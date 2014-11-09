San Francisco 49ers edge Saints 27-24 in overtime

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the New Orleans Saints 27-24 when Phil Dawson made a 35-yard field goal in overtime Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The winning kick was set up when San Francisco linebacker Ahmad Brooks sacked Saints quarterback Drew Brees and forced a fumble that the 49ers recovered at the Saints' 17-yard line. San Francisco Coach Jim Harbaugh sent Dawson in to kick on the next play.

Dawson forced the overtime when he made a 45-yarder with 44 seconds to play in regulation.

The loss ended the Saints' 11-game winning streak at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and dropped them to 4-5 on the season. The 49ers ended a two-game losing streak and improved to 5-4. It was the Saints' third overtime game this season.

The Saints had a chance to win the game on the final play of regulation with Brees hit tight end Jimmy Graham for a Hail Mary touchdown pass but the officials quickly called offensive pass interference on Graham, ending regulation play with the teams tied at 22.

Graham had a huge day for the Saints with 10 receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns, a 2-yarder in the fourth quarter that gave the Saints their first lead and an 11-yarder.

Rookie receiver Brandin Cooks also had a big game with five receptions for 90 yards including a 31-yard touchdown catch. Running back Mark Ingram had his third consectuive 100-yard game, this time 120 yards on 27 carries. Brees was 28 of 47 for 292 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Colin Kaepernick was 14 of 32 for 210 yards and one touchdown, a pass to Anquin Boldin. He caught six passes for 95 yards. Frank Gore was the team's leading rusher with 23 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown.