Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Powered By

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 12 vs. San Francisco 49ers

11 Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

Nov 23, 2022 at 03:02 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Saints22_LACAT_IR_1920x1080

Eleven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 12 game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 2022 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
PositionNameInjuryWednesday
DEMarcus DavenportCalfLP
SJ.T. GrayHamstringDNP
TJames HurstConcusssionLP
DECameron JordanEyeLP
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenLP
GAndrus PeatTricepsLP
TRyan RamczykRest/KneeLP
RBMark IngramKneeLP
DEPayton TurnerAnkleDNP
LBPete WernerAnkleDNP
WRJarvis LandryAnkleLP

Related Links

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

TBD

Related Content

news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2022 Week 11 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Seven Saints listed as OUT for Sunday vs. Rams

news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2022 Week 11 vs. Los Angeles Rams

13 Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report

news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 11 vs. Los Angeles Rams

13 Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2022 Week 10 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Five Saints listed as OUT for Sunday in Pittsburgh

news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2022 Week 10 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Ten Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report

news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 10 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Eight Saints listed on Wednesday's estimated Injury Report

news

Saints Saturday Injury Report: 2022 Week 9 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Three Saints OUT for Monday Night Football

news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2022 Week 9 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Eight Saints listed on Friday's Injury Report

news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2022 Week 9 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Nine Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report

news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2022 Week 8 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Three Saints OUT, five questionable for Sunday vs. Las Vegas

news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2022 Week 8 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

12 Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report

Advertising