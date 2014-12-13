Sean Payton's final presser before the Chicago Bears game

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton

Post-Practice Media Availability

Saturday, December 13, 2014

Is ball population an emphasis on defense at all right now?

"Absolutely. Look when you are defending run, pass, one of the first things that you have to have to play real good defense is 11 guys flying to the football and that takes energy. That takes an understanding as to angles. I mentioned yesterday that if a ball comes out, a runner cuts back, a lineman comes out of the rush and then down the field, take a play like last year in Atlanta where (Keyunta) Dawson comes out of the stack and hits a receiver on the screen. That's something that I think has been a big emphasis and needs to be better."

How do you evaluated your offensive line production this year

"I think it is an area that we have improved at that we felt like it was going to be important going into this season, our ability to rush the football. Look, it will important Monday based on what you hear weather-wise. But I think that it's an area that has improved from a year ago."

How has Tim Lelito's development on thw line been this year?

"Good, he stepped in. He is someone that today at this point compared to a year ago, when you are looking at him at center, last year at this time his reps and him emphasis were at guard, right guard. He has filled in already a handful of times. I'd say real bright. He is doing well."

Can you talk about people are throwing your name out there for the Michigan job?