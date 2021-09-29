Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 4 vs. New York Giants

Four New Orleans players listed in Wednesday's report

Sep 29, 2021 at 04:03 PM
New Orleans Saints
Four New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 4 game against the New York Giants.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday
C Erik McCoy Calf DNP
T Terron Armstead Elbow DNP
CB Marshon Lattimore Hand FP
QB Jameis Winston Knee FP

NEW YORK GIANTS

The Giants held a walkthrough practice on Wednesday. Practice status is a projection.

Position Name Injury Wednesday
OL Ben Bredeson Hand DNP
LB Blake Martinez Knee DNP
WR Sterling Shepard Hamstring DNP
WR Darius Slayton Hamstring DNP
RB Saquon Barkley Knee LP
DB Keion Crossen Elbow LP
DB Nate Ebner Quad LP
FB Cullen Gillaspia Ankle LP
WR Kenny Golladay Hip LP
LS Casey Kreiter Knee LP
DB Logan Ryan Hamstring LP
TE Kaden Smith Knee LP

