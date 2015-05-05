Saints will report to 2015 Training Camp presented by Verizon at The Greenbrier on July 29

The New Orleans Saints announced on Tuesday that the team will report to 2015 Training Camp presented by Verizon on Wednesday, July 29.

The first practice of camp will be on Thursday, July 30.

The full camp schedule, with dates and times for when fans can attend, will be released at a later date.

MAY

May 15–17: Rookie Camp (closed to the public)

JUNE

June 16 –18: Minicamp (Dates and times for when fans can attend, will be released at a later date.)

JULY

July 29: Team Reports to 2015 Training Camp presented by Verizon – The Greenbrier - West Virginia

July 30: First 2015 Training Camp Practice