Sean Payton talks about joint practices with Patriots, team's OTA performance

How much comfort does it give you to have a guy like Brandon Browner opposite of Keenan Lewis?**

"It is one of the parts to the equation that attracted us to him. He's competitive. He's driven and certainly one of the things we talked about this offseason through the draft, through the acquisition of players is the makeup and making sure that that is something we felt like was a plus and certainly with him we feel that that is a strength of his."

What do you see as Benjamin Watson's role?

"One of the things with him, I don't want to say it unique but one of the traits, when he came into this league he was, I don't want to say featured as a receiver first, but when we studied him in Cleveland he was used in both in blocking and a receiving role. I see that being the case for us. He has pretty good versatility, really good versatility. He is an experienced player. He understands certainly the run game and the passing game. He will be involved a bunch, no different than he was last year. I don't know with Jimmy's (Graham) departure that changes Ben's role because he was very involved a year ago. Certainly Josh Hill will receive more snaps because of that. Ben is one of those guys that can play the true Y and also be a guy that can be a threat in the passing game."

What is Junior Galette's status on any disciplinary action and have you seen any difference in him in the meeting room and on the field?

"There is no status update and none that I am aware of. I would know if there was. With regards to his preparation, he has been good, focused. I think he is in shape and going through this program like everyone else. But really there would be no news."

What can Anthony Spencer bring to the defense?

"He is a veteran player. I think sometimes there are tougher positions to evaluate during this time of the year but I think number one he can affect the passer. So when you can rush the passer you are seeing a lot of base. Next week we will get into some nickel but more snaps are being played now in nickel than in base and truly if you were looking at the percentages you know well into the 60 percentile is you are dealing with nickel personnel in offense and defense. He is an edge player. I think he is very good at fitting the run and I think he can affect the passer."

What have you seen from CJ Spiller this week?

"He's explosive. He knows what to do. I think there's a real good fit for him with what we're going to do offensively. We'll put him in a role where, whether he's in the backfield, (or) flexed out. The key I think for him is when we study him is finding him ways to get him the ball in space and let him utilize his skillset and speed."

What can you tell us about Mark Ingram?

"We just had him back today, but he's been full speed up until this afternoon. He's doing well. He just has a foot or an ankle. There is no injury specific. We just backed off a bit."

How much does Josh Hill's role expand?

"It just depends on how much two tight end sets we're in, how much sub. I couldn't say specifically that he is going to have 25 percent more playing time but certainly his playing time will increase. We utilize multiple tight end sets and obviously that'll affect him with his number count (of snaps). He has good position versatility. We think he is a guy that can run and stretch the defense. A lot of it will be by game plan and what we are trying to do."

How much have you seen Brandon Coleman and Seantavius Jones grow over the year?

"Those guys had a real good rookie season as practice squad players. They were guys that did not miss a beat. They didn't miss practice. They worked real hard this offseason and so it is good to see them out there running around and making some plays but they are both dedicated, physical, young talented players that just need snaps."

Is it understood that they know they have an opportunity to contribute this year?

"Yeah and you are just mentioning two of them, Nick Toon, Joe Morgan, there are a handful of guys out here that are all going to be competing for touches and playing time. I think that is a good thing."

Has it been a different vibe out here this year?

"I think our offseason program's been, up to this date, real good. The attendance has been fantastic. Everyone is here. The couple of guys that aren't here, Max (Unger) had a baby this week, I mentioned (Garrett) Grayson who is at the rookie premiere. There are a couple, which is pretty normal this time of year. I would say it is a different team which is not unusual when you consider the turnover year to year with personnel. I think they are preparing hard. I think the work they put in so far has been good and then getting out here and fighting through the heat a little bit today, they handled it I thought pretty good."

Can you tell us about the street sign?

"It is a point of emphasis of what you are looking for. It is interesting, someone said this this offseason and we were talking about basketball and there are so many organized basketball leagues now whether it is AAU, your school league and there is that one element that you can all remember or some of you that are older can remember when you were just playing and it was winner stays. So think about how you played when it was 10-10 going to 11 and winner stays. It was going to be your guy that scored because if you knew if you lost you weren't going to play the rest of the day, there were five other teams waiting. That would be an example of just that level of competition, creating that sense of urgency and that desire not to let your teammates down if you will. That is just one of a handful of things we put up."

Do you expect to have any guys out for a while?

"Listen, I will be honest with you, typically I do not go through injury reports right now and I do not have to. The guys that are rehabbing are rehabbing and will get out here as soon as they can and get ready for training camp. It would be very normal for two or three guys to miss practice today."

Can you talk about Stephone Anthony and his interception today?

"I was back behind the defense on that play. He did a good job getting to his hook zone and timed it pretty well. He is doing well. There is a lot going on with these young players. They are digesting a lot now that they are kind of into the regular mode with the veteran players. But I think they have handled it well. So far it has been a good young group. They are pretty mature and pretty focused to what they want to do. I think they also understand that this time of the year is getting themselves ready for when the pads come on."

How anxious were you to get out here and see how things pieced together?

"We had the rookie camp. I think the signing of players is easier now than it has ever been. You guys who have covered us a while, there used to be a time where is the first round pick going to be signed in time for training camp. Since the new CBA that seems to happen a little quicker and easier. But you are always anxious this time of the year. There is so much time you spend in the weight room. There is a lot of time spent with coaches and film study and what you are wanting to change and add. You get anxious to get out here and start teaching them. I do think there is a part of the program that is important where the players arrive and they are focused on lifting and running and they don't feel like they are arriving to football practice necessarily in April. But we are at that point now towards the end of May and starting June next week where we have an important three weeks ahead of us still with regards to our installation and with regards to getting a lot of work done."

Do you think the players are aware that there is zero tolerance with the league's new Personal Conduct Policy?

"Yeah but I think everyone is though. I think everyone with all the attention that's been drawn to it over the last year or year and a half, I think everyone, not just players but I think league personnel. Fans pay attention to that. It is not something that you have to sit down and go through a big presentation, of course there are mandatory league meetings that we have with regards to player development and part of that process would be in the area of domestic violence."

A lot of people describe Dennis Allen as a calming influence, an organizational guy, a teacher, is that accurate and is that something you were seeking?

"It is accurate. I would say he has a presence about him. He is a real sharp coach. I would say he is a real good teacher and because I have worked with him it was an easy fit to see and just to know what you were getting exactly. Those guys have been working well defensively and he is a good addition for us."

What are your thoughts on the new PAT rule change?

"I completely understand the change based on the percentages of the PATs. Hopefully we can convert the point after kick from that yard line as efficiently as we can from the two and yet you would say any time that ball moves back a yard there is a drop off in accuracy, that would be just a fact. So does it affect when you, I think it would affect possibly when you go for two in the game maybe a little bit earlier than not but a lot of it would be how do you feel you are hitting those kicks because that number, that percentage number I am giving you is representative of all 32 teams so that means it is affected by the best kicker in the league whoever that is and it is also affected by the other sliding scale of the worst kicker in the league. Where do you feel like your kicker is with regards to his accuracy and that would probably dictate it more than just the rule change. But certainly that accurate kicker I think it increases his value a little bit because he is going to hit a number maybe higher than the norm."

Is the kicker race wide open?

"Absolutely, two young guys, well it's kind of difficult to have a competition with three kickers. We were not going to do that. And after the rookie minicamp we felt real confident about how (Zach) Hocker worked and made that decision. We will see how they do. So far with the amount of time they have had out here they have responded well. Both of them understand that they have a real good opportunity."

Was Zach Hocker a guy you guys targeted?

"No, honestly, it was really a guy once we brought him in for the rookie minicamp we kind of know the backgrounds of certain players but it was once we had him and looked at it, it was after that evaluation."

Do you like the idea of youth at the kicker position?