Saints will report to 2015 Training Camp presented by Verizon at The Greenbrier on July 29

The New Orleans Saints announced on Tuesday that the team will report to 2015 Training Camp presented by Verizon on Wednesday, July 29.
The first practice of camp will be on Thursday, July 30.
The full camp schedule, with dates and times for when fans can attend, will be released at a later date.
Rookie Camp will be held May 15-17 (closed to the public.)
Minicamp will be held June 16-18 (Dates and times for when fans can attend, will be released at a later date.)
MAY
May 15–17: Rookie Camp (closed to the public)
JUNE
June 16 –18: Minicamp (Dates and times for when fans can attend, will be released at a later date.)
JULY
July 29: Team Reports to 2015 Training Camp presented by Verizon – The Greenbrier - West Virginia
July 30: First 2015 Training Camp Practice
AUGUST
August 13: Preseason Game #1 – Saints at Baltimore Ravens
August 20: Final 2015 Training Camp Practice at the Greenbrier
August 22: Preseason Game #2 – Saints vs. New England Patriots
August 24: 2015 Training Camp resumes at Saints practice facility in Metairie, La.
Photos of the setup for the 2014 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, WV taken on June 25, 2014. (Photos provided The Greenbrier)