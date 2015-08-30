Sean Kelley's key takeaways from the Saints-Texans game

The New Orleans Saints dropped their third preseason game in losing to the Houston Texans 27-13 on Sunday. It's the first time the Saints have started the preseason 0-3 under Coach Sean Payton. The Saints have also lost their last seven appearances at the Mercedes Benz Superdome. Here are some key takeaways from the game:

1. Three new players in particular continue to show consistency and solid play in their pursuit of playing time or, in one case a roster spot. Hau Kikiha, Marcus Murphy, and Willie Snead were hard to miss again. Coach Payton even went as far to say that Murphy is making his team.

2. Traditionally, the third preseason game serves as a dress rehearsal for the starters. Not the case this year. It seems two things are in play when looking at the way snaps were doled out Sunday. No. 1 is that Coach Payton seems to be very comfortable with his front line units and the time they've played together in camp and games. No. 2 is that Coach Payton and his staff have a very difficult process still working with regard to the bottom of the 53 man roster.