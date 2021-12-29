Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 17 vs. Carolina Panthers

Four Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

Dec 29, 2021 at 02:30 PM
Four New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers. The Saints did not practice on Wednesday. The following is an estimation of player participation.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday
T Terron Armstead Knee DNP
WR Tre'Quan Smith Chest DNP
DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder LP
TE Nick Vannett Ankle LP

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Position Name Injury Wednesday
LT Cam Erving Calf DNP
CB Stephon Gilmore Groin DNP
S Kenny Robinson Illness DNP
S Juston Burris Groin LP
LB Jermaine Carter Groin LP

