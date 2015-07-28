Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Sean Payton on releasing Junior Galette

Sean Payton was a guest on Tuesday’s Pro Football Talk Live

Jul 28, 2015 at 03:57 PM

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton was a guest on Tuesday’s Pro Football Talk Live. Below is what he said about the team releasing LB Junior Galette:

On what led to the release: "There are a series of things. For one, I think it would be unfair to say the 2014 season went awry and we finished 7-9 because of one person or begin to assign (blame) to any one person. There were a number reasons we weren't a good football team last year.

"Dealing specifically with the contract Junior received, when it's all said and done there was more expected off the field. I think there were too many inconsistencies and things took place where we didn't feel comfortable as a club. Obviously, when you write a check like that and make a commitment like that, you have a long-term vision. That same vision when we signed Junior as a rookie player.

"As a head coach, you feel like you failed because you take a vested interest in seeing him have success and all the things you want. At the same time, there is a team element that was really paramount. It was in the best interest going forward for our team. I am sure he will have a handful of opportunities with other clubs. We wish him well. For our team coming up to this season, it was the right thing to do."

On what he would say if another coach calls him about possibly signing Galette:
"You know you are going to get a guy that gives great effort. He is someone that works hard. He is passionate and I love that about him. He plays with passion. The key thing, and the area I get frustrated with myself, is making sure that there is that communication of what we are doing and what the expectation level is. Guys are going to make mistakes - all of us are. At the same time it had gotten to a point for this upcoming season it was a decision we had to make.  

"With all that said, we have had guys come to our roster (after dealing with off-the-field issues). Anthony Hargrove, battled a handful of demons in his career. It's about the fit. I would be more than happy to visit with another coach or general manager with regards to signing Junior. You want to see him do well, have success and realize all of his dreams."

Sean Payton at 2015 Saints OTAs

Photos of Sean Payton at 2015 New Orleans Saints Organized Team Activities.

No Title
1 / 23
No Title
2 / 23
No Title
3 / 23
No Title
4 / 23
No Title
5 / 23
No Title
6 / 23
No Title
7 / 23
No Title
8 / 23
No Title
9 / 23
No Title
10 / 23
No Title
11 / 23
No Title
12 / 23
No Title
13 / 23
No Title
14 / 23
No Title
15 / 23
No Title
16 / 23
No Title
17 / 23
No Title
18 / 23
No Title
19 / 23
No Title
20 / 23
No Title
21 / 23
No Title
22 / 23
No Title
23 / 23
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

With offense making jump forward, New Orleans Saints look to get defense back up to speed in first halves

'I've got to do a better job of preparing our guys for what they might see early on in games'
news

New Orleans Saints get proper offensive, defensive recipe for victory over Colts

Offense has its best scoring output of season in 38-27 win
news

Quarterback Derek Carr leads offensive breakout for New Orleans Saints against Indianapolis

Cornerback Paulson Adebo produced defensive takeaway
news

New Orleans Saints defense preparing to face confident Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew

'One of his biggest traits is  not even physical. I think it's his mental fortitude and his mental toughness'
news

Carl Granderson continues to blossom at defensive end for New Orleans Saints

'He's a big athlete, looks like a big running back out there. He runs around like a linebacker'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr aims to keep emotions in check

Carr: 'I think, with a little bit of the frustration of losing, I've let that get the best of me'
news

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave full participant in Wednesday's practice

Coach Dennis Allen: 'He obviously understands that he made a mistake, and he's just got to slow down'
news

New Orleans Saints reset with extra days off, turn eyes to improving all three phases

'We had a lot of conversations with a lot of different people, things that we need to do better. We know that we have to play better. So we will'
news

New Orleans Saints may incorporate more hurry-up into the offense

'Maybe that's something that can benefit us as we continue to go through this season'
news

New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau takes Jacksonville loss personally; teammates rally to his side

'I ain't worried about Fos not making that play. I don't feel like we should be in that position right there'
news

New Orleans Saints defense out to avoid slow start against Jacksonville Jaguars

'The way we took the second half (against Houston), that's how we need to start every game'
news

New Orleans Saints fast-track recuperation with Thursday game in sight

'It's the next game up, you've got to be ready to go. Ain't no excuses, just find a way'
Advertising