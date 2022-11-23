49ers vs. Saints Week 12 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

THE MATCHUP: 49ERS vs. SAINTS 2022 WEEK 12
Fresh off a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the New Orleans Saints have another NFC West battle as they travel to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 3:25 p.m. CT in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.
Andy Dalton and company will face a challenge Sunday, as the 49ers rank first in the NFL in total defense (283.9 ypg.) and fourth in opponent points per game (17.3 ppg.).
The vaunted San Francisco defense is strong against the run, allowing a league low 3.4 yards per carry and a league low 81.1 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the Saints average 4.7 yards per carry, and RB Alvin Kamara leads the team with 511 yards on the ground and is second on the team with 385 receiving yards.
The 49ers have faced their shares of ups-and-downs this season. Their 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance entered the season as the starting quarterback, but suffered a season-ending injury in Week Two. Veteran Jimmy Garoppolo has started the last eight games. Garoppolo has led San Francisco to a 5-3 record, completing 67.0% of his passes for 2,159 yards and 15 touchdowns to four interceptions with a 104.1 passer rating.
49ERS vs. SAINTS SERIES HISTORY
Foes in the old NFC West from 1970-2001, the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers have an extensive regular season history in addition to playing one of the most thrilling games in NFL playoff history. While San Francisco leads the regular season series 48-27-2, New Orleans has captured seven of the last ten regular season meetings. The first meeting between the two clubs was a 27-13 Saints loss on October 22, 1967 in San Francisco's Kezar Stadium during New Orleans' inaugural season. The last meeting was a 27-13 Saints win at the Superdome on November 15, 2020.
In the 77 regular season games of the series there has been:
- Two seven-game San Francisco winning streaks from 1974-77 and from 1996-99.
- A six-game regular season winning streak for New Orleans from 2002-10.
- A 12-22-2 record for the Saints in regular season road contests, including a 41-23 win on November 6, 2016 in their first game at Levi's Stadium.
- 36 games decided by double-digits.
- 12 games decided by 21-or-more points.
- 38 games decided by a touchdown or less.
THE LAST MEETING
New Orleans Saints 27, San Francisco 49ers 13, November 15, 2020 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome - With franchise quarterback Drew Brees sidelined by a rib injury, the New Orleans Saints turned to their defense to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 27-13 in front of 6,000 fans during the pandemic at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis notched a game high 12 tackles. Defensive backs Malcolm Jenkins and Patrick Robinson each intercepted San Francisco quarterback Nick Mullens.
Jameis Winston's first pass replacing Brees went for a first down. Winston completed 6-of-10 passes for 63 yards, while Taysom Hill carried the ball eight times for 45 yards from the quarterback position.
Saints star running back Alvin Kamara hauled in seven receptions for 83 yards and a score and added two short rushing touchdowns.
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup in Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season.
49ERS vs. SAINTS 2022 STATISTICAL COMPARISON
League Rankings
|Saints
|49ers
|Record
|4-7
|6-4
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|22.6 (15)
|23.6 (11)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|24.2 (25)
|17.3 (4)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|355.2 (10)
|362.7 (8)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|117.7 (15)
|127.2 (12)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|237.5 (7)
|235.5 (8t)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|327.3 (12)
|283.9 (1)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|132.1 (22)
|81.1 (1)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|195.2 (8)
|202.8 (11)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|21.6 (14)
|20.3 (25)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|8.6 (14)
|10.5 (9)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|-12 (32)
|-1 (21t)
|Penalties
|74
|59
|Penalty Yards
|615
|440
|Opp. Penalties
|64
|47
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|551
|427
49ERS vs. SAINTS SERIES FAST FACTS
TEAM
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory:
24 points, Saints won 34-10 on September 3, 2006 at the Louisiana Superdome.
49ers' Largest Margin of Victory:
40 points, 49ers won 40-0 on October 21, 1973 at Candlestick Park.
Current Series Streak:
Saints won last contest, November 15, 2020.
Saints' Longest Win Streak:
Six games, 10/20/02-09/20/10.
49ers' Longest Win Streak:
Eight games, 09/15/74-11/27/77.
Most Points by Saints in a Game:
46 points, 49ers won 48-46 on December 8, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Points by 49ers in a Game:
48 points, 49ers won 48-46 on December 8, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Combined Points (Both Teams):
94 points, 49ers won 48-46 on December 8, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game:
0 points (five times), 49ers won 38-0 on Jan. 6, 2002 at Superdome (most recent).
Fewest Points by 49ers in a Game:
3 points, Saints won 10-3 on November 10, 1991 at Superdome.
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams):
13 points, Saints won 10-3 on Nov. 10, 1991 at Superdome.
INDIVIDUAL
Most Rushing Yards (Saints):
Mark Ingram, 158 yards on 15 carries (10.5 avg.), Nov. 6, 2016 at Levi's Stadium.
Most Rushing Yards (49ers):
Wilbur Jackson, 190 yards on 16 carries (11.9 avg.) and two touchdowns, November 27, 1977 at Candlestick Park.
Most Passing Yards (Saints):
Archie Manning, 377 yards on 24-of-38 passing (63.2%) with three TD passes (111.4 passer rating), Dec. 7, 1980 at Candlestick Park.
Most Passing Yards (49ers):
Colin Kaepernick, 398 yards on 24-of-39 passing (61.5%) with two touchdown passes (102.3 rating), Nov. 6, 2016 at Levi's Stadium.
Most Passing Touchdowns (Saints):
Five, Drew Brees, December 8, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Receptions (Saints):
Wide Receiver Willie Jackson, 11 receptions for 167 yards (15.2 avg.), November 11, 2001 at 3Com Park and wide receiver Michael Thomas, 11 receptions for 134 yards (12.2 avg.) and one touchdown, December 8, 2019.
Most Receptions (49ers):
(T) Running back Earl Cooper (first), 10 receptions for 71 yards (7.1 avg.), September 7, 1980 at the Louisiana Superdome.
Running back Roger Craig (most recent), 10 receptions for 43 yards (4.3 avg.), November 15, 1987 at Candlestick Park.
Most Receiving Yards (Saints):
Joe Horn, 180 yards on 10 receptions (18.0 avg.) and one touchdown, November 5, 2000 at the Louisiana Superdome.
Most Receiving Yards (49ers):
Emmanuel Sanders, 157 yards on seven receptions (22.4 avg.) and one touchdown, December 8, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Interceptions (Saints):
2, (5x), last CB Mike McKenzie, December 3, 2006 at Louisiana Superdome.
Most Sacks (Saints):
2, (15x), last defensive end Charles Grant, September 28, 2008 at Louisiana Superdome.
49ERS vs. SAINTS CONNECTIONS
New Orleans Saints Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Coach Kris Richard played for the 49ers in 2005. Richard and 49ers Defensive Assistant Nick Sorensen and Special Teams Coordinator Brian Schneider served on the same Seattle staff from 2013-17. Richard and Schneider served on the same USC staff in 2009.
Saints Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Ronald Curry served on the San Francisco staff from 2013-15, tutoring the 49ers wideouts in 2015.
Saints CB Paulson Adebo played at Stanford from 2018-19, where he was a teammate of 49ers ILB Curtis Robinson.
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan played at Cal from 2007-10, where he was an All-Pac-10 Conference first-team selection as a senior.
New Orleans Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone served as 49ers S Taushaun Gipson’s head coach in Jacksonville from 2017-18.
Saints QB Andy Dalton and Gipson were teammates in Chicago in 2021.
New Orleans guard/tackle Andrus Peat played at Stanford from 2012-14, playing in 40 contests, including 27 starts at left tackle. Peat and San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey were college teammates in 2014.
New Orleans Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi served on the same Miami Dolphins staff with 49ers Run Game Coordinator & Offensive Line Coach Chris Foerster in from 2016-17.
Saints defensive end Carl Granderson prepped at Grant (Sacramento, Calif.) HS.
San Francisco RB Tyrion Davis-Price prepped at Southern University Laboratory High School and played at LSU from 2019-21.
San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk were college teammates at the Harvard.
New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore played with San Francisco defensive lineman Nick Bosa at Ohio State in 2016.
Saints linebacker Pete Werner and Bosa were Buckeyes teammates in 2018.
New Orleans tackle/guard James Hurst and San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk were teammates in Baltimore from 2014-16.
Saints quarterback Taysom Hill and 49ers linebacker Fred Warner were college teammates at Brigham Young University.
Saints offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton and 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir were college teammates at Oregon.
49ers safety Tarvarius Moore prepped at Quitman (Miss.) HS and played at Southern Mississippi.
New Orleans defensive tackle Kentavius Street was a fourth round draft pick of San Francisco in 2019 and played for the 49ers from 2019-21.
New Orleans fullback Adam Prentice prepped at Clovis (Calif.) HS.
Saints guard/center Cesar Ruiz and 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas were college teammates at Michigan.
New Orleans defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon and safety Tyrann Mathieu and 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward were teammates in Kansas City. Ward, who prepped at McComb (Miss.) HS, was tutored by Kris Richard in 2018 training camp in Dallas as a rookie.
New Orleans Director of Player Development Fred McAfee and San Francisco General Manager John Lynch were teammates in Tampa Bay in 1999.
San Francisco cornerback Jimmie Ward prepped at Davidson (Mobile, Al.) HS.
San Francisco Assistant Offensive Line Coach James Cregg served as offensive line coach/running game coordinator at LSU from 2018-20.
San Francisco Offensive Assistant Deuce Schwartz served as a special teams assistant in New Orleans from 2017-18.
San Francisco Assistant Defensive Line Coach Darryl Tapp played for New Orleans from 2016-17.
Tapp and Saints defensive back Justin Evans and quarterback Jameis Winston were teammates in Tampa Bay in 2017.
49ers practice squad wide receiver Willie Snead played for New Orleans from 2014-17. Snead also played with Hurst and Saints running back Mark Ingram II in Baltimore.
San Francisco running back Elijah Mitchell prepped at Erath (La.) HS and played at Louisiana Lafayette from 2017-20.
New Orleans wide receiver Kevin White played in three games for San Francisco in 2020.
Saints punter Blake Gillikin and tight end Juwan Johnson were college teammates with 49ers defensive tackle Kevin Givens at Penn State.
New Orleans running back Dwayne Washington and San Francisco defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. were teammates in Detroit from 2016-17.
Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway, running back Alvin Kamara, cornerback Alontae Taylor and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle all played with San Francisco wide receiver Jauan Jennings at Tennessee.