Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 17 vs. Carolina Panthers

Four New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers. The Saints did not practice on Wednesday. The following is an estimation of player participation.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Knee
|DNP
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|Chest
|DNP
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Shoulder
|LP
|TE
|Nick Vannett
|Ankle
|LP
CAROLINA PANTHERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|LT
|Cam Erving
|Calf
|DNP
|CB
|Stephon Gilmore
|Groin
|DNP
|S
|Kenny Robinson
|Illness
|DNP
|S
|Juston Burris
|Groin
|LP
|LB
|Jermaine Carter
|Groin
|LP