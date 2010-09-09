Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints-Vikings Inactives And Lineup Changes

Sep 09, 2010 at 11:38 AM

The Saints and Vikings have just released their inactives and lineup changes prior to tonight's game.

For New Orleans, RB Chris Ivory, Safety Chris Reis, LB Stanley Arnoux, LB Danny Clark, T Zach Strief, TE Jimmy Graham, WR Adrian Arrington and DE Junior Galette.

The Saints are not expected to have any lineup changes.

For Minnesota Joe Webb is the third quarterback. CB Cedrick Griffin, CB Chris Cook, RB Toby Gerhart, G Chris DeGeare, DT Jimmy Kennedy, TE Mickey Shuler and DE Everson Griffen will not play.

For the Vikings Husain Abdullah will start at strong safety in place of Tyrell Johnson and Asher Allen will start at right cornerback in place of Lito Sheppard.

Advertising