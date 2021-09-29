Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 4 vs. New York Giants

Four New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 4 game against the New York Giants.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|C
|Erik McCoy
|Calf
|DNP
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Elbow
|DNP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Hand
|FP
|QB
|Jameis Winston
|Knee
|FP
NEW YORK GIANTS
The Giants held a walkthrough practice on Wednesday. Practice status is a projection.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|OL
|Ben Bredeson
|Hand
|DNP
|LB
|Blake Martinez
|Knee
|DNP
|WR
|Sterling Shepard
|Hamstring
|DNP
|WR
|Darius Slayton
|Hamstring
|DNP
|RB
|Saquon Barkley
|Knee
|LP
|DB
|Keion Crossen
|Elbow
|LP
|DB
|Nate Ebner
|Quad
|LP
|FB
|Cullen Gillaspia
|Ankle
|LP
|WR
|Kenny Golladay
|Hip
|LP
|LS
|Casey Kreiter
|Knee
|LP
|DB
|Logan Ryan
|Hamstring
|LP
|TE
|Kaden Smith
|Knee
|LP