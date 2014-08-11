Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Sean Payton not happy with Monday's Saints practice

Payton: 'It was kind of sloppy I thought, a lot of balls on the ground'

Aug 11, 2014 at 05:51 AM

White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. – For the first time since the New Orleans Saints opened training camp at The Greenbrier resort, the weather wasn't clean and neither was practice.

Steady rain and lowered temperatures accompanied the Saints in their Monday morning practice, and Coach Sean Payton said the team didn't exactly warm to the task.

"Overall, it was kind of sloppy I thought, a lot of balls on the ground – too much for my liking or our liking," Payton said. "I thought the short-yardage period was the same way, just OK. (It was) probably, one of our more flat practices since we've been up here. The weather's not that bad, we're going to play in weather like this.

"You try to have a wet-ball drill day and it's not the same. This is more realistic. More than anything else you want to see how they respond and we've got to do a better job as coaches. We get that type of practice and that's on me, everyone coaching as well."

While Payton and staff fell on the sword, players also assumed their share of responsibility for the sloppy work.

"It was a sloppy practice and it's something that we're going to have to bounce back from tomorrow," defensive lineman Akiem Hicks said. "You're going to have those days where guys don't perform like they want to, even though the 'want to' is there. So it's just something we're going to have to bounce back tomorrow and do better."

Said quarterback Luke McCown: "That falls on the veteran leadership of the team, specifically myself, (quarterback) Ryan (Griffin) – the quarterbacks and the center, and making sure we get that handled.

"There are going to be situations where we play in weather this year and we've got to be able to handle that. This was our first taste of it through training camp and there's no excuse for it. We spent time after practice taking 15-20 extra snaps, no towels, no gloves, just getting the snaps.

"It takes some getting used to but you've got to be able to do it. It was inconsistent today, it wasn't good enough today, and I hope it rains tomorrow so we can be better."

Payton said the team will have to be better if rain persists for several days because there is no other alternative.

"The first thing is, what do you do when you don't have an indoor facility?" he said. "You practice, unless there's lightning. I think we've been fortunate. If training camp (in West Virginia) finishes up this week and we had a day or two in rain and the rest of it in good weather … I think part of the deal when you don't have an indoor is knowing that you're going to – without lightning – you're going to end up practicing outside. I thought it was good for us to see it and recognize that we've got to make some improvements, obviously, in being able to handle the ball and just function.

"It just was sloppy. Handing the football, guys have gloves on, getting wet – but it would be the first true test where we're not just simulating.

"It does affect how you get ready to practice tomorrow. We've got to do a better job, we've got to have a little bit more sense of urgency and I'm sure we will. We might repeat a drill or two."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints veteran Terron Armstead leads Pro Bowl voting among tackles

Armstead has tallied 44,135 fan votes
news

Mark Ingram on cusp of becoming New Orleans Saints' all-time leader in rushing yards

'I think it would be a special moment no matter where it's at'
news

New Orleans Saints receivers band together to soften blow of losing Michael Thomas

'I believe we are all hurt by it, because we wanted to see him play'
news

Sean Payton says that New Orleans Saints adding Mark Ingram would be an important move for team

Payton: 'There's a leadership element, a toughness element, there's a respect element'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints knew Giants' formula but couldn't prevent critical big plays

'They were an offense that relied on some chunk plays, and then to capitalize on that. And they got that'
news

New Orleans Saints coaching update, roster moves

Run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar will attend Sunday's game vs. Patriots 
news

Communication can help remedy protection issues that arose for New Orleans Saints

'Once we struggled to handle a look or two, we just got more of it'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves, gameday updates

Seven Saints coaches sidelined for Week 2 vs. Carolina
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Aldrick Rosas elevated to active roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Former Saints wide receiver rejoins the practice squad
Advertising