Sean Payton talks about the first day of 2014 Minicamp presented by Verizon

How important are times like this important in the evaluation for roster spots, especially for younger guys?

"It begins now, yet it's important that we don't make any instant evaluations. We're evaluating how these guys are improving, more of it's on the mental out there, but we are having a chance to teach technique and the fundamentals. I think when we get to training camp, we have a chance to see these players in gear and maybe give them a chance to see in a contact drill or scrimmage. Really the key now is giving them every chance to learn the system so they can execute when we put pads on."

How much were you attracted to Erik Lorig as a player by his size?

"It started with fullback, just in the evaluation. Obviously he's a little bigger than the standard fullback when you look at height as someone that played outside linebacker and was converted in Tampa Bay and I said this before, we were on a stretch of games where we followed Tampa and saw him (on film) on offense. He's physical, does a good job with his pad level, good finisher and he does give you some good flexibility as a guy who can catch the football. For us, his predominant position is as fullback."

How does a guy like Timothy Flanders break into the mix?

"Right now it's learning what to do so that in training camp he can narrow the gap. Part of the challenge is knowing who to block, not just running the football, so typically for the young running backs, first-year running backs, this OTA time is learning the protections, so that we're in pads, so that they're able to identify who they have in each protection. That can be challenging at times, especially when you get into some of the nickel defenses that move around more than the base."

Do you think you've been this young on offense since you've been here?

"I think we're younger on offense than we are on defense. If you looked at just the roster, I don't know that we have a player from '09 and we have five or six on offense. That's part of the transition of our game."

When you look at Travaris Cadet and where he's at, can he run basically the same plays as Darren Sproles?