Saints transcripts: Ryan Ramczyk, Carl Granderson, Chris Hogan media availability | 2021 NFL Week 3

Saints wide receiver Chris Hogan

I think you're the only guy in this game that has played for both Coach Payton and Coach Belichick. Do you notice any similarities between the two in why they've both been able to be so successful in one place for such a long time?

"Yeah, I think a lot of it comes down to the people they're bringing into the building and the way they prepare their teams during the season and off-season. The similarities I see between Sean and Bill are that I feel like I'm in a team meeting listening to Bill while listening to Sean tells us how to prepare for certain game situations that could come up. I think that's part of why he (Belichick) has been able to be successful. He's brought a lot of good football players to his team, and I think he puts the best 11 guys out there every game. That's what Bill has done for such a long time, and I think that's why both (Payton and Belichick) have been able to be so successful in this league."

They will be honoring Julian Edelman at halftime this week. Can you share your thoughts on Edelman and what he means to you?

"Already? It's only been like six months. But yeah, I actually talked to Jules (Edelman) today and I heard they (Patriots) were doing that. I'm not surprised they're doing that this quickly. Jules was such a great player. When you think of New England football, I think of a few different players. I think Julian Edelman is a player that a lot of people will think of for a lot of years to come. He had an incredible career; from being a quarterback in college, to coming where he came from (Kent State). I personally looked up to him in how he played the position, how he prepared, how he played, and how he approached playing the position, I still try to carry that every day with me. I try to have a little bit of that Julian tenacity and add my own flair into my game. I had a blast playing with that guy for three years. We had a lot of good times together and we played on a lot of good teams. He'll go down in the books as one of my all-time favorite receivers to play with."

What have you seen from Jameis Winston this week from his mentality and his presence in the locker room heading into Sunday?

"I think un-wavered. We just turn the page. This is week three. We're early on in the season. I think top to bottom, things were not clicking last week. That's going to happen in the NFL. I think to win in this league, you have to turn the page. We watched the film Monday, have corrected the mistakes, and I think Jameis has been locked in this week. I think a big emphasis for us is going to be communication and I think just playing well in all phases of the game. I think that's what we did in week one and we really worked off of each other on offense, defense, and special teams. That will be something we try to harp on and try to do on Sunday by playing fast and being ready to play. We put in a lot of work this week, so hopefully we can go out there and play well on Sunday."