Saints Transcripts: Marquez Callaway and Pete Werner Media Availability | Tuesday, Dec. 28

New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver ﻿Marquez Callaway﻿

Virtual Media Availability

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

What did you take from the film given the unique situation the team was in yesterday?

"Really just I don't think anybody can say we don't go out there and play with energy and effort. I know at times, you know, it didn't seem like or I feel like it. But overall, I think that, despite what we was given our situation and everything we always and it's been the standard here, next man up mentality. So whether that's guys stepping in, like a lot of guys played their first NFL, like real game, and seeing them go out there, going 100% speed, giving 100% effort. That is really what we were looking forward to because we knew our situation and knew it was going to be difficult. But Coach (Payton), and everybody was saying, you know, just go out there, give 100% and everything else will take care of itself."

What is the most challenging aspect of playing a game like yesterdays?

"I mean, it is what it is, you know, nobody wants to play a game like that, like I said, with our situation. But like you said, we can't use that as an excuse, you know, we're all here for a reason, everybody here can play and that's all we have to do. You know, like I said, a lot of guys first time playing, but that's still not an excuse, you know, they're here for a reason. We're all here for a reason and just going out there and doing our best and giving 100%, really just our energy and effort. I really feel like that played a big role in it. Because even though it looks bad, like at the final score, but it was a lot of opening doors for a lot of guys."

Can you guys take anything positive from that?

"Yeah, Monday Night Football, it doesn't get any better than that. Like I said, a lot of guys first time out there and it was a Monday night game. So I can imagine what they are going through, like all the emotions, the thoughts going through their head. I know it is a tremendous amount of pressure going through, but they still going out there and performing. So it was just great seeing it. Like I said, like late last year, I'm going through the same thing, but that's why I'm saying it's great and good to see how they overcame and performed last night."

How did you feel that your chemistry was with ﻿Ian Book﻿ and how do you think that he played his first start?

"I think I feel like Ian played a great game. He got better as the game went on and you can tell, (this) being his first time he was trying to play a perfect game. And him going out there and a lot of us we are just trying to tell him to just go out there and be you, like, you are here for a reason, like I said, we know what you can do, now what's a better chance to prove it on then Monday night? I know things didn't go well for him at the beginning. But like I said throughout the game, he started progressing and he played better and I got to give (him credit). My hat's off to him. I know it wasn't the outcome that he wanted, especially with it being his first start, but he can build off this. It's something that, everybody's got to start somewhere and I feel like this was a, we asked a lot of him last night and I feel like, even through what was going on, I feel like he really stepped up."

How much do you feel like you've developed this season just with the amount of playing time you've had?

"Every week is different, different scheme, different itinerary we go through but throughout the weeks you learn from your past week, the week before that, and just seeing from right now to the beginning of the season, how I've grown, how the receivers have grown, how the team's grown, it is just you can see a big jump. Injuries happen, every team goes through them, everybody's known. Now we try to limit them. And now we have COVID. So COVID is another thing we have to look out for. As you know, last night we had a lot of guys (out), but just week to week progressing, week to week getting better, week to week learning from your mistakes so you don't make them. If you can do that week in and week out, then I feel like you yourself as a player and as a team are improving and that's all you can ask for especially in this league."

Do you feel like that has been playing out for you, specifically these last couple of weeks? Just kind of putting up a few of your better games receiving wise?

"Yeah, I feel like we just go out there and do what we have to do. When our number's called, we make the play. That is the overall thing as a receiver so whether it is my call, and I have been fortunate it is my call, I step up and make a play. When it is ﻿Lil'Jordan Humphrey﻿'s time he stepped up and made a play, ﻿Tre'Quan Smith﻿, I am talking about the receivers because I'm a little biased, but every time like ﻿Easop Winston Jr.﻿ for example, he came in the last few games when we were down a returner and a receiver and he came in and stepped up. We have got to talk to the guy who paints the fields, or that turf monster that got him last night. I thought he was going to have a big one. But we asked a lot of our guys and seeing each other grow and watching each other grow is why we play the game."