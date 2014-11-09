Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Sean Payton talks about overtime loss to 49ers

Postgame quotes from Coach Payton on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2014

Nov 09, 2014 at 09:15 AM

New Orleans Saints vs San Francisco 49ers

Official team photos from the New Orleans Saints vs San Francisco 49ers game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, November 9, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert (New Orleans Saints photos)

No Title
1 / 150
No Title
2 / 150
No Title
3 / 150
No Title
4 / 150
No Title
5 / 150
No Title
6 / 150
No Title
7 / 150
No Title
8 / 150
No Title
9 / 150
No Title
10 / 150
No Title
11 / 150
No Title
12 / 150
No Title
13 / 150
No Title
14 / 150
No Title
15 / 150
No Title
16 / 150
No Title
17 / 150
No Title
18 / 150
No Title
19 / 150
No Title
20 / 150
No Title
21 / 150
No Title
22 / 150
No Title
23 / 150
No Title
24 / 150
No Title
25 / 150
No Title
26 / 150
No Title
27 / 150
No Title
28 / 150
No Title
29 / 150
No Title
30 / 150
No Title
31 / 150
No Title
32 / 150
No Title
33 / 150
No Title
34 / 150
No Title
35 / 150
No Title
36 / 150
No Title
37 / 150
No Title
38 / 150
No Title
39 / 150
No Title
40 / 150
No Title
41 / 150
No Title
42 / 150
No Title
43 / 150
No Title
44 / 150
No Title
45 / 150
No Title
46 / 150
No Title
47 / 150
No Title
48 / 150
No Title
49 / 150
No Title
50 / 150
No Title
51 / 150
No Title
52 / 150
No Title
53 / 150
No Title
54 / 150
No Title
55 / 150
No Title
56 / 150
No Title
57 / 150
No Title
58 / 150
No Title
59 / 150
No Title
60 / 150
No Title
61 / 150
No Title
62 / 150
No Title
63 / 150
No Title
64 / 150
No Title
65 / 150
No Title
66 / 150
No Title
67 / 150
No Title
68 / 150
No Title
69 / 150
No Title
70 / 150
No Title
71 / 150
No Title
72 / 150
No Title
73 / 150
No Title
74 / 150
No Title
75 / 150
No Title
76 / 150
No Title
77 / 150
No Title
78 / 150
No Title
79 / 150
No Title
80 / 150
No Title
81 / 150
No Title
82 / 150
No Title
83 / 150
No Title
84 / 150
No Title
85 / 150
No Title
86 / 150
No Title
87 / 150
No Title
88 / 150
No Title
89 / 150
No Title
90 / 150
No Title
91 / 150
No Title
92 / 150
No Title
93 / 150
No Title
94 / 150
No Title
95 / 150
No Title
96 / 150
No Title
97 / 150
No Title
98 / 150
No Title
99 / 150
No Title
100 / 150
No Title
101 / 150
No Title
102 / 150
No Title
103 / 150
No Title
104 / 150
No Title
105 / 150
No Title
106 / 150
No Title
107 / 150
No Title
108 / 150
No Title
109 / 150
No Title
110 / 150
No Title
111 / 150
No Title
112 / 150
No Title
113 / 150
No Title
114 / 150
No Title
115 / 150
No Title
116 / 150
No Title
117 / 150
No Title
118 / 150
No Title
119 / 150
No Title
120 / 150
No Title
121 / 150
No Title
122 / 150
No Title
123 / 150
No Title
124 / 150
No Title
125 / 150
No Title
126 / 150
No Title
127 / 150
No Title
128 / 150
No Title
129 / 150
No Title
130 / 150
No Title
131 / 150
No Title
132 / 150
No Title
133 / 150
No Title
134 / 150
No Title
135 / 150
No Title
136 / 150
No Title
137 / 150
No Title
138 / 150
No Title
139 / 150
No Title
140 / 150
No Title
141 / 150
No Title
142 / 150
No Title
143 / 150
No Title
144 / 150
No Title
145 / 150
No Title
146 / 150
No Title
147 / 150
No Title
148 / 150
No Title
149 / 150
No Title
150 / 150
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Transcript of Coach Sean Payton's postgame press conference:

"It was obviously a difficult loss. We were able to fight back in the second half and kind of get back in the game and in the end weren't able to make enough plays. We kind of had it back and forth a bit, certainly for the last quarter, but credit San Francisco for coming away with win. We'll watch this tape tomorrow and try to get this thing behind us as soon as we can."

On the 51-yard completion by San Francisco late in regulation:

"Well, without seeing film, it's a scramble. I really have to look at the tape, but obviously the play is extended, he steps and finds a receiver late down the field so without seeing it on tape it is kind of hard to guess because it's a broken play. We'll look at that and try to get it cleaned up. Obviously, it was a pretty significant play; there were a number of them."

On broken plays making it more difficult for the cornerbacks:

"You have coverage areas and those are good for 3-4 seconds and then everyone scatters at that point to different spots and that gets a little contorted. Does that make sense? That's hard, it's hard when all of the sudden there are seven or eight seconds it's hard to keep your coverage integrity."

On having a lot of close games of late not going his way:

"There is nothing to put our finger on, nothing specific we've had some go our way just like a year ago so you just have to keep trekking."

On if he considered going for it on fourth down in overtime:

"Yes, I was kind of running out of fourth down plays though. In all seriousness, when you go for it on fourth you probably have something you like and you spend some time on it. Honestly, there are a handful of plays but I don't think there were any that seemed like the right thing to do based on what we were looking at, but that was the one of many."

On being in a lot of third and shorts today:

"That was part of the plan. In the first half we weren't as much but in the second half we were and so our third down percentages then increased. Part of it was the bounce and the rushing number and that all kind of when hand-in-hand and then we were getting some of the more favorable third down and distances. There was a lot that went on in that fourth quarter when you look to the incomplete pass and were inside of two minutes or in overtime and all of the sudden we get the call the right way. There was about a seven-minute period where that game went back."

On the pass interference call on the Hail Mary:

"I saw it, it looked clean. We'll see it on film. You guys probably had a better angle of it."

On Mark Ingram's third straight game with over 100 yards:

"Yes in the second half especially we got some things going, and it is a good defense. It was a hard fought game. It was a physical game."

On it being unusual to start out slow at home:

"That is unusual, but fortunately we were able to fight back."

On the end of the first half:

"We're kind of in a hurry up mode still and we had two timeouts and we are going to save one always if we can. It was a big turnover forced by our defense and we weren't able to capitalize on it. They made a big play on the turnover into the end zone. We were still trying to conserve time and we typically think aggressively touchdown, but field goal if not and that time we were close there."

On the plan with Keenan Lewis:

"He went out for a little bit, he was nicked up, and then came back in and we kind of got him back into the game, he felt better. That obviously gave Patrick (Robinson) more reps and (Brian Dixon) a little bit more work so they just kind of moved up."

On if out of two 4-4 teams can one be more desperate:

"Everyone is fighting and battling and both teams laid it out there. You just have to watch the game. You guys saw it. Those guys were fighting hard. It was a tough game for someone to lose. It was tough for us to lose again, our guys played hard."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Safety Tyrann Mathieu's presence felt at first OTAs with New Orleans Saints

'I think it was just a big positive for me to be here'

news

Quarterback Jameis Winston relishes being back among his New Orleans Saints teammates

"I couldn't wait to get back around the guys and being in team activities and just work"

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints rookie running back Abram Smith relishes physical style

"I feel more comfortable when I'm running somebody over"

news

New Orleans Saints rookie tackle Trevor Penning taking small steps toward eventual goal

'You've got to earn the spot'

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

There's no place like home for New Orleans Saints' Jarvis Landry, Tyrann Mathieu

'It's a little bit unique when you bring somebody back to their home state and their home territory'

news

Jarvis Landry now gets to see himself in New Orleans Saints uniform

'To be on this stage and have my family be able to come to these games, it's going to be awesome'

news

New Orleans Saints sign wide receiver Jarvis Landry to one-year contract

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry

Louisiana native attended Lutcher High School before attending LSU

news

Rookie receiver Chris Olave is exactly the player New Orleans Saints expected him to be

'A guy that was really fast, smooth in transition, good route runner'

Advertising