Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Nov. 15

Saints will meet on Monday following loss to the Titans.

Nov 15, 2021 at 09:12 AM
New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints will meet Monday after the 23-21 loss to Tennessee on Sunday.
  2. Saints head coach Sean Payton will hold a call with local media Monday. You can listen to the entire call on NewOrleansSaints.com once it is completed.
  3. Saints players will meet with the media following Monday's meeting. You can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, and the Saints Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages.
  4. Running back Mark Ingram is the franchise's all-time rushing leader. Watch the highlights from his big game here>>>
  5. It's Motivation Monday! Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com to get your weekly dose of motivation today.

