (4)
|
Southern California
|
Agua Fria Union (Avondale)
|
G Shelley Smith
|
Houston (6)
|
Colorado State
|
Westview (Avondale)
|
WR Tim Toone
|
Detroit (7)
|
Weber State
|
Peoria
|
WR Kyle Williams
|
San Francisco (6)
|
Arizona State
|
Chaparral (Paradise Valley)
ARKANSAS (2)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
G Mitch Petrus
|
New York Giants (5)
|
Arkansas
|
Carlisle
|
WR Damian Williams
|
Tennessee (3)
|
Southern California
|
Springdale
CALIFORNIA (25)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
WR Terrence Austin
|
Washington (7)
|
UCLA
|
Polytechnic (Pasadena)
|
RB Jahvid Best
|
Detroit (1)
|
California
|
Salesian (Richmond)
|
T Charles Brown
|
New Orleans (2)
|
Southern California
|
Diamond Ranch (Pomona)
|
LB Donald Butler
|
San Diego (3)
|
Washington
|
Del Campo (Fair Oaks)
|
QB Sean Canfield
|
New Orleans (7)
|
Oregon State
|
Carlsbad
|
QB Jimmy Clausen
|
Carolina (2)
|
Notre Dame
|
Oaks Christian (Westlake Village)
|
TE Ed Dickson
|
Baltimore (3)
|
Oregon
|
Bellflower
|
RB Toby Gerhart
|
Minnesota (2)
|
Stanford
|
Norco
|
WR David Gettis
|
Carolina (6)
|
Baylor
|
Dorsey (Los Angeles)
|
LB Travis Goethel
|
Oakland (6)
|
Arizona State
|
Vista
|
C Joe Hawley
|
Atlanta (4)
|
Nevada-Las Vegas
|
Esperanza (Anaheim)
|
G Mike Iupati
|
San Francisco (1)
|
Idaho
|
Western (Anaheim)
|
DB Robert Johnson
|
Tennessee (5)
|
Utah
|
Fremont (Oakland)
|
DE Erik Lorig
|
Tampa Bay (7)
|
Stanford
|
Palos Verdes Peninsula High (Rolling Hills Estates)
|
RB Ryan Mathews
|
San Diego (1)
|
Fresno State
|
Bakersfield
|
TE Anthony McCoy
|
Seattle (6)
|
Southern California
|
Bullard (Fresno)
|
LB Koa Misi
|
Miami (2)
|
Utah
|
Montgomery (Santa Rosa)
|
TE Dennis Pitta
|
Baltimore (4)
|
Brigham Young
|
Moorpark
|
DT Brian Price
|
Tampa Bay (2)
|
UCLA
|
Crenshaw (Los Angeles)
|
DB R.J. Stanford
|
Carolina (7)
|
Utah
|
Chino
|
DB Kevin Thomas
|
Indianapolis (3)
|
Southern California
|
Rio Mesa (Oxnard)
|
DB Syd'Quan Thompson
|
Denver (7)
|
California
|
Grant (Sacramento)
|
DB Walter Thurmond
|
Seattle (4)
|
Oregon
|
West Covina
|
DB Alterraun Verner
|
Tennessee (4)
|
UCLA
|
Mayfair (Lakewood)
|
DB T.J. Ward
|
Cleveland (2)
|
Oregon
|
De La Salle Catholic (Concord)
COLORADO (2)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
DE Lamarr Houston
|
Oakland (2)
|
Texas
|
Thomas B. Doherty (Colorado Springs)
|
QB Zac Robinson
|
New England (7)
|
Oklahoma State
|
Chatfield Senior (Littleton)
CONNECTICUT (6)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
T Bruce Campbell
|
Oakland (4)
|
Maryland
|
Hyde Leadership (Hamden)
|
T Vladimir Ducasse
|
New York Jets (2)
|
Massachusetts
|
Stamford
|
WR Marcus Easley
|
Buffalo (4)
|
Connecticut
|
Frank Scott Bunnell (Stratford)
|
TE Aaron Hernandez
|
New England (4)
|
Florida
|
Bristol Central (Bristol)
|
WR David Reed
|
Baltimore (5)
|
Utah
|
New London
|
DB Amari Spievey
|
Detroit (3)
|
Iowa
|
Xavier (Middletown)
FLORIDA (34)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
DB Nate Allen
|
Philadelphia (2)
|
South Florida
|
Cape Coral
|
DB Javier Arenas
|
Kansas City (2)
|
Alabama
|
Robinson (Tampa)
|
DT Geno Atkins
|
Cincinnati (4)
|
Georgia
|
Saint Thomas Aquinas School (Fort Lauderdale)
|
WR Antonio Brown
|
Pittsburgh (6)
|
Central Michigan
|
Miami Norland (Miami)
|
DB Nolan Carroll
|
Miami (5)
|
Maryland
|
Clay (Green Cove Springs)
|
LB Jamar Chaney
|
Philadelphia (7)
|
Mississippi State
|
Centennial (Port Saint Lucie)
|
DT Terrence Cody
|
Baltimore (2)
|
Alabama
|
Riverdale (Fort Myers)
|
WR Riley Cooper
|
Philadelphia (5)
|
Florida
|
Central Catholic (Melbourne)
|
WR Jacoby Ford
|
Oakland (4)
|
Clemson
|
Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach)
|
WR Mardy Gilyard
|
St. Louis (4)
|
Cincinnati
|
Flagler Palm Coast (Bunnell)
|
G Mike Johnson
|
Atlanta (3)
|
Alabama
|
Pine Forest (Pensacola)
|
DB Marquis Johnson
|
St. Louis (7)
|
Alabama
|
Booker (Sarasota)
|
DT Linval Joseph
|
New York Giants (2)
|
East Carolina
|
Santa Fe (Alachua)
|
LB Jammie Kirlew
|
Denver (7)
|
Indiana
|
Cypress Creek (Orlando)
|
C Ted Larsen
|
New England (6)
|
North Carolina State
|
University (Orlando)
|
DB Myron Lewis
|
Tampa Bay (3)
|
Vanderbilt
|
Pompano Beach
|
DE Ricardo Mathews
|
Indianapolis (7)
|
Cincinnati
|
Terry Parker (Jacksonville)
|
RB Dexter McCluster
|
Kansas City (2)
|
Mississippi
|
Largo
|
DB Walter McFadden
|
Oakland (5)
|
Auburn
|
Blanche Ely (Pompano Beach)
|
WR Carlton Mitchell
|
Cleveland (6)
|
South Florida
|
Gaither (Tampa)
|
DB Joshua Moore
|
Chicago (5)
|
Kansas State
|
Blanche Ely (Pompano Beach)
|
DT Jeff Owens
|
Philadelphia (7)
|
Georgia
|
Plantation
|
DE Jason Pierre-Paul
|
New York Giants (1)
|
South Florida
|
Deerfield Beach
|
C Maurkice Pouncey
|
Pittsburgh (1)
|
Florida
|
Lakeland
|
DB Patrick Robinson
|
New Orleans (1)
|
Florida State
|
Gulliver Prep School (Miami)
|
DE George Selvie
|
St. Louis (7)
|
South Florida
|
Pine Forest (Pensacola)
|
LB Darryl Sharpton
|
Houston (4)
|
Miami
|
Coral Gables
|
QB Rusty Smith
|
Tennessee (6)
|
Florida Atlantic
|
Sandalwood (Jacksonville)
|
RB C.J. Spiller
|
Buffalo (1)
|
Clemson
|
Union County (Lake Butler)
|
QB Tim Tebow
|
Denver (1)
|
Florida
|
Nease (Saint Augustine)
|
DB Jeremy Ware
|
Oakland (7)
|
Michigan State
|
Lehigh Senior (Lehigh Acres)
|
DB Major Wright
|
Chicago (3)
|
Florida
|
Saint Thomas Aquinas School (Fort Lauderdale)
|
T Sam Young
|
Dallas (6)
|
Notre Dame
|
Saint Thomas Aquinas School (Fort Lauderdale)
|
DE Willie Young
|
Detroit (7)
|
North Carolina State
|
Palm Beach Gardens
GEORGIA (15)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
DB Eric Berry
|
Kansas City (1)
|
Tennessee
|
Creekside (Fairburn)
|
DB Morgan Burnett
|
Green Bay (3)
|
Georgia Tech
|
North Clayton (Atlanta)
|
DE Jermaine Cunningham
|
New England (2)
|
Florida
|
Stephenson (Dekalb County)
|
LB Rennie Curran
|
Tennessee (3)
|
Georgia
|
Brookwood (Snellville)
|
RB Jonathan Dwyer
|
Pittsburgh (6)
|
Georgia Tech
|
Marietta
|
DB Kareem Jackson
|
Houston (1)
|
Alabama
|
Westside (Augusta)
|
DB Reshad Jones
|
Miami (5)
|
Georgia
|
Booker T Washington (Atlanta)
|
DB Trevard Lindley
|
Philadelphia (4)
|
Kentucky
|
Hiram
|
LB Chris McCoy
|
Miami (7)
|
Middle Tennessee
|
Villa Rica
|
DE Eric Norwood
|
Carolina (4)
|
South Carolina
|
North Cobb Comp (Kennesaw)
|
LB Perry Riley
|
Washington (4)
|
Louisiana State
|
Stephenson (Dekalb County)
|
T Chris Scott
|
Pittsburgh (5)
|
Tennessee
|
Lovejoy (Riverdale)
|
LB Cameron Sheffield
|
Kansas City (5)
|
Troy
|
Portal
|
WR Demaryius Thomas
|
Denver (1)
|
Georgia Tech
|
West Laurens (Dublin)
|
DT Torell Troup
|
Buffalo (2)
|
Central Florida
|
Salem (Conyers)
HAWAII (3)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
DT Tyson Alualu
|
Jacksonville (1)
|
California
|
Saint Louis School (Honolulu)
|
G Shawn Lauvao
|
Cleveland (3)
|
Arizona State
|
Farrington (Honolulu)
|
DE Daniel Te'o-Nesheim
|
Philadelphia (3)
|
Washington
|
Hawaii Prep Academy (Kamuela)
ILLINOIS (11)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
G Jon Asamoah
|
Kansas City (3)
|
Illinois
|
Rich East (Park Forest)
|
T Bryan Bulaga
|
Green Bay (1)
|
Iowa
|
Marian Central Catholic (Woodstock)
|
G Kyle Calloway
|
Buffalo (7)
|
Iowa
|
Belleville East (Belleville)
|
TE Clay Harbor
|
Philadelphia (4)
|
Missouri State
|
Dwight
|
TE Michael Hoomanawanui
|
St. Louis (5)
|
Illinois
|
Central Catholic (Bloomington)
|
G Otis Hudson
|
Cincinnati (5)
|
Eastern Illinois
|
Barrington
|
QB Mike Kafka
|
Philadelphia (4)
|
Northwestern
|
Saint Rita (Chicago)
|
QB Dan LeFevour
|
Chicago (6)
|
Central Michigan
|
Benet Academy (Lisle)
|
DB Sherrick McManis
|
Houston (5)
|
Northwestern
|
Richwoods (Peoria)
|
TE Tony Moeaki
|
Kansas City (3)
|
Iowa
|
Wheaton Warrenville South (Wheaton)
|
LB O'Brien Schofield
|
Arizona (4)
|
Wisconsin
|
North Chicago Community (North Chicago)
INDIANA (3)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
DB Stevie Brown
|
Oakland (7)
|
Michigan
|
Columbus East (Columbus)
|
LB A.J. Edds
|
Miami (4)
|
Iowa
|
Greenwood Community (Greenwood)
|
DE Mike Neal
|
Green Bay (2)
|
Purdue
|
Merrillville
IOWA (1)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
LB Pat Angerer
|
Indianapolis (2)
|
Iowa
|
Bettendorf
KANSAS (3)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
TE Brody Eldridge
|
Indianapolis (5)
|
Oklahoma
|
Prairie View (La Cygne)
|
WR Kerry Meier
|
Atlanta (5)
|
Kansas
|
Pittsburg
|
DB Darrell Stuckey
|
San Diego (4)
|
Kansas
|
Washington (Kansas City)
KENTUCKY (2)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
DE Brandon Deaderick
|
New England (7)
|
Alabama
|
Elizabethtown
|
DT Corey Peters
|
Atlanta (3)
|
Kentucky
|
Central (Louisville)
LOUISIANA (11)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
DB Jorrick Calvin
|
Arizona (6)
|
Troy
|
Scotlandville Magnet (Baton Rouge)
|
T Selvish Capers
|
Washington (7)
|
West Virginia
|
Saint Augustine-LA (New Orleans)
|
DE Hall Davis
|
St. Louis (5)
|
Louisiana-Lafayette
|
University Christian Prep (Shreveport)
|
KR Trindon Holliday
|
Houston (6)
|
Louisiana State
|
Northeast (Zachary)
|
DB Chad Jones
|
New York Giants (3)
|
Louisiana State
|
Southern University Lab School (Baton Rouge)
|
DB Kendrick Lewis
|
Kansas City (5)
|
Mississippi
|
O Perry Walker (New Orleans)
|
RB Joe McKnight
|
New York Jets (4)
|
Southern California
|
John Curtis Christian (New Orleans)
|
TE Dennis Morris
|
Washington (6)
|
Louisiana Tech
|
Woodlawn (Shreveport)
|
RB Charles Scott
|
Philadelphia (6)
|
Louisiana State
|
Jonesboro-Hodge (Jonesboro)
|
DT D'Anthony Smith
|
Jacksonville (3)
|
Louisiana Tech
|
Pickering (Leesville)
|
DT Al Woods
|
New Orleans (4)
|
Louisiana State
|
Elton
MARYLAND (5)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
LB Navorro Bowman
|
San Francisco (3)
|
Penn State
|
Suitland (District Heights)
|
DB Joe Haden
|
Cleveland (1)
|
Florida
|
Friendly Senior (Fort Washington)
|
DT David Howard
|
Tennessee (7)
|
Brown
|
Oakland Mills (Columbia)
|
DB Robert McClain
|
Carolina (7)
|
Connecticut
|
Patuxent (Lusby)
|
RB Ben Tate
|
Houston (2)
|
Auburn
|
Snow Hill
MICHIGAN (2)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
DE Brandon Graham
|
Philadelphia (1)
|
Michigan
|
Crockett Tech HS (Detroit)
|
T Jared Veldheer
|
Oakland (3)
|
Hillsdale
|
Forest Hills Northern High (Grand Rapids)
MINNESOTA (2)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
WR Eric Decker
|
Denver (3)
|
Minnesota
|
Rocori (Cold Spring)
|
LB Nate Triplett
|
Minnesota (5)
|
Minnesota
|
Delano (Delano)
MISSISSIPPI (5)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
DE Alex Carrington
|
Buffalo (3)
|
Arkansas State
|
Tupelo (Tupelo)
|
RB Anthony Dixon
|
San Francisco (6)
|
Mississippi State
|
Terry
|
DE Larry Hart
|
Jacksonville (5)
|
Central Arkansas
|
Madison Central (Madison)
|
G John Jerry
|
Miami (3)
|
Mississippi
|
South Panola (Batesville)
|
DE Eugene Sims
|
St. Louis (6)
|
West Texas A&M
|
Mize Attendance Center (Mize)
MONTANA (2)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
WR Marc Mariani
|
Tennessee (7)
|
Montana
|
Havre
|
DB Shann Schillinger
|
Atlanta (6)
|
Montana
|
Baker
NEVADA (1)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
LB Stevenson Sylvester
|
Pittsburgh (5)
|
Utah
|
Valley (Las Vegas)
NEW JERSEY (12)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
T Anthony Davis
|
San Francisco (1)
|
Rutgers
|
Piscataway
|
RB Ryan D'Imperio
|
Minnesota (7)
|
Rutgers
|
Washington Township (Sewell)
|
TE Jim Dray
|
Arizona (7)
|
Stanford
|
Bergen Catholic (Oradell)
|
TE Garrett Graham
|
Houston (4)
|
Wisconsin
|
Brick Memorial (Brick)
|
DT Sean Lissemore
|
Dallas (7)
|
William & Mary
|
Dumont
|
DB Devin McCourty
|
New England (1)
|
Rutgers
|
St Joseph Regional (Montvale)
|
DB Jerome Murphy
|
St. Louis (3)
|
South Florida
|
Elizabeth
|
DB Myron Rolle
|
Tennessee (6)
|
Florida State
|
The Hun School (Princeton)
|
DT Kade Weston
|
New England (7)
|
Georgia
|
Red Bank Regional (Little Silver)
|
DB Kyle Wilson
|
New York Jets (1)
|
Boise State
|
Piscataway
|
DE Corey Wootton
|
Chicago (4)
|
Northwestern
|
Don Bosco (Ramsey)
|
LB Jason Worilds
|
Pittsburgh (2)
|
Virginia Tech
|
Carteret
NEW MEXICO (1)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
C Erik Cook
|
Washington (7)
|
New Mexico
|
Cibola (Albuquerque)
NEW YORK (6)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
DT Arthur Jones
|
Baltimore (5)
|
Syracuse
|
Union-Endicott (Endicott)
|
G Eric Olsen
|
Denver (6)
|
Notre Dame
|
Polytechnic Prep Co Day School (Brooklyn)
|
TE Andrew Quarless
|
Green Bay (5)
|
Penn State
|
Uniondale
|
RB James Starks
|
Green Bay (6)
|
Buffalo
|
Niagara Falls (Niagara Falls)
|
WR Mike Williams
|
Tampa Bay (4)
|
Syracuse
|
Riverside (Buffalo)
|
DE Doug Worthington
|
Pittsburgh (7)
|
Ohio State
|
Saint Francis High School (Athol Springs)
NORTH CAROLINA (10)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
DB Crezdon Butler
|
Pittsburgh (5)
|
Clemson
|
Asheville
|
QB Jonathan Crompton
|
San Diego (5)
|
Tennessee
|
Tuscola (Waynesville)
|
G Chris DeGeare
|
Minnesota (5)
|
Wake Forest
|
Robert B Glenn (Kernersville)
|
P Matt Dodge
|
New York Giants (7)
|
East Carolina
|
West Carteret (Morehead City)
|
DB Brandon Ghee
|
Cincinnati (3)
|
Wake Forest
|
Jack Britt (Fayetteville)
|
TE Jimmy Graham
|
New Orleans (3)
|
Miami
|
Wilson Christian Academy (Wilson)
|
RB Montario Hardesty
|
Cleveland (2)
|
Tennessee
|
New Bern
|
LB Brandon Spikes
|
New England (2)
|
Florida
|
Crest (Shelby)
|
DT Cam Thomas
|
San Diego (5)
|
North Carolina
|
North Moore (Robbins)
|
DE C.J. Wilson
|
Green Bay (7)
|
East Carolina
|
Northside (Pinetown)
OHIO (12)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
DB Kurt Coleman
|
Philadelphia (7)
|
Ohio State
|
Northmont Senior (Clayton)
|
RB John Conner
|
New York Jets (5)
|
Kentucky
|
Lakota West (West Chester)
|
DB Ray Fisher
|
Indianapolis (7)
|
Indiana
|
Glenville (Cleveland)
|
LB Thaddeus Gibson
|
Pittsburgh (4)
|
Ohio State
|
Euclid
|
WR Jameson Konz
|
Seattle (7)
|
Kent State
|
Lake (Uniontown)
|
P Zoltan Mesko
|
New England (5)
|
Michigan
|
Twinsburg
|
DB Akwasi Owusu-Ansah
|
Dallas (4)
|
Indiana, Pa.
|
Whetstone (Columbus)
|
QB Tony Pike
|
Carolina (6)
|
Cincinnati
|
Reading Senior (Cincinnati)
|
WR Taylor Price
|
New England (3)
|
Ohio
|
Hilliard Darby (Hilliard)
|
T Rodger Saffold
|
St. Louis (2)
|
Indiana
|
Bedford
|
LB Austin Spitler
|
Miami (7)
|
Ohio State
|
Bellbrook
|
C Matt Tennant
|
New Orleans (5)
|
Boston College
|
Moeller (Cincinnati)
OKLAHOMA (6)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
QB Sam Bradford
|
St. Louis (1)
|
Oklahoma
|
Putnam City North (Oklahoma City)
|
LB Phillip Dillard
|
New York Giants (4)
|
Nebraska
|
Jenks
|
DB Dominique Franks
|
Atlanta (5)
|
Oklahoma
|
Tulsa Union (Tulsa)
|
TE Jermaine Gresham
|
Cincinnati (1)
|
Oklahoma
|
Ardmore
|
RB Deji Karim
|
Jacksonville (6)
|
Southern Illinois
|
Putnam City North (Oklahoma City)
|
DT Gerald McCoy
|
Tampa Bay (1)
|
Oklahoma
|
Southeast (Oklahoma City)
OREGON (1)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
DT Ndamukong Suh
|
Detroit (1)
|
Nebraska
|
Grant (Portland)
PENNSYLVANIA (8)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
TE Nate Byham
|
San Francisco (6)
|
Pittsburgh
|
Franklin
|
WR Dorin Dickerson
|
Houston (7)
|
Pittsburgh
|
West Allegheny (Imperial)
|
TE Rob Gronkowski
|
New England (2)
|
Arizona
|
Woodland Hills (Pittsburgh)
|
LB Josh Hull
|
St. Louis (7)
|
Penn State
|
Penns Valley (Spring Mills)
|
LB Sean Lee
|
Dallas (2)
|
Penn State
|
Upper Saint Clair High (Pittsburgh)
|
DE Derrick Morgan
|
Tennessee (1)
|
Georgia Tech
|
Coatesville Area
|
DT Jared Odrick
|
Miami (1)
|
Penn State
|
Lebanon
|
TE Mickey Shuler
|
Minnesota (7)
|
Penn State
|
East Pennsboro Area High (Enola)
SOUTH CAROLINA (7)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
DB Phillip Adams
|
San Francisco (7)
|
South Carolina State
|
Rock Hill
|
DE Carlos Dunlap
|
Cincinnati (2)
|
Florida
|
Fort Dorchester (North Charleston)
|
WR Armanti Edwards
|
Carolina (3)
|
Appalachian State
|
Greenwood
|
DE Clifton Geathers
|
Cleveland (6)
|
South Carolina
|
Carvers Bay (Hemingway)
|
WR Andre Roberts
|
Arizona (3)
|
Citadel
|
Spring Valley (Columbia)
|
DE Ricky Sapp
|
Philadelphia (5)
|
Clemson
|
Bamberg-Ehrhardt (Bamberg)
|
LB Dekoda Watson
|
Tampa Bay (7)
|
Florida State
|
South Aiken (Aiken)
TENNESSEE (6)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
QB Levi Brown
|
Buffalo (7)
|
Troy
|
Mount Juliet Senior (Mount Juliet)
|
DE Greg Hardy
|
Carolina (6)
|
Mississippi
|
Briarcrest (Memphis)
|
G Jacques McClendon
|
Indianapolis (4)
|
Tennessee
|
Baylor School (Chattanooga)
|
WR Golden Tate
|
Seattle (2)
|
Notre Dame
|
Pope John Paul (Nashville)
|
T Thomas Welch
|
New England (7)
|
Vanderbilt
|
Brentwood
|
DT Dan Williams
|
Arizona (1)
|
Tennessee
|
East (Memphis)
TEXAS (26)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
WR Dezmon Briscoe
|
Cincinnati (6)
|
Kansas
|
Cedar Hill
|
WR Dez Bryant
|
Dallas (1)
|
Oklahoma State
|
Lufkin
|
LB Keenan Clayton
|
Philadelphia (4)
|
Oklahoma
|
Sulphur Springs
|
DB Perrish Cox
|
Denver (5)
|
Oklahoma State
|
University (Waco)
|
T Jason Fox
|
Detroit (4)
|
Miami
|
North Crowley (Fort Worth)
|
DE Jerry Hughes
|
Indianapolis (1)
|
Texas Christian
|
Austin (El Paso)
|
LB Sergio Kindle
|
Baltimore (2)
|
Texas
|
Woodrow Wilson (Dallas)
|
WR Brandon LaFell
|
Carolina (3)
|
Louisiana State
|
Lamar (Houston)
|
QB Colt McCoy
|
Cleveland (3)
|
Texas
|
Jim Ned (Tuscola)
|
DT Earl Mitchell
|
Houston (3)
|
Arizona
|
North Shore Senior (Houston)
|
LB Roddrick Muckelroy
|
Cincinnati (4)
|
Texas
|
Hallsville
|
T Marshall Newhouse
|
Green Bay (5)
|
Texas Christian
|
Lake Highlands (Dallas)
|
T Russell Okung
|
Seattle (1)
|
Oklahoma State
|
George Bush (Richmond)
|
TE Fendi Onobun
|
St. Louis (6)
|
Houston
|
Taylor (Houston)
|
DB Jordan Pugh
|
Carolina (6)
|
Texas A&M
|
Plano Senior (Plano)
|
WR Emmanuel Sanders
|
Pittsburgh (3)
|
Southern Methodist
|
Bellville
|
WR Jordan Shipley
|
Cincinnati (3)
|
Texas
|
Burnet
|
QB John Skelton
|
Arizona (5)
|
Fordham
|
Burges (El Paso)
|
C Reggie Stephens
|
Cincinnati (7)
|
Iowa State
|
Jesuit College Prep School (Dallas)
|
DB Earl Thomas
|
Seattle (1)
|
Texas
|
West Orange-Stark (Orange)
|
DB Jamar Wall
|
Dallas (6)
|
Texas Tech
|
Plainview
|
C J.D. Walton
|
Denver (3)
|
Baylor
|
Allen
|
LB Daryl Washington
|
Arizona (2)
|
Texas Christian
|
Irving
|
LB Sean Weatherspoon
|
Atlanta (1)
|
Missouri
|
Jasper
|
T J'Marcus Webb
|
Chicago (7)
|
West Texas A&M
|
North Mesquite (Mesquite)
|
T Trent Williams
|
Washington (1)
|
Oklahoma
|
Longview
UTAH (1)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
T Zane Beadles
|
Denver (2)
|
Utah
|
Hillcrest (Midvale)
VIRGINIA (12)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
DB Larry Asante
|
Cleveland (5)
|
Nebraska
|
Hayfield (Alexandria)
|
P Brent Bowden
|
Tampa Bay (6)
|
Virginia Tech
|
Westfield (Chantilly)
|
DB Kam Chancellor
|
Seattle (5)
|
Virginia Tech
|
Maury (Norfolk)
|
LB Kavell Conner
|
Indianapolis (7)
|
Clemson
|
Manchester (Midlothian)
|
DB Chris Cook
|
Minnesota (2)
|
Virginia
|
Heritage (Lynchburg)
|
TE Dedrick Epps
|
San Diego (7)
|
Miami
|
Huguenot (Richmond)
|
DB Cody Grimm
|
Tampa Bay (7)
|
Virginia Tech
|
Oakton (Vienna)
|
KR Scotty McGee
|
Jacksonville (6)
|
James Madison
|
Ocean Lakes (Virginia Beach)
|
LB Arthur Moats
|
Buffalo (6)
|
James Madison
|
Churchland (Portsmouth)
|
LB Adrian Tracy
|
New York Giants (6)
|
William & Mary
|
Potomac Falls (Sterling)
|
T Ed Wang
|
Buffalo (5)
|
Virginia Tech
|
Stone Bridge (Ashburn)
|
DE E.J. Wilson
|
Seattle (4)
|
North Carolina
|
Brunswick Senior (Lawrenceville)
WASHINGTON (1)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
DB Taylor Mays
|
San Francisco (2)
|
Southern California
|
O' Dea (Seattle)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (1)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
WR Arrelious Benn
|
Tampa Bay (2)
|
Illinois
|
Dunbar (Washington)
WISCONSIN (1)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY)
|
DE Austen Lane
|
Jacksonville (5)
|
Murray State
|
Iola-Scandinavia (Iola)
INTERNATIONAL (1)
|
PLAYER
|
NFL TEAM (ROUND)
|
COLLEGE
|
HIGH SCHOOL (CITY, COUNTRY)
|
T Ramon Harewood
|
Baltimore (6)
|
Morehouse
|
Queen's College HS (St. Michael, Barbados)
STATE BREAKDOWN
|
STATE
|
PLAYERS DRAFTED
|
STATE
|
PLAYERS DRAFTED
|
FLORIDA
|
34
|
|
KANSAS
|
3
|
TEXAS
|
26
|
|
ALABAMA
|
2
|
CALIFORNIA
|
25
|
|
ARKANSAS
|
2
|
GEORGIA
|
15
|
|
COLORADO
|
2
|
NEW JERSEY
|
12
|
|
KENTUCKY
|
2
|
OHIO
|
12
|
|
MICHIGAN
|
2
|
VIRGINIA
|
12
|
|
MINNESOTA
|
2
|
ILLINOIS
|
11
|
|
MONTANA
|
2
|
LOUISIANA
|
11
|
|
IOWA
|
1
|
NORTH CAROLINA
|
10
|
|
NEVADA
|
1
|
PENNSYLVANIA
|
8
|
|
NEW MEXICO
|
1
|
SOUTH CAROLINA
|
7
|
|
OREGON
|
1
|
ARIZONA
|
6
|
|
UTAH
|
1
|
CONNECTICUT
|
6
|
|
WASHINGTON
|
1
|
NEW YORK
|
6
|
|
WASHINGTON, D.C.
|
1
|
OKLAHOMA
|
6
|
|
WISCONSIN
|
1
|
TENNESSEE
|
6
|
|
|
|
MARYLAND
|
5
|
|
INTERNATIONAL
|
1
|
MISSISSIPPI
|
5
|
|
|
|
HAWAII
|
3
|
|
TOTAL
|
255
|
INDIANA
|
3
|
|
|
USA Football, the sport's national governing body on youth and amateur levels, hosts more than 80 football training events annually offering education for coaches and game officials, skill development for players and resources for youth football league commissioners. The independent non-profit is the official youth football development partner of the NFL, its 32 teams and the NFL Players Association. USA Football manages U.S. national teams within the sport for international competition and provides $1 million annually in equipment grants and youth league volunteer background check subsidies. Endowed by the NFL and NFLPA in 2002 through the NFL Youth Football Fund, USA Football (usafootball.com) is chaired by former NFL team executive Carl Peterson.