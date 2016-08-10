Sean Kelley: Observations from Wednesday's Saints-Patriots practice

Foxboro, Mass. - The New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots practiced jointly for the second straight day Wednesday. It was a rain-soaked morning session that saw little to no contact as both sides went through a number of smaller details going into Thursday night's preseason game. Here are some observations:

As exciting, fresh and competitive was Tuesday's practice, the opposite was the case Wednesday. It was all planned. Rain or shine, the Saints and Patriots were going to dial it down the day before a game. They spent most of the practice rehearsing everything from onside kicks to Hail Mary's to late half/game management. It was a final tuneup before a game Thursday night that can present any number of situations without the safety net of a practice do-over.

As far as quarterback Drew Brees and most of the Saints first-teamers go, the bulk of their work was on the practice field this week. We will see very little of them in the first preseason game. That's what made Tuesday's practice so compelling. It was the best measurement of the front line guys. And the Saints measured well in most cases.

With the above observation being made, let me give you six numbers to keep an eye out for Thursday night. I believe that each of these players will get significant reps. Some simply because they are new to this level, but for most it is a very important chance to back up solid showings in practice and continue the pursuit of a roster spot.

No. 13 WR Michael Thomas

No. 18 QB Garrett Grayson

No. 46 DB Ken Crawley

No. 49 DB De'Vante Harris

No. 87 WR Tommylee Lewis

No. 93 DL David Onyematta