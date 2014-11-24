Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Sean Payton talks about the loss to the Baltimore Ravens

Quotes from Sean Payton's postgame press conference on Monday, November 24, 2014

Nov 24, 2014 at 03:55 PM

New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens

Official team photos from the New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens game on Monday, November 24, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)

No Title
1 / 133
No Title
2 / 133
No Title
3 / 133
No Title
4 / 133
No Title
5 / 133
No Title
6 / 133
No Title
7 / 133
No Title
8 / 133
No Title
9 / 133
No Title
10 / 133
No Title
11 / 133
No Title
12 / 133
No Title
13 / 133
No Title
14 / 133
No Title
15 / 133
No Title
16 / 133
No Title
17 / 133
No Title
18 / 133
No Title
19 / 133
No Title
20 / 133
No Title
21 / 133
No Title
22 / 133
No Title
23 / 133
No Title
24 / 133
No Title
25 / 133
No Title
26 / 133
No Title
27 / 133
No Title
28 / 133
No Title
29 / 133
No Title
30 / 133
No Title
31 / 133
No Title
32 / 133
No Title
33 / 133
No Title
34 / 133
No Title
35 / 133
No Title
36 / 133
No Title
37 / 133
No Title
38 / 133
No Title
39 / 133
No Title
40 / 133
No Title
41 / 133
No Title
42 / 133
No Title
43 / 133
No Title
44 / 133
No Title
45 / 133
No Title
46 / 133
No Title
47 / 133
No Title
48 / 133
No Title
49 / 133
No Title
50 / 133
No Title
51 / 133
No Title
52 / 133
No Title
53 / 133
No Title
54 / 133
No Title
55 / 133
No Title
56 / 133
No Title
57 / 133
No Title
58 / 133
No Title
59 / 133
No Title
60 / 133
No Title
61 / 133
No Title
62 / 133
No Title
63 / 133
No Title
64 / 133
No Title
65 / 133
No Title
66 / 133
No Title
67 / 133
No Title
68 / 133
No Title
69 / 133
No Title
70 / 133
No Title
71 / 133
No Title
72 / 133
No Title
73 / 133
No Title
74 / 133
No Title
75 / 133
No Title
76 / 133
No Title
77 / 133
No Title
78 / 133
No Title
79 / 133
No Title
80 / 133
No Title
81 / 133
No Title
82 / 133
No Title
83 / 133
No Title
84 / 133
No Title
85 / 133
No Title
86 / 133
No Title
87 / 133
No Title
88 / 133
No Title
89 / 133
No Title
90 / 133
No Title
91 / 133
No Title
92 / 133
No Title
93 / 133
No Title
94 / 133
No Title
95 / 133
No Title
96 / 133
No Title
97 / 133
No Title
98 / 133
No Title
99 / 133
No Title
100 / 133
No Title
101 / 133
No Title
102 / 133
No Title
103 / 133
No Title
104 / 133
No Title
105 / 133
No Title
106 / 133
No Title
107 / 133
No Title
108 / 133
No Title
109 / 133
No Title
110 / 133
No Title
111 / 133
No Title
112 / 133
No Title
113 / 133
No Title
114 / 133
No Title
115 / 133
No Title
116 / 133
No Title
117 / 133
No Title
118 / 133
No Title
119 / 133
No Title
120 / 133
No Title
121 / 133
No Title
122 / 133
No Title
123 / 133
No Title
124 / 133
No Title
125 / 133
No Title
126 / 133
No Title
127 / 133
No Title
128 / 133
No Title
129 / 133
No Title
130 / 133
No Title
131 / 133
No Title
132 / 133
No Title
133 / 133
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Transcript of Coach Sean Payton's postgame press conference Monday:

"Obviously, it's a disappointing loss and credit Baltimore, John (Harbaugh), his staff and their team. They made the plays tonight in the end that were necessary. It's a tough loss and we are going to have a short week and have to get ready to play Pittsburgh."

On the message after another tough loss:

"It's for this locker room. Obviously, it is a different type of loss, but these guys will have a quick week of preparation. There are a handful of things that hurt us tonight. I thought on third down we weren't as efficient early on as we needed to be. We had trouble stopping the run. When we have a chance to watch the tape we will have a better idea."

On being surprised struggling at the point of attack:

"When you play a team like that you have to keep pounding it, we knew it was a physical front. To credit our guys, in the second half all of the sudden we started finding some creases on some of the zone schemes. We knew we didn't want to make it a one-dimensional game."

On if changes made last week helped any:

"We'll see."

On making more changes:

"We're not going to sit up here after a game and talk about what changes are being made, we are not going to do that. You guys will be the last to know."

On decision to go for it on fourth down on the opening possession:

"I thought it was an important time in the game for us maybe to send a message and one of the reasons why not only did we go for it, but we ran it. Listen, that's two times now, two weeks in a row we are not able to get I, but then we are not able to defend it from that position on the field so it was a gut feeling and I think our approach going in, and our players knew it, that we were going to be aggressive in this game and we could obviously look back and kicked it but it's something I decided."

On the personal foul on Kenny Vaccaro:

"I don't have the angles on that; I don't have the angles on the holding call on Jahri (Evans). That was a critical call so I won't get into that."

On if he is surprises at how many big runs the Ravens were able to make:

"They are a good team running the football and we need to be better in that area. When you're not able to defend that then it becomes tough to do some of the other stuff because of play action and the coverage it puts on your defensive backfield and all of the sudden you are getting a lot of single safety or zero looks."

On Drew Brees' interception:

"It's hard to see from my angle but it looked like he got some pressure and there was man coverage. We will look at the tape."

On getting some momentum in Carolina and then coming home to this:

"Obviously there are three losses at home, but each one was different. Last week was real tough the way we looked, but I thought we had energy tonight. We'll look at the tape and get an idea of where we broke down. In a game like this, you are emotional and last week we just continued to play and I don't know that the score was going to be different but I felt like our guys had the energy and were ready to go. It's a game that comes down to opportunities and we weren't able to capitalize on them in both areas and the kicking game as well so quickly now we have not only a short week, but the holiday we have to deal with schedule wise and we will get on Pittsburgh."

On Kenny Vaccaro's comments last week:

"Our guys are together, they are together in there. You can go ask them. I think they are pretty tough-minded, but you'd have to ask them."

On facing three teams in a row with extended time to prepare:

"We can't control that. We have to get ready on a short week. We have to get ready to play football on the short week and its part of the deal. We don't really pay attention to it."

On moving Patrick Robinson back to starter and giving Pierre Warren a chance to start:

"With Pierre, we worked a couple of different combinations during the week and we felt like he gave us the best opportunity at free safety. And then we shuffled some moves around at the corner position with Patrick, who we felt like had been playing well, then gave Corey and Brian some of the nickel looks. Those guys all got a lot of work last week and the free safety position wasn't really decided on until the latter part of the week."

On the return game hurting the team:

"I'd like to see that area improve and yet tonight we got a couple looks. We rushed a punt … But hopefully with the addition of (Jalen) Saunders, I was anxious to see how he would do tonight and he really didn't have the opportunity. He had one and the other two were kind of squib punts, but it is an area we have to be better at. That wouldn't be just one thing, but that certainly an area we need to be improved in."

On being surprised this late in the season still having so many issues to figure out:

"We're not trying to figure it out; we're trying to correct it. Obviously, our margin for error is not good enough to win close games. We have to be able to play better and coach better. That falls on me, our coaching staff and our players, all of us, and most importantly we have to make sure we have enough thick skin and be able to have the mental and physical toughness to bounce back and play next week because we are playing, obviously, an important game."

On the team not able to get out of their own way sometimes:

"I don't look at it that way."

On taking solace in at least leading the division:

"I don't take a lot of solace right now after a loss. Obviously, to be playing for something is important and yet we have to make sure that some of the things that we did better tonight we continue to build on and some of things that we didn't do well, we get corrected. That being said, the unique situation we are in is what it is. We can't control that. What we can control is our week's preparation and where we go from here."

On how much time he thinks he needs to spend building morale  and how much is just asking guys to be professionals and carry on:

"I don't think building morale is an issue, I think it is just making sure they avoid the noise and the distractions. Sometimes the challenges can come from a lot of different areas and I think they are tough enough in there to handle it."

On if it is noise at this point or just the reality:

"Listen, make no mistake about it, they know we have to play better. But, with that being said, it's that inner toughness you have to have when you've lost three games in a row and you have to get ready to come back and play another game. I think constantly that noise, in a good way and in a bad way, is right outside the door. I think that is something that we've dealt with before and we'll have to deal with now. In other words, our players completely see these are things we need to be better at and if not then it is not going to matter."

On Joe Morgan being involved in a few small packages:

"The way the reps went we ended up going more with Kenny (Stills) but he was certainly involved in the plan."

On losing three home games in a row, will going on the road maybe be better:

"I don't know that going on the road is an advantage and yet I don't know that the venue really matters. I say that, I mean it matters because when you play at home you have an advantage, especially on third down. When you look at what they are able to do with a team like that and their pass rush, but it is one of those things we can't control. In other words, if there are 10 things on my mind for tomorrow and when they players are in Thursday, Pittsburgh coming off a bye or being on the road would not be the challenges as much as they would be we are going to have to deal with noise, we are going to have to deal with weather and some of these other issues."

On what is the main thing to focus on:

"I think getting off the field, tonight we struggled consistently with stopping the run and when that happens there are a lot of other things that become more challenging. Your third downs become more challenging, pass rush becomes more challenging, the pressure on the back end becomes more challenging, so that is one thing."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints sign cornerback Alontae Taylor

Taylor was the club's second round draft choice (49th overall) in 2022 and a four-year contributor at Tennessee

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Specialists

Veteran kicker Wil Lutz returns for the 2022 season

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Safeties

Saints experienced a lot of changes at the safety spot

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Cornerbacks

Saints have plenty of depth

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Linebackers

Demario Davis leads versatile group of linebackers

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Defensive line

Veteran defensive lineman Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport anchor deep unit

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Offensive line

Rookie Trevor Penning joins the squad

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Wide receivers

Veteran Michael Thomas headlines the receiver group

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Tight ends

Coach Dennis Allen has Taysom Hill focusing on tight end

news

New Orleans Saints sign tight end Brandon Dillon

He has appeared in five games in the past three seasons

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Running backs/fullbacks

Saints have versatility in backfield

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Quarterbacks

Jameis Winston is back as the team's starter

Advertising