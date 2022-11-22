Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints legend Jahri Evans named semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023

Saints legend Eric Allen also named semifinalist.

Nov 22, 2022 at 12:39 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Former New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Jahri Evans was named one of 28 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 on Thursday, Nov. 22.

Evans played 11 seasons for the Saints (2006-16) after being drafted in 2006 as a fourth-round pick out of Bloomsburg. He was crucial in protecting quarterback Drew Brees throughout his tenure. He played on five playoffs teams and earned Pro Bowl honors for six straight seasons (2009-14). He was also inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2020. Evans is one of nine players in their first year of eligibility to make the cut as one of the nominees.

