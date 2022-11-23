49ers vs. Saints Week 12 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

49ERS vs. SAINTS CONNECTIONS

New Orleans Saints Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Coach Kris Richard played for the 49ers in 2005. Richard and 49ers Defensive Assistant Nick Sorensen and Special Teams Coordinator Brian Schneider served on the same Seattle staff from 2013-17. Richard and Schneider served on the same USC staff in 2009.

Saints Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Ronald Curry served on the San Francisco staff from 2013-15, tutoring the 49ers wideouts in 2015.

Saints CB Paulson Adebo played at Stanford from 2018-19, where he was a teammate of 49ers ILB Curtis Robinson.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan played at Cal from 2007-10, where he was an All-Pac-10 Conference first-team selection as a senior.

New Orleans Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone served as 49ers S Taushaun Gipson’s head coach in Jacksonville from 2017-18.

Saints QB Andy Dalton and Gipson were teammates in Chicago in 2021.

New Orleans guard/tackle Andrus Peat played at Stanford from 2012-14, playing in 40 contests, including 27 starts at left tackle. Peat and San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey were college teammates in 2014.

New Orleans Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi served on the same Miami Dolphins staff with 49ers Run Game Coordinator & Offensive Line Coach Chris Foerster in from 2016-17.

Saints defensive end Carl Granderson prepped at Grant (Sacramento, Calif.) HS.

San Francisco RB Tyrion Davis-Price prepped at Southern University Laboratory High School and played at LSU from 2019-21.

San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk were college teammates at the Harvard.

New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore played with San Francisco defensive lineman Nick Bosa at Ohio State in 2016.

Saints linebacker Pete Werner and Bosa were Buckeyes teammates in 2018.

New Orleans tackle/guard James Hurst and San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk were teammates in Baltimore from 2014-16.

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill and 49ers linebacker Fred Warner were college teammates at Brigham Young University.

Saints offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton and 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir were college teammates at Oregon.

49ers safety Tarvarius Moore prepped at Quitman (Miss.) HS and played at Southern Mississippi.

New Orleans defensive tackle Kentavius Street was a fourth round draft pick of San Francisco in 2019 and played for the 49ers from 2019-21.

New Orleans fullback Adam Prentice prepped at Clovis (Calif.) HS.

Saints guard/center Cesar Ruiz and 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas were college teammates at Michigan.

New Orleans defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon and safety Tyrann Mathieu and 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward were teammates in Kansas City. Ward, who prepped at McComb (Miss.) HS, was tutored by Kris Richard in 2018 training camp in Dallas as a rookie.

New Orleans Director of Player Development Fred McAfee and San Francisco General Manager John Lynch were teammates in Tampa Bay in 1999.

San Francisco cornerback Jimmie Ward prepped at Davidson (Mobile, Al.) HS.

San Francisco Assistant Offensive Line Coach James Cregg served as offensive line coach/running game coordinator at LSU from 2018-20.

San Francisco Offensive Assistant Deuce Schwartz served as a special teams assistant in New Orleans from 2017-18.

San Francisco Assistant Defensive Line Coach Darryl Tapp played for New Orleans from 2016-17.

Tapp and Saints defensive back Justin Evans and quarterback Jameis Winston were teammates in Tampa Bay in 2017.

49ers practice squad wide receiver Willie Snead played for New Orleans from 2014-17. Snead also played with Hurst and Saints running back Mark Ingram II in Baltimore.

San Francisco running back Elijah Mitchell prepped at Erath (La.) HS and played at Louisiana Lafayette from 2017-20.

New Orleans wide receiver Kevin White played in three games for San Francisco in 2020.

Saints punter Blake Gillikin and tight end Juwan Johnson were college teammates with 49ers defensive tackle Kevin Givens at Penn State.