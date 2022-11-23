Ways to Watch: Saints vs 49ers | 2022 NFL Week 12

SAINTS VS. NINERS GAME PREVIEW
Fresh off a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the New Orleans Saints have another NFC West battle Sunday, when they travel to the San Francisco 49ers for a 3:25 p.m. kick-off.
Foes in the old NFC West from 1970-2001, the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers have an extensive regular season history in addition to playing one of the most thrilling games in NFL playoff history. While San Francisco leads the regular season series 48-27-2, New Orleans has captured seven of the last ten regular season meetings. The first meeting between the two clubs was a 27-13 Saints loss on October 22, 1967 in San Francisco's Kezar Stadium during New Orleans' inaugural season. The last meeting was a 27-13 Saints win at the Superdome on November 15, 2020.
WATCH SAINTS VS. NINERS ON TV
Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:
TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)
- Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (color analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline)
LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. NINERS LIVE
Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:
Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
- Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)
National radio: ESPN Radio
- Announcers: Mark Kestecher (play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (color analyst), and Ian Fitzsimmons (sideline)
Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
- Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)
STREAM SAINTS VS. NINERS ONLINE WITH NFL+
With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season.
Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live out-of-market preseason games across all devices (excluding Saints preseason games shown in the New Orleans market), live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.
NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $9.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film. (With the launch of NFL+, NFL Game Pass will no longer be offered in the United States.)
NFL+
Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.
ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE
SAINTS GAMEDAY LIVE PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and 49ers for 2022 NFL Week 12. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2022 Week 12 game against the San Francisco 49ers on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS
Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:
- Twitter: @Saints
- Facebook: @NewOrleansSaints
- Instagram: @Saints