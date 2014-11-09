Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

San Francisco 49ers edge Saints 27-24 in overtime

Phil Dawson makes 35-yarder for win

Nov 09, 2014 at 07:40 AM

New Orleans Saints vs San Francisco 49ers

Official team photos from the New Orleans Saints vs San Francisco 49ers game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, November 9, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert (New Orleans Saints photos)

No Title
1 / 150
No Title
2 / 150
No Title
3 / 150
No Title
4 / 150
No Title
5 / 150
No Title
6 / 150
No Title
7 / 150
No Title
8 / 150
No Title
9 / 150
No Title
10 / 150
No Title
11 / 150
No Title
12 / 150
No Title
13 / 150
No Title
14 / 150
No Title
15 / 150
No Title
16 / 150
No Title
17 / 150
No Title
18 / 150
No Title
19 / 150
No Title
20 / 150
No Title
21 / 150
No Title
22 / 150
No Title
23 / 150
No Title
24 / 150
No Title
25 / 150
No Title
26 / 150
No Title
27 / 150
No Title
28 / 150
No Title
29 / 150
No Title
30 / 150
No Title
31 / 150
No Title
32 / 150
No Title
33 / 150
No Title
34 / 150
No Title
35 / 150
No Title
36 / 150
No Title
37 / 150
No Title
38 / 150
No Title
39 / 150
No Title
40 / 150
No Title
41 / 150
No Title
42 / 150
No Title
43 / 150
No Title
44 / 150
No Title
45 / 150
No Title
46 / 150
No Title
47 / 150
No Title
48 / 150
No Title
49 / 150
No Title
50 / 150
No Title
51 / 150
No Title
52 / 150
No Title
53 / 150
No Title
54 / 150
No Title
55 / 150
No Title
56 / 150
No Title
57 / 150
No Title
58 / 150
No Title
59 / 150
No Title
60 / 150
No Title
61 / 150
No Title
62 / 150
No Title
63 / 150
No Title
64 / 150
No Title
65 / 150
No Title
66 / 150
No Title
67 / 150
No Title
68 / 150
No Title
69 / 150
No Title
70 / 150
No Title
71 / 150
No Title
72 / 150
No Title
73 / 150
No Title
74 / 150
No Title
75 / 150
No Title
76 / 150
No Title
77 / 150
No Title
78 / 150
No Title
79 / 150
No Title
80 / 150
No Title
81 / 150
No Title
82 / 150
No Title
83 / 150
No Title
84 / 150
No Title
85 / 150
No Title
86 / 150
No Title
87 / 150
No Title
88 / 150
No Title
89 / 150
No Title
90 / 150
No Title
91 / 150
No Title
92 / 150
No Title
93 / 150
No Title
94 / 150
No Title
95 / 150
No Title
96 / 150
No Title
97 / 150
No Title
98 / 150
No Title
99 / 150
No Title
100 / 150
No Title
101 / 150
No Title
102 / 150
No Title
103 / 150
No Title
104 / 150
No Title
105 / 150
No Title
106 / 150
No Title
107 / 150
No Title
108 / 150
No Title
109 / 150
No Title
110 / 150
No Title
111 / 150
No Title
112 / 150
No Title
113 / 150
No Title
114 / 150
No Title
115 / 150
No Title
116 / 150
No Title
117 / 150
No Title
118 / 150
No Title
119 / 150
No Title
120 / 150
No Title
121 / 150
No Title
122 / 150
No Title
123 / 150
No Title
124 / 150
No Title
125 / 150
No Title
126 / 150
No Title
127 / 150
No Title
128 / 150
No Title
129 / 150
No Title
130 / 150
No Title
131 / 150
No Title
132 / 150
No Title
133 / 150
No Title
134 / 150
No Title
135 / 150
No Title
136 / 150
No Title
137 / 150
No Title
138 / 150
No Title
139 / 150
No Title
140 / 150
No Title
141 / 150
No Title
142 / 150
No Title
143 / 150
No Title
144 / 150
No Title
145 / 150
No Title
146 / 150
No Title
147 / 150
No Title
148 / 150
No Title
149 / 150
No Title
150 / 150
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the New Orleans Saints 27-24 when Phil Dawson made a 35-yard field goal in overtime Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The winning kick was set up when San Francisco linebacker Ahmad Brooks sacked Saints quarterback Drew Brees and forced a fumble that the 49ers recovered at the Saints' 17-yard line. San Francisco Coach Jim Harbaugh sent Dawson in to kick on the next play.

Dawson forced the overtime when he made a 45-yarder with 44 seconds to play in regulation.

The loss ended the Saints' 11-game winning streak at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and dropped them to 4-5 on the season. The 49ers ended a two-game losing streak and improved to 5-4. It was the Saints' third overtime game this season.

The Saints had a chance to win the game on the final play of regulation with Brees hit tight end Jimmy Graham for a Hail Mary touchdown pass but the officials quickly called offensive pass interference on Graham, ending regulation play with the teams tied at 22.

Graham had a huge day for the Saints with 10 receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns, a 2-yarder in the fourth quarter that gave the Saints their first lead and an 11-yarder.

Rookie receiver Brandin Cooks also had a big game with five receptions for 90 yards including a 31-yard touchdown catch. Running back Mark Ingram had his third consectuive 100-yard game, this time 120 yards on 27 carries. Brees was 28 of 47 for 292 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Colin Kaepernick was 14 of 32 for 210 yards and one touchdown, a pass to Anquin Boldin. He caught six passes for 95 yards. Frank Gore was the team's leading rusher with 23 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown.

The Saints will play the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday at noon at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Quarterback Jameis Winston relishes being back among his New Orleans Saints teammates

"I couldn't wait to get back around the guys and being in team activities and just work"

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints rookie running back Abram Smith relishes physical style

"I feel more comfortable when I'm running somebody over"

news

New Orleans Saints rookie tackle Trevor Penning taking small steps toward eventual goal

'You've got to earn the spot'

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

There's no place like home for New Orleans Saints' Jarvis Landry, Tyrann Mathieu

'It's a little bit unique when you bring somebody back to their home state and their home territory'

news

Jarvis Landry now gets to see himself in New Orleans Saints uniform

'To be on this stage and have my family be able to come to these games, it's going to be awesome'

news

New Orleans Saints sign wide receiver Jarvis Landry to one-year contract

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry

Louisiana native attended Lutcher High School before attending LSU

news

Rookie receiver Chris Olave is exactly the player New Orleans Saints expected him to be

'A guy that was really fast, smooth in transition, good route runner'

news

New Orleans Saints sign four draft picks

Four players signed four-year contracts on May 13, 2022

Advertising