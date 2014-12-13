Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Sean Payton's final presser before the Chicago Bears game

Transcript of Coach Payton's post-practice press conference on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2014

Dec 13, 2014 at 06:55 AM

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton
Post-Practice Media Availability
Saturday, December 13, 2014

Is ball population an emphasis on defense at all right now?

"Absolutely. Look when you are defending run, pass, one of the first things that you have to have to play real good defense is 11 guys flying to the football and that takes energy. That takes an understanding as to angles. I mentioned yesterday that if a ball comes out, a runner cuts back, a lineman comes out of the rush and then down the field, take a play like last year in Atlanta where (Keyunta) Dawson comes out of the stack and hits a receiver on the screen. That's something that I think has been a big emphasis and needs to be better."

How do you evaluated your offensive line production this year

"I think it is an area that we have improved at that we felt like it was going to be important going into this season, our ability to rush the football. Look, it will important Monday based on what you hear weather-wise. But I think that it's an area that has improved from a year ago."

How has Tim Lelito's development on thw line been this year?

"Good, he stepped in. He is someone that today at this point compared to a year ago, when you are looking at him at center, last year at this time his reps and him emphasis were at guard, right guard. He has filled in already a handful of times. I'd say real bright. He is doing well."

Can you talk about people are throwing your name out there for the Michigan job?

"I did not answer that one this week.  I have two kids right in Dallas.  That was with regards to another report but I have no interest in any other job but this one.  I know you guys will preface all of that by well he has to say that.  It seems like every three years I answer that question and every three years sure enough he is the head coach here.  I did answer it earlier.  This is the job I am most interested in, only interested in."

