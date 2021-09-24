Saints transcripts: Ryan Ramczyk, Carl Granderson, Chris Hogan media availability | 2021 NFL Week 3

New Orleans Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk
Virtual media availability
Friday, Sept. 24, 2021
What stands out to you about the Patriots defense when you're studying them in preparation for Sunday?
"I think you can tell they are a well-coached group. You do not see them out of position a lot. They play their gaps upfront and are really good at doing their job. They obviously have some really good players on defense, so it will definitely be a challenge for us. We are excited to get over there and play them."
What is your evaluation of Matt Judon?
"He's an athletic player. He's a really good pass rusher. He mixes it up with different styles of rushes, but he's definitely productive and a good football player."
We've talked about the communication issues from last week (Carolina), is that stuff fixable in your opinion?
"It's definitely all fixable. It was obviously a big issue last week. We worked really hard this week to correct it and have everyone be on the same page at the line of scrimmage. We definitely worked on it a lot. I think we all feel confident going into this week with the plan we have."
The Patriots are historically a team that exploits weaknesses. Does that make fixing the communications issues especially important this week?
"Yeah. Like you said, whatever opponent you're playing it's crucial (to communicate). We've studied the film and we know what they like to do, but obviously it's the NFL and they're going to throw in different wrinkles every week. Like I said, I think we're confident in our preparation and ready to go."
When you come to a new place you've never played before, what do you look for, if anything?
"My whole career going into new stadiums, I'm not really looking for anything. We have to go out there and be so focused and so dialed in on what our gameplan is, so I tune out the noise and everything going on around me in the environment. I just go out there and focus on the game in front of me."
What was it like playing in a road environment last week in Carolina for the first time in a while?
"I think that may have played a little factor in it. As you said, we didn't have large crowd noise for over a year. Getting back to it was maybe a little more difficult not having played in that environment last year. We practiced with noise this week and like I said, we're ready to go."
Do you have a James White story from coming into the NFL?
"I honestly don't know him personally. Unfortunately, I don't have any stories for you."
Saints defensive end Carl Granderson
What stands out to you watching this Patriots offense under Mac Jones?
"I see a fast, physical offense that has a young quarterback that they believe in. We just have to come out, play fast, and jump on them early."
Is the key to getting to a young quarterback jumping on them early?
"Yeah. That's always the deal going into the game, affecting the quarterback with that being their No. 1 leader. So, as long as we can jump on him, show him different looks, and get after him, it'll be a hard time for them offensively."
What'd you think of Payton Turner's first game last week in Carolina?
"I think he's still improving. Coming in, being a rookie, and being able to have tremendous playing time last game (was great for him). This is just the beginning for him. We are looking forward to him continuing to improve his game and to focus on his fundamentals. He's doing well, so it's only up from here."
How crazy is it that Bill Belichick has been coaching the Patriots since you were in elementary school?
"Right. First time going up against Belichick will definitely be a test. He's a great coach and he loves to go after young players. Everyone on the defensive line and on the defense needs to come out ready to fight. They've schemed up some runs and plans for us, so we just have to ready for whatever they throw at us."
Saints wide receiver Chris Hogan
I think you're the only guy in this game that has played for both Coach Payton and Coach Belichick. Do you notice any similarities between the two in why they've both been able to be so successful in one place for such a long time?
"Yeah, I think a lot of it comes down to the people they're bringing into the building and the way they prepare their teams during the season and off-season. The similarities I see between Sean and Bill are that I feel like I'm in a team meeting listening to Bill while listening to Sean tells us how to prepare for certain game situations that could come up. I think that's part of why he (Belichick) has been able to be successful. He's brought a lot of good football players to his team, and I think he puts the best 11 guys out there every game. That's what Bill has done for such a long time, and I think that's why both (Payton and Belichick) have been able to be so successful in this league."
They will be honoring Julian Edelman at halftime this week. Can you share your thoughts on Edelman and what he means to you?
"Already? It's only been like six months. But yeah, I actually talked to Jules (Edelman) today and I heard they (Patriots) were doing that. I'm not surprised they're doing that this quickly. Jules was such a great player. When you think of New England football, I think of a few different players. I think Julian Edelman is a player that a lot of people will think of for a lot of years to come. He had an incredible career; from being a quarterback in college, to coming where he came from (Kent State). I personally looked up to him in how he played the position, how he prepared, how he played, and how he approached playing the position, I still try to carry that every day with me. I try to have a little bit of that Julian tenacity and add my own flair into my game. I had a blast playing with that guy for three years. We had a lot of good times together and we played on a lot of good teams. He'll go down in the books as one of my all-time favorite receivers to play with."
What have you seen from Jameis Winston this week from his mentality and his presence in the locker room heading into Sunday?
"I think un-wavered. We just turn the page. This is week three. We're early on in the season. I think top to bottom, things were not clicking last week. That's going to happen in the NFL. I think to win in this league, you have to turn the page. We watched the film Monday, have corrected the mistakes, and I think Jameis has been locked in this week. I think a big emphasis for us is going to be communication and I think just playing well in all phases of the game. I think that's what we did in week one and we really worked off of each other on offense, defense, and special teams. That will be something we try to harp on and try to do on Sunday by playing fast and being ready to play. We put in a lot of work this week, so hopefully we can go out there and play well on Sunday."
How do you like wearing the number 80?
"Well, I got Danny's (Amendola) permission to wear number 80. You know, it's a different feel for me. But again, it's another one of my guys that I loved playing with. If I take a little bit from Danny and a little bit from Jules (Edelman), we'll try to put a tenacious receiver out there. It's growing on me a little bit."