Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Sean Payton talks about decision to terminate contract of Coby Fleener

Payton was guest on Tuesday's ProFootballTalk PM Podcast hosted by Mike Florio

May 08, 2018 at 09:43 AM

Best of 2016 Season: Coby Fleener

A look at Saints tight end Coby Fleener throughout the 2016 season.

The New Orleans Saints on Monday terminated the contract of veteran tight end Drew Brees. According to the daily NFL transactions listing, the move was made with a post-June 1 designation/failed physical.

Fleener, a 6-foot-6, 251-pound tight end out of Stanford, played two seasons for the Saints. He caught 50 passes for 631 yards and three touchdowns in 2016 and had 22 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns in 2017. Fleener played 11 games in 2017. He was placed on Injured Reserve on Dec. 2, 2017.

Saints Coach Sean Payton on Tuesday spoke about the decision during his appearance on ProFootballTalk's PM Podcast hosted by Mike Florio. Payton said the move was largely based on Fleener's health and that the concussion he suffered last season was "significant."

"Coby's a guy that came in and worked extremely hard for us and came up big in some games but obviously not enough," Payton told Florio. "And yet (Coby) was someone I know his teammates had a ton of respect for."

You can listen to the full interview here.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

