Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Sean Payton reviews preseason game vs. Patriots

Transcript of Coach Payton's postgame press conference

Aug 23, 2015 at 01:40 AM

"I think when we look at the tape tomorrow we are going to see a lot of good things and then some things that get you frustrated as a coach. I thought the first half, we came out emotionally and guys were ready to compete and that was important, we had talked about that. And then when we got into the second half, certainly we didn't play as well as we would have liked. We were sloppy with the ball and I thought we struggled with third downs. Overall, we will have a chance to look at the film, get a grade in and watch these guys individually as we go through this evaluation process."

On Drew Brees' play:

"I thought he was sharp. He looked good."

On the evaluation of preseason games more important that they start off well when first team is in:

"It's a good question. I think that you want to have a good taste in your mouth and you want to win the game, but there are elements to the game that you're wanting to see throughout, not just in the first half. I was pleased emotionally with how our guys came out. I thought we had good focus. I thought, defensively, we did a good job. Now we struggled in the second half getting off the field and I don't know that we hit the quarterback all night. That is a little concerning."

On Hau'oli Kikaha:

"We'll look at him on film, but certainly the first play to start the game he was able to make a play, a minus yards tackle, but once we have a chance to grade it it will get a little easier to comment on anyone individually. I thought he did some good thing that just on field level you saw so that is encouraging."

On ways Brandin Cooks can take offense to another level:

"I think he's made a ton of strides, I'd avoid the 'another level' saying, but what kind of progress has he made. How explosive is he? I think you've seen come confidence. We've seen it in training camp and I would say in year two, even the week we had with New England, I thought it was beneficial for both teams. There are certain players that all of the sudden can gain a lot of confidence just in a game or in a practice or in a half, and I think we are seeing his growth right now. I think he played real well tonight."

On Benjamin Watson's play going up and up each week:

"He's steady. I'm sure we'll put the tape on and there will be some things we want to clean up. He had a good play early on for the touchdown, but so far he has had a pretty good training camp."

On the first team offensive line coming together:

"I want to see the film and I want to see how we handled their front and running game, but I thought from a pass protection standpoint it was pretty good."

On rotating the QBs at practice:

"We try to do that each week. Each day we will go out with an emphasis maybe on one of the younger guys and have a little bit of a rotation with how they are taking the reps. We will continue to do that."

On Justin Anderson or any player joining camp half way through:

"Two things, it's challenging because there is a mental element that is involved and the biggest thing we have to do as coaches, the position coaches, it falls on them, is get these guys up to speed. Some guys got more work tonight and some guys didn't get any reps tonight. We went through probably 11transactions in the last seven days."

On Mark Ingram catching ability adding more to his game:

"He and Khiry (Robinson) both have made strides that way and I think we have seen it a little more in this camp. Both of them are working some of the nickel snaps and we will continue to do that." 

On if it's difficult to evaluate in the preseason when you have different teams - first, second, third - lined up against each other:

"I think that is pretty common for the preseason. That is one of the benefits of having a practice week. If one team wants to have their group in longer, we are not really paying attention to the substitution pattern from the opponent but I think that is pretty normal."

On if it  there is a message sent to guys that don't get as many reps:

"We're not trying to send messages in the preseason; we are trying to get guys a lot of work, a lot of reps. There are some guys front line guys that weren't healthy tonight so we are getting the other guys the reps. I think the young guys can take advantage of that and some of them have. The key for us is the evaluation and finding the right 53, it's a little different than when you are in the season and you are sitting someone or not playing someone. Right now, it is about getting the practice snaps, we had a bunch last week, getting in the game and trying to also see players with a different surrounding cast sometimes because that can impact how they do."

On if the young QBs starting to pick up the tempo and pace:

"I would say not as well as we'd like. You probably asked that question because you see me screaming while we are on offense. I think we need to be quicker. I think we need to be much quicker."

On RB Tim Hightower's progress:

"I thought he played well last week. I think he has practiced well. He had a few good runs tonight. I think he is healthy and he is gaining confidence. It has been awhile since he has played a lot of football so I am encouraged with the camp he has had."

New Orleans Saints vs New England Patriots

Official team photos from the New Orleans Saints vs New England Patriots game on Saturday, August 22, 2015. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. New Orleans Saints photos.

No Title
1 / 141
No Title
2 / 141
No Title
3 / 141
No Title
4 / 141
No Title
5 / 141
No Title
6 / 141
No Title
7 / 141
No Title
8 / 141
No Title
9 / 141
No Title
10 / 141
No Title
11 / 141
No Title
12 / 141
No Title
13 / 141
No Title
14 / 141
No Title
15 / 141
No Title
16 / 141
No Title
17 / 141
No Title
18 / 141
No Title
19 / 141
No Title
20 / 141
No Title
21 / 141
No Title
22 / 141
No Title
23 / 141
No Title
24 / 141
No Title
25 / 141
No Title
26 / 141
No Title
27 / 141
No Title
28 / 141
No Title
29 / 141
No Title
30 / 141
No Title
31 / 141
No Title
32 / 141
No Title
33 / 141
No Title
34 / 141
No Title
35 / 141
No Title
36 / 141
No Title
37 / 141
No Title
38 / 141
No Title
39 / 141
No Title
40 / 141
No Title
41 / 141
No Title
42 / 141
No Title
43 / 141
No Title
44 / 141
No Title
45 / 141
No Title
46 / 141
No Title
47 / 141
No Title
48 / 141
No Title
49 / 141
No Title
50 / 141
No Title
51 / 141
No Title
52 / 141
No Title
53 / 141
No Title
54 / 141
No Title
55 / 141
No Title
56 / 141
No Title
57 / 141
No Title
58 / 141
No Title
59 / 141
No Title
60 / 141
No Title
61 / 141
No Title
62 / 141
No Title
63 / 141
No Title
64 / 141
No Title
65 / 141
No Title
66 / 141
No Title
67 / 141
No Title
68 / 141
No Title
69 / 141
No Title
70 / 141
No Title
71 / 141
No Title
72 / 141
No Title
73 / 141
No Title
74 / 141
No Title
75 / 141
No Title
76 / 141
No Title
77 / 141
No Title
78 / 141
No Title
79 / 141
No Title
80 / 141
No Title
81 / 141
No Title
82 / 141
No Title
83 / 141
No Title
84 / 141
No Title
85 / 141
No Title
86 / 141
No Title
87 / 141
No Title
88 / 141
No Title
89 / 141
No Title
90 / 141
No Title
91 / 141
No Title
92 / 141
No Title
93 / 141
No Title
94 / 141
No Title
95 / 141
No Title
96 / 141
No Title
97 / 141
No Title
98 / 141
No Title
99 / 141
No Title
100 / 141
No Title
101 / 141
No Title
102 / 141
No Title
103 / 141
No Title
104 / 141
No Title
105 / 141
No Title
106 / 141
No Title
107 / 141
No Title
108 / 141
No Title
109 / 141
No Title
110 / 141
No Title
111 / 141
No Title
112 / 141
No Title
113 / 141
No Title
114 / 141
No Title
115 / 141
No Title
116 / 141
No Title
117 / 141
No Title
118 / 141
No Title
119 / 141
No Title
120 / 141
No Title
121 / 141
No Title
122 / 141
No Title
123 / 141
No Title
124 / 141
No Title
125 / 141
No Title
126 / 141
No Title
127 / 141
No Title
128 / 141
No Title
129 / 141
No Title
130 / 141
No Title
131 / 141
No Title
132 / 141
No Title
133 / 141
No Title
134 / 141
No Title
135 / 141
No Title
136 / 141
No Title
137 / 141
No Title
138 / 141
No Title
139 / 141
No Title
140 / 141
No Title
141 / 141
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints chase another 1-0 week against New York Giants on Sunday

'The margin for error is extremely small right now, and we need to make sure we're taking advantage of every opportunity'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, receiver Chris Olave questionable for Sunday's game against Carolina

Carr practiced full on Friday, Olave missed Thursday and Friday with flu
news

New Orleans Saints focused on Carolina, not Carolina's record

"We're looking at it like, we've got to get these guys this week"
news

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu fulfilling promise to himself as team's Man of the Year and Walter Payton Award nominee

'I realized I could be a good football player and still do great things in the community'
news

Alvin Kamara relentless consistency keeps New Orleans Saints franchise records within grasp

'I don't keep track. I'm just trying to keep going, man, and trying to keep playing'
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints linebacker Monty Rice

Linebacker was drafted in the third round draft pick in 2021
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive tackle PJ Mustipher

Defensive tackle went undrafted in the in 2023 NFL draft
news

New Orleans Saints Rashid Shaheed holds top Pro Bowl voting spot among NFC return specialist

Tyrann Mathieu, Paulson Adebo in Top 4 of their position groups
news

Tyrann Mathieu named 2023 Saints Man of the Year

Saints safety will be the club's nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr in concussion protocol, rib injury under evaluation

Jameis Winston would start if Carr is unable to play
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr exits Sunday's game against Detroit with several injuries

Concussion, arm and back injuries sideline Carr against Lions; he has been forced to leave three games with injuries
news

Familiar issues plague New Orleans Saints in loss to Detroit

Furious rally undermined by slow starts on offense, defense
Advertising