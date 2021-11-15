Saints transcripts: Pete Werner and Tre'Quan Smith virtual media availability | Monday, Nov. 15

New Orleans Saints Linebacker ﻿Pete Werner﻿

Virtual Local Media Availability

November 15, 2021

What were some of the things you felt were working for the defense against Tennessee yesterday?

"I think the big thing was one of the things we pride ourselves on, which is stopping the run. I think we continue to do that well and we can focus on other areas such as the quick pass game, getting to our drops and stopping that. As far as the whole gameplan, I thought we had a great gameplan. We held some of their top receivers to not have a lot (of yards/catches). We continue to focus on stopping the run and we will continue to expand to those other areas."

Recently there have been some explosive plays given up by the defense. How do you adjust to minimize some of those explosive plays?

"I think it is small things like technique and eyes. I would say those are the two biggest things. We have to get better at those little techniques and put our eyes in the right spots. The big focus is doing your job for everyone on the field. That one person that does not do their job that one play, it'll create explosive plays. That's obviously one thing that we don't want to have happen, giving up explosive plays, because we know we do a great job up front. The only thing we know that can beat us are those big plays. So, we just have to keep focusing on the little things. Our eyes, details, techniques. We'll try to get those (big plays) eliminated."

What is the challenge with being a great run defense, but having to defend a team like Philadelphia where the quarterback (Jalen Hurts) is one of their leading rushers?

"Yeah, anytime we know we play a quarterback that's capable of running the ball, there's little things we have to adjust. Always having a player to key on the quarterback and that aspect (of the gameplan). We haven't seen much quarterback run aspect other than scrambles in the passing game, so we'll look into that. We know Hurts does a good job when he has the ball in his hands, and know they're well-respected in the run game. They have one of the top run offenses in the NFL, so we're happy to matchup with this type of opponent. We just have to keep executing and eliminate the quarterback run."

How do more opportunities open up for a running back when an offense has a heavy emphasis on quarterback runs?

"It is all about numbers. There are numbers on offense that they try to create matchups with against the defense. Sometimes the offense has better numbers against the defense, so we just have to do well with those matchups. If we have heavy emphasis on the quarterback runs, then that might open up spaces for teams to create a high emphasis for more runs with the running backs. If we continue to do our job and have our eyes and techniques locked down, I do not think with a good running quarterback should be an issue for us. You do see with the good quarterback runners; things do open up for the running game because there's so much emphasis put on the quarterback. I think that executing your job, eliminating everything up front, and having great defensive line play, I don't see that being a factor against us."

During film review today, how did the linebackers react to the roughing-the-passer call on ﻿Kaden Elliss﻿ yesterday that took away an interception?

"We did watch that play. I thought everyone did a great job all-around. It is just tough to see that. It's so hard to create those takeaways. You don't get many of those opportunities during games. I thought everyone executed really well on that play. They tried to sneak a lineman out for a pass. I thought we had it well covered, and ﻿Marcus Williams﻿ made a great play, but to see Kaden get a roughing the passer like that is just hard to see. He's just trying to go out there and create pressure to make it a hard throw for the quarterback. He did well and he did his job. If that play would've been reversed, it would've been a different game. Those takeaways are critical. We try so hard to create those opportunities to get the offense the ball. It was definitely tough to watch. We finished watching (film) about an hour ago. It was very tough to watch because we know that play is critical. Everyone was in great positions, great technique, we were set with our eyes. It was just tough to see."