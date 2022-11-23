Ways to Watch: Saints vs 49ers | 2022 NFL Week 12

SAINTS VS. NINERS GAME PREVIEW

Foes in the old NFC West from 1970-2001, the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers have an extensive regular season history in addition to playing one of the most thrilling games in NFL playoff history. While San Francisco leads the regular season series 48-27-2, New Orleans has captured seven of the last ten regular season meetings. The first meeting between the two clubs was a 27-13 Saints loss on October 22, 1967 in San Francisco's Kezar Stadium during New Orleans' inaugural season. The last meeting was a 27-13 Saints win at the Superdome on November 15, 2020.